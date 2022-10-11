ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

James Charles said a SWAT team was sent to his home to look for 'bombs and hostages' when he was 19 as part of a traumatic online prank

By Charissa Cheong
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUa14_0iUL4oAr00
James Charles has 23.8 million YouTuber subscribers.

James Charles via YouTube

  • Controversial YouTuber James Charles said he became a victim of swatting when he was 19.
  • In a TikTok, Charles said someone told the police that he had "bombs and hostages" at his house.
  • "It was one of the most traumatic experiences of my life," Charles said in the video.

Controversial YouTuber James Charles said somebody once called a SWAT team to his address as part of a "traumatic" prank, in a TikTok posted on September 29.

Charles' TikTok was part of a "one thing about me" trend, where users share an interesting story about themselves in the style of a rap to the tune of Nicki Minaj's song, "Super Freaky Girl," which samples the beat from Rick James' 1981 song "Super Freak."

In Charles' TikTok, which has 14.3 million views, the YouTuber began his story by saying, "One thing about me is when I was 19, I moved into my first home, but my address leaked," adding that fans kept showing up at his house to meet him.

The YouTuber, 23, explained that he tweeted to ask his fans not to show up at his house, but that it "backfired, because later on that night, I got swatted."

@jamescharles

storytime!! 🤪

♬ original sound - James Charles

"Swatting" is an online practice that involves calling the police on an innocent person with a false claim of criminal activity. Livestreamers and internet celebrities have been common targets of the prank in the past. Swatting became a federal crime in the US in 2015, and in 2017, a swatting incident led to the death of a Kansas man who was shot by the police when they arrived at his home.

Charles explained that at around 3am, he heard a knock on his door. "I walked down the stairs in my underwear, and before I got to the door, I looked out the window and there were several policemen running by with massive shields and massive guns."

According to Charles, the SWAT team told him to "get on the ground" and searched his property, believing that Charles had "bombs and hostages" at his home.

The police continued to search the house for three hours, Charles said, until his neighbors came outside and explained that he was not a criminal.

"Fuck whoever called the police claiming we had bombs and hostages. It was one of the most traumatic experiences of my life," Charles said.

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

Commenters under Charles' video said they were shocked by the story, with some expressing sympathy for the YouTuber.

"Was not expecting that," read one top comment with 47,000 likes.

"I WOULD NEVER RECOVER," and "why can't people LEAVE THIS MAN ALONE," wrote other commenters.

Charles is most-known for posting beauty and lifestyle content on YouTube and has been involved in various scandals across his online career. His most famous controversy began in 2019 when he feuded with fellow influencers Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star, who publicly ended their friendships with him. In February 2021, Charles denied accusations from a 16-year-old boy who said the influencer groomed him.

The YouTuber continues to post beauty content on YouTube for his 23.8 million subscribers, and currently has 37 million TikTok followers .

Insider contacted James Charles for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Related
OK! Magazine

Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Will Reportedly Be Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial

Lisa Marie Presley is being pulled into Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial.Elvis Presley's only daughter — who was an avid member of the Church of Scientology until 2012 — will allegedly be called by the prosecution to testify against the That '70s Show actor as he faces three charges of forcible rape.If convicted, Masterson faces a sentence of up to 45 years in prison, and Presley's testimony may or may not completely turn the court case around.LISA MARIE PRESLEY SHARES LESSONS ON GRIEVING TWO YEARS AFTER LOSING HER SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH TO SUICIDEThe trial is set to begin on Tuesday,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Rick James
Person
James Charles
Person
Jeffree Star
Person
Tati Westbrook
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hostage#Swatting#Swat Team#Swat#Tiktok
TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

626K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy