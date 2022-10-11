Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Completes Temporary Parking Lot
Fort Pierce - Friday October 14, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has announced that it has completed the expansion of the temporary parking area located on Indian River Drive between Avenue D and Backus Avenue. The Public Works Department finished construction this past week and the improved temporary parking...
spacecoastdaily.com
SEPTEMBER 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
veronews.com
Investigation continues after man’s death following house fire
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Deputies and state fire officials continue to investigate the circumstances around the death of a man found with a gunshot wound in his home after reporting a fire. “We found a man in the home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” Indian River...
Indian River Co. builder arrested on multiple charges
An Indian River County builder is in custody after Contact 5 reported earlier this year that several customers spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, and their homes were never completed.
Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter
Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County. Officials in Tequesta and Jupiter said drivers should avoid multiple intersections.
cbs12.com
Sewage Spill: Indian River Lagoon wildlife could suffer after Hurricane Ian causes spill
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — More than 7 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Indian River Lagoon as a result of overflow from Hurricane Ian in Brevard County, which has the potential to cause issues for wildlife throughout the lagoon. Although spills into the lagoon aren’t so rare,...
Man shot after pointing gun at officer, security guard & tow truck driver at Cocoa apartment complex
COCOA, Fla. — A man was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said. Cocoa police Chief Evander Collier IV said a police officer was called to the complex on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist an armed security guard who was with a tow truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.
cbs12.com
Officials mobilize debris pickup after FEMA adds Indian River County to assistance program
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners approved its current debris contractor after FEMA added the county to the Declaration for Federal Public Assistance (PA), regarding damage and debris sustained during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the current debris contractor has been approved...
travelawaits.com
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Boaters Urged to Use Caution Near the S-69 Weir in Okeechobee County
South Florida - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is urging boaters to use extreme caution near the S-69 weir (pictured) in Kissimmee River in Okeechobee County. All recreators are advised to remain at least 1,500 feet away from the S-69 weir at all times.
WESH
16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting
MIMS, Fla. — A shooting in Mims Monday night has left a teenager in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said that it took place at about 9 p.m. when a group of teenagers was approached by two suspects. It happened on Cypress Avenue, and according to deputies, the...
3 people arrested in Okeechobee County drug bust
Agents were able to search the home and locate approximately 18.0 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school, sheriff's office says
St. Lucie County deputies on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old student after authorities said he brought a loaded gun to Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.
Florida man accused of kidnapping hid under clothes, trash to avoid capture
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man who attempted to avoid police by hiding in a pile of clothes and trash failed when a K-9 sniffed out the suspect, authorities said. David F. Hallaman, 31, of Mims, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation, according to an online probable cause affidavit submitted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian man charged with trafficking fentanyl
During a search, a 43-year-old man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after deputies discovered several individually packaged baggies in his possession. The man was later identified as Jonathan Richard Hadaway of Sebastian. On Monday at approximately 5:00 p.m., a Cumberland Farms store in Micco called the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office...
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Damien Bernard Robertson ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 42-year-old Damien Bernard Robertson BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Robertson is wanted for multiple warrants including failure to appear in reference to the grand theft of...
WESH
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
Dozens of Vero Beach residents could be forced to move
Dozens of families in a mobile home community in Vero Beach could be forced to move out starting as soon as January.
Bay News 9
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 10, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
