Lexington, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Beshear announces $4.6 million to support economic opportunity, job growth in western Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $4.6 million in Delta Regional Authority funding to support eight projects that he says will create or retain 57 jobs, and train an additional 36 Kentuckians. The governor projected it would improve the lives of nearly 6,000 families in western Kentucky, a region that was decimated by tornadoes late last year.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Genetic testing can help detect cancer early

Genetic testing has been around longer than many of us think. It is the most effective way of knowing if one is at high risk for breast cancer or not, and testing has increased from doctors searching for just two breast cancer genes to up to thirty. Genetic testing can...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington nonprofit to send care packages to military troops

A Lexington nonprofit is working to send care packages to military troops. Lexington nonprofit to send care packages to military …. A Lexington nonprofit is working to send care packages to military troops. Oct. 13: A raise, oranges, and rats. Here are five things to know before you go to...
LEXINGTON, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky Child Tax Credit Sign-Up

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky families who did not file taxes in 2019 and 2020 still have time to check their eligibility and sign up for the Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan Act. Those who missed the Child Tax Credit payments during 2021 can visit GetCTC.org through Nov. 15 and file a simplified tax return to get the full credit. Each qualifying household can receive up to $3,600 per child under six years old and up to $3,000 per child between six and 17 years old. Anyone who has a child with a Social Security number is eligible. This is not a loan and does not change public benefits received.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

National Adderall shortage creating concerns in Fayette County schools

A nationwide shortage of Adderall is creating concern for many people including pharmacists and even local school districts. In Fayette County, school officials warned of a possible issue in Fayette County schools at a recent school board planning session Monday. National Adderall shortage creating concerns in Fayette …. A nationwide...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Lexington preparing for cold weather and homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – With cold weather on the way, the city of Lexington is getting prepared to help people living on the streets avoid freezing temperatures, including more capacity at most of the homeless shelters. “We work hard to ensure everyone on the streets can get inside when...
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

Morehead nurse turned patient

Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
MOREHEAD, KY
middlesboronews.com

Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts

The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky musician helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods

A Kentucky musician is helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods. Kentucky musician helping those impacted by eastern …. A Kentucky musician is helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods. Oct. 13: A raise, oranges, and rats. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington begins gun violence prevention grant program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Mayor Linda Gorton announced Tuesday the start of a grant program aimed at preventing gun violence. The overall goal of the program, given the name One Lexington Gun Violence Prevention Grant Program, is to fund community grassroots organizations to reduce gun violence in young people aged 13 to 29.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

fox56news.com

fox56news.com

Lexington religious leaders honored at Ministry Appreciation Breakfast

Lexington religious leaders honored at Ministry Appreciation Breakfast. Lexington religious leaders honored at Ministry Appreciation …. Lexington religious leaders honored at Ministry Appreciation Breakfast. Oct. 13: A raise, oranges, and rats. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 13, 2022. Keeneland Make-A-Wish Day made...
LEXINGTON, KY

