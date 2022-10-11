Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear announces $4.6 million to support economic opportunity, job growth in western Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $4.6 million in Delta Regional Authority funding to support eight projects that he says will create or retain 57 jobs, and train an additional 36 Kentuckians. The governor projected it would improve the lives of nearly 6,000 families in western Kentucky, a region that was decimated by tornadoes late last year.
wymt.com
Kentucky receives more than $4.4 million in grants to improve rural health care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky received more than $4.4 million in federal funding to improve health care in rural communities. Kentucky is one of 43 states and Guam to receive the funding. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on our rural health care providers,” USDA Rural Development Kentucky State...
wymt.com
Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
fox56news.com
Genetic testing can help detect cancer early
Genetic testing has been around longer than many of us think. It is the most effective way of knowing if one is at high risk for breast cancer or not, and testing has increased from doctors searching for just two breast cancer genes to up to thirty. Genetic testing can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox56news.com
Morehead State University students to get new scholarship in honor of art student
A new scholarship for Morehead State University students has been named in honor of Sarah Christine Shay. Morehead State University students to get new scholarship …. A new scholarship for Morehead State University students has been named in honor of Sarah Christine Shay. City of Lexington looking for carved pumpkin...
fox56news.com
Lexington nonprofit to send care packages to military troops
A Lexington nonprofit is working to send care packages to military troops. Lexington nonprofit to send care packages to military …. A Lexington nonprofit is working to send care packages to military troops. Oct. 13: A raise, oranges, and rats. Here are five things to know before you go to...
953wiki.com
Kentucky Child Tax Credit Sign-Up
Gov. Beshear said Kentucky families who did not file taxes in 2019 and 2020 still have time to check their eligibility and sign up for the Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan Act. Those who missed the Child Tax Credit payments during 2021 can visit GetCTC.org through Nov. 15 and file a simplified tax return to get the full credit. Each qualifying household can receive up to $3,600 per child under six years old and up to $3,000 per child between six and 17 years old. Anyone who has a child with a Social Security number is eligible. This is not a loan and does not change public benefits received.
fox56news.com
National Adderall shortage creating concerns in Fayette County schools
A nationwide shortage of Adderall is creating concern for many people including pharmacists and even local school districts. In Fayette County, school officials warned of a possible issue in Fayette County schools at a recent school board planning session Monday. National Adderall shortage creating concerns in Fayette …. A nationwide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lanereport.com
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
kentuckytoday.com
Lexington preparing for cold weather and homeless
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – With cold weather on the way, the city of Lexington is getting prepared to help people living on the streets avoid freezing temperatures, including more capacity at most of the homeless shelters. “We work hard to ensure everyone on the streets can get inside when...
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
middlesboronews.com
Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts
The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
Abortion question on Kentucky’s Nov. 8 ballot may be confusing, but it becomes clearer when you look at the possible outcomes
FRANKFORT, Ky. – What would it mean if Kentucky voters changed the state constitution Nov. 8 to say that nothing in the document shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion, or funding of it?. It means Kentucky judges would not be allowed to find in...
fox56news.com
Kentucky musician helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods
A Kentucky musician is helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods. Kentucky musician helping those impacted by eastern …. A Kentucky musician is helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods. Oct. 13: A raise, oranges, and rats. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October...
fox56news.com
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
fox56news.com
Lexington begins gun violence prevention grant program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Mayor Linda Gorton announced Tuesday the start of a grant program aimed at preventing gun violence. The overall goal of the program, given the name One Lexington Gun Violence Prevention Grant Program, is to fund community grassroots organizations to reduce gun violence in young people aged 13 to 29.
fox56news.com
Amtrak is ripping off taxpayers | On Balance
"New York Post" reported that Amtrak executives received millions in taxpayer financed bonuses, despite the many issues the business has faced. @LelandVittert and Transport Workers Union chief of staff Gary Peterson discuss. Watch #OnBalance: www.newsnationnow.com/joinus. Amtrak is ripping off taxpayers | On Balance. "New York Post" reported that Amtrak executives...
fox56news.com
US city could run out of water by December | Banfield
Coalinga, California is expected to run out of water by December. NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield speaks with Coalinga City Councilmember Adam Adkisson and Coalinga Superintendent Lori Villanueva about what they plan to do. #water #coalinga #droughts. US city could run out of water by December | Banfield. Coalinga, California is expected...
fox56news.com
Lexington religious leaders honored at Ministry Appreciation Breakfast
Lexington religious leaders honored at Ministry Appreciation Breakfast. Lexington religious leaders honored at Ministry Appreciation …. Lexington religious leaders honored at Ministry Appreciation Breakfast. Oct. 13: A raise, oranges, and rats. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 13, 2022. Keeneland Make-A-Wish Day made...
Comments / 0