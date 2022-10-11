ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Six Colorado towns featured on Country Living's 'prettiest winter towns' list

Fall is in full swing, but winter is just around the corner. It's no surprise some publications are already making their travel recommendations for the winter 2022-23 season. Country Living created a list that features what they consider to be '40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter' and six places in Colorado made the cut. While most people tend to think 'skiing' when they think 'winter in Colorado,' the six spots included on this list do a good job of capturing more of what the state has to offer – while also offering plenty of opportunity to hit the slopes.
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
CBS Denver

Nonprofit working to adopt Colorado wild horses

The wild horse roundup has been controversial for years now and there's an auction happening for some of those horses.The Bureau of Land Management is working with the non-profit Piceance Mustangs.They were rounded up in Rio Blanco County.Now about 70 of them will be up for auction to good homes, according to the Grand Junction Sentinel.Over the summer, the BLM used helicopters to round up 867 horses from the area. Most have been shipped out to holding centers in Utah, the agency said.For more information, visit www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales or www.piceancemustangs.org.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado or you plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are known for serving delicious burgers, paired with an even better atmosphere. Are you curious to see if your favourite burger spot is included too?Here's what made it on the list.
CBS Denver

Abnormally dry conditions are suddenly expanding in Colorado

The percentage of Colorado experiencing abnormally dry conditions has increased this week for the first time since November 2021.After near normal precipitation almost statewide in September, October started wet before turning mostly dry over the last 7-10 days. The result is slightly worsening drought conditions.A large section of Colorado including most mountain areas still have no drought whatsoever. But the recent dry weather has caused increasing drought particularly in the northeast region including around Fort Morgan and Sterling.At this time, the total land area experiencing the four stages of drought (moderate , severe, extreme, and exceptional) has not changed much,...
thegroupinc.com

13 Halloween Events in Northern Colorado 2022

You’ve got your group costume all planned out, with only one problem: where will you wear it? Whether you’re dressing up with your friends or with your kids, there are several fun Halloween events in Fort Collins, Loveland and surrounding areas, planned for 2022!. We’re talking zombie crawls,...
LOVELAND, CO
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Governor Polis Announces Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant Recipients

Statewide Grants Continue Bold Work Supporting Colorado’s Thriving Outdoor Rec Industry and Builds from OREC Statewide Listening Tour. On Tuesday morning, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC) of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced the first ten recipients of the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation grant. A total of $3.9 million will be distributed through the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant, with applications reviewed on a quarterly basis.
