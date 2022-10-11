ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: have your shopping habits changed because of rising living costs?

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
A staff member on an aisle at a Tesco store in Swansea, south Wales.

As UK households are forced to cut back and adapt their lifestyles to deal with the cost of living crisis, increasing numbers of people are now buying “wonky” vegetables and frozen food.

With grocery prices soaring by almost 14% last month, inflation in supermarkets is at the highest level since at least 2008 - adding £643 a year to the average family’s grocery bill, which now exceeds £5,200.

We want to know if you have changed your shopping habits as a result of the cost of living crisis. Do you now shop at a different supermarket? Are there foods that you simply cannot afford to get anymore? Are you buying more frozen food or forgoing fresh fruit and veg?

Share your experiences

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.

