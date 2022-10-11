ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Halloqueen Spooktacular at the zoo

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIxPh_0iUL5EYc00

October 31 st is Halloween, but this Sunday the Maryland Zoo is celebrating Halloqueen . The Zoo will be hosting their first ever Halloqueen Spooktacular which is a spooky 21 and over brunch at the zoo.

The brunch will feature a buffet and an open bar with unlimited mimosas, spiked seltzers, beers, soft drinks and more. Just like you can’t have a brunch without mimosas, you can’t have a Halloqueen Spooktacular without some of Baltimore’s best drag queens.

Guest will have a chance to see performances from six drag queens (Stella Ray, Betty O’Hellno, Michael Sauter, Codey Odachowski, David Singleton, and Ricky Rose) and even some burlesque performances. Guest can also expect to see “hilarious skits” at their first Halloqueen Spooktacular. At the end of the performances, fans will be able to take pictures with their new favorite drag queens. But before you can take pictures with the queens, you will get a chance to meet some of the Zoo’s animal ambassadors and enjoy a buffet of food.

Some of the zoo’s ambassadors include reptiles and other small mammals. These ambassadors will be accompanied by their keepers who will share some of their knowledge about the animals and answer guest questions. In the spirit of Halloween, the zoo is asking guest to come dressed in their favorite costume.

A prize-winning costume contest will be held at the brunch with three categories to participate in. The zoo will be looking for the best animal costume, the scariest costume, and the most creative costume. Win or lose, participants will have a chance to capture their “spooktacular look” by taking photos in the photobooth. Other activities will include Spooky Trivia hosted by Baltimore’s own, Charm City Trivia.

The ticketed event starts at 11:45 am but guest are welcomed to visit the zoo starting at 10 o’clock. The zoo emphasizes to arrive on time and to make sure you bring cash tips because they do not have ATMs in that building. Tickets are $105 for those without a membership and $95 for those with a membership. To login and purchase tickets, you can click here .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Dogfest 2022 to be held this weekend

REISTERSTOWN, MD—Calling all pet lovers…Dogfest is back!. Dogfest is the Baltimore Humane Society’s largest fundraiser and community event and takes place on their 365-acre property located at 1601 Nicodemus Road in Reisterstown (21136). Organizers are expecting 2,000 animal lovers in attendance for this pet-centric day full of games, contests, food and fun.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

BALTIMORE IS LIVE WITH ENTERTAINMENT FOR YOUR PLEASURE

I hope that everything is going well on your end. It is just so much going on this month; I really do not know where to start. First, we are going to mention an upcoming show that will be held at the American Legion #122, located at 3324 Painters Mill Rd. in Owings Mills, Maryland. Sharon Alfred-Cuffie will be there with her band called The Nu Band featuring Obasi. Also, the New World Outreach Jazz Orchestra will be there on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 p.m. until midnight.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

"Hound Dog"

The story behind the hit song popularized by Elvis Presley and its link to Baltimore. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Great Halloween Lantern Festival returning to Patterson Park

Patterson Park will be aglow with lantern art again this year as the Creative Alliance and The Friends of Patterson Park prepare to present the 23rd annual Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival on Oct. 22. The all-day event will begin with a festival starting at 4 p.m. that will...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Singleton
realtormarney.com

Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022

The Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022 is Saturday, October 15 from 11am-4pm. This is the 14th year of the Cockeysville Fall Festival, and it continues to benefit the Cool Kids Campaign. What is there to do at the Cockeysville Fall Festival?. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, a...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

How Can the City Help Squeegee Kids?

People who live and work in Baltimore are waiting for answers from the city on what’s to be done about Squeegee kids on street corners. Political commentator, Armstrong Williams, joins the morning team to weigh in on the complex issue. Williams says what these kids want is to have...
BALTIMORE, MD
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#At The Zoo#Linus Travel#New Favorite#Burlesque#The Maryland Zoo
matadornetwork.com

11 Baltimore Airbnb Rentals in the Inner Harbor, Downtown, and Fells Point

Pulling together marine history with modern art and arguably one of the best aquariums in the country, Baltimore is an easy choice for a city break. In between touring the sights and roaming such neighborhoods as Fells Point and Federal Hill, the restaurants of Little Italy will keep your stamina up. Settle into a luxurious Airbnb in Baltimore from this list while you explore the best of the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore

Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Baltimore, Maryland

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Baltimore for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Baltimore. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Annapolis, Maryland

Heading to Maryland for your next vacation? Annapolis, resting on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, should be high on your list. Time stands still in this historic city, once a colonial seaport and the nation’s first peacetime capital city. For history buffs and water lovers alike, there are plenty of things to do in Annapolis, Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week

– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy