Knoxville, TN

The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating a West Knoxville House Fire that Sends Seven to the Hospital

The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a West Knoxville Apartment that sends seven to the hospital including KPD officers. It happened last night at the Country Day Apartments. 9-1-1 calls reporting several people were trapped inside their apartments. KFD crews along with officers with the Knoxville Police Department rescued several...
Rural Metro Rescues Pet from West Knoxville House Fire

Rural Metro crews rescue an animal from a house fire in West Knoxville. It happened in the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle yesterday, crews found flames coming from the front of the home. The resident made it out safe and Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Crews respond to south Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a South Knoxville apartment fire Monday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The fire broke out around 4:41 p.m. at Cedar Village Apartments. “On arrival of the first engine company, it was reported that light smoke was...
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome

Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
NEW: City settles lawsuit stemming from deadly wreck involving police

The family of a 28-year-old man who died when a Knoxville Police Department officer crashed into his car at nearly 100 mph has reached an out-of-court settlement, officials confirmed Tuesday. But Mauricio Luna’s surviving loved ones aren’t exactly happy with the $300,000 settlement with the City, which is ten times...
KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

