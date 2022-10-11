Gov. Beshear said Kentucky families who did not file taxes in 2019 and 2020 still have time to check their eligibility and sign up for the Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan Act. Those who missed the Child Tax Credit payments during 2021 can visit GetCTC.org through Nov. 15 and file a simplified tax return to get the full credit. Each qualifying household can receive up to $3,600 per child under six years old and up to $3,000 per child between six and 17 years old. Anyone who has a child with a Social Security number is eligible. This is not a loan and does not change public benefits received.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO