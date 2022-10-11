ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 of Cardi B's most daring looks

By Erin McDowell
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FuHl_0iUL4kdx00
Throughout her career, Cardi B has worn a number of daring looks.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Cardi B turns 30 on October 11, 2022.
  • Throughout her career, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has worn a number of daring looks .
  • At the 2019 Grammy Awards, Cardi B wore an archival Mugler gown inspired by the "Birth of Venus."
To attend the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors, Cardi B wore a bold graphic-printed dress with chest cut-outs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKBfw_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B attends the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors.

Michael Loccisano / Staff

Before her debut single "Bodak Yellow" was released in 2017, Cardi B appeared on the VH1 reality series "Love & Hip Hop." At the network-run award show, the reality star paired her eye-catching dress with a painted jean jacket and simple black pumps that tied the daring look together.

At the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2017, Cardi B wore a low-cut silver dress with sequins.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYaDN_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The dress featured a high-low hemline that trailed behind her in the back but was ultra-short in the front.

While pregnant with her first child, Cardi B attended the 2018 Met Gala in an ensemble inspired by the exhibit's theme, "Heavenly Bodies."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PocRQ_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B attends the Met Gala 2018.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The singer attended her very first Met Gala in a Catholic-inspired white beaded gown and headpiece designed by Jeremy Scott of Moschino.

The following year, Cardi B attended the Met Gala in a billowing red gown with statement jewel appliques.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILIji_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B at the 2019 "Camp: Notes on Fashion" Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Her Thom Browne ensemble took more than 2,000 hours to create and was decorated with 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers.

Cardi B wore an archival Mugler gown inspired by the "Birth of Venus" to the 2019 Grammy Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZphR8_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The pearl-covered gown made the singer look like she was emerging from a shell. Cardi B accessorized the archival look with a towering pearl headpiece and light pink opera-length gloves.

Later that night, she took home the award for best rap album , making her the first solo woman in Grammys history to earn the title.

Cardi B channeled Cher in a yellow midriff-baring look at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIL1l_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The bright-colored ensemble, which featured an asymmetrical neckline and daring split, left little to the imagination.

Cardi B walked the red carpet of the 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala in a shimmering pink dress with an ultra-daring neckline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xPbu_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B attends the Pre-Grammy Gala on January 25, 2020.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She let the bold pink dress speak for itself with minimal accessories.

Cardi B attended the 2020 Grammys in a sheer white gown with crystal detailing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxYOz_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B and Offset attend the 2020 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Mugler ensemble hugged the Grammy winner's body perfectly, while diamond-embellished bangles and earrings tied the opulent look together.

Ever the fan of Mugler, the "WAP" singer attended a Paris exhibition celebrating the designer in a stunning red sequin gown adorned with a huge feather shoulder piece.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gWLV_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B attends the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week 2021.

Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images

The ruby red sequined gown featured a low-cut bustier-style top that dipped down to the singer's naval. She accessorized the over-the-top look with red crystal-covered eyebrows and a bejeweled choker.

During Paris Fashion Week in 2021, Cardi B wore a bright green outfit that resembled a morphsuit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSLt1_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B is seen on Place Vendome on October 3, 2021, in Paris, France.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the bold monochromatic look with a matching green bonnet-style hat and sunglasses.

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Cardi B performed her hit songs "Up" and "WAP" alongside Megan Thee Stallion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgNrY_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B performs onstage during the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She wore a gladiator-esque ensemble complete with metallic shoulder pads, cuffs, and knee pads.

While performing onstage at the BET Awards in 2021, Cardi B wore a gemstone-covered bodysuit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuI0i_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The bold look featured a sheer black panel on the star's stomach. Cardi B gave birth to her second child, Wave Set, just a few months after the performance.

At the 2021 American Music Awards, which the singer hosted, Cardi B wore an elegant black gown, black sheer veil, and dramatic gold mask.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkGIw_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She accessorized the show-stopping look with black gloves and gold statement earrings.

While performing at Wireless Festival in July 2022, Cardi B wore a sheer red bodysuit covered in shiny purple sequins.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tki7W_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B performs at Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre on July 9, 2022, in Birmingham, England.

Katja Ogrin/Redferns

The singer kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her hair in a short black bob.

In one of her most glamorous looks to date, Cardi B attended the 2022 Met Gala in a gold chain-mail dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElitU_0iUL4kdx00
Cardi B attends the 2022 Met Gala.

John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images

The dress code was "gilded glamour, white tie" for the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme. The rapper attended the event alongside Donatella Versace herself.

According to Vogue's live stream , Versace estimates that more than a half-mile worth of gold metal chains were used to create Cardi B's dress, while the embroidery took 1,300 hours and 20 craftspeople to complete.

Read the original article on Insider

