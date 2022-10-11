Read full article on original website
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating a West Knoxville House Fire that Sends Seven to the Hospital
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a West Knoxville Apartment that sends seven to the hospital including KPD officers. It happened last night at the Country Day Apartments. 9-1-1 calls reporting several people were trapped inside their apartments. KFD crews along with officers with the Knoxville Police Department rescued several...
Firefighters respond to house fire near Mascot
Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in East Knox County Thursday evening.
Rural Metro Rescues Pet from West Knoxville House Fire
Rural Metro crews rescue an animal from a house fire in West Knoxville. It happened in the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle yesterday, crews found flames coming from the front of the home. The resident made it out safe and Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
One person is dead, two are injured following a shooting in East Knoxville.
One person is dead, two are injured following a shooting in East Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department responded to the shooting to find two 20-year-olds, one male and one females, and an 88-year-old man shot. The 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the hospital. KPD said a blue car was...
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to south Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a South Knoxville apartment fire Monday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The fire broke out around 4:41 p.m. at Cedar Village Apartments. “On arrival of the first engine company, it was reported that light smoke was...
1 dead, 2 others shot identified after Parkview Ave shooting
One of three people transported to a hospital after a shooting in East Knoxville Thursday has died, a police spokesperson said.
2 Persons Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday morning in Knoxville. Authorities confirmed that a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office and a 67-year-old man were injured due to the collision.
WATE
Rural Metro firefighter, on-scene interpreter making a difference one call at a time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a new face at Rural Metro Fire, Knox County. A young firefighter who is making a difference with his language skills. “Personally, I’ve always been a giver, ever since I was a little kid. I’ve always wanted to help people,” firefighter Daniel Guerrero said.
Knoxville Police are Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Involved in an Assault a West Knoxville Restaurant
Knoxville Police Violent Crimes investigators are asking for help to identify a woman who was involved in an assault at a Waffle House. KPD says it happened Sunday at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive. If you know who she is, please call East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at 865-215-7165.
1 dead in Gatlinburg fire that affected travel to Smokies
Firefighters have found a body in the remains of a building that burned in downtown Gatlinburg, officials said.
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
City of Knoxville Held Responsible for Death Created by KPD Officers Careless Driving
HardKnoxWire broke this story, remember the early morning car wreck near the Olive Garden east of West Town Mall where a KPD Officer was driving over 100 mph without lights and siren on and he t-boned a turning vehicle, killing the driver. That Officer has since resigned. The family of...
Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome
Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
NEW: City settles lawsuit stemming from deadly wreck involving police
The family of a 28-year-old man who died when a Knoxville Police Department officer crashed into his car at nearly 100 mph has reached an out-of-court settlement, officials confirmed Tuesday. But Mauricio Luna’s surviving loved ones aren’t exactly happy with the $300,000 settlement with the City, which is ten times...
KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim in a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville
Police responding to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue Saturday night and found 23 year-old Robby Mathews, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect information. The investigation into this incident remains on-going. Anyone with information is asked to...
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Scott County men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County over the weekend. Now, friends of the victims are joining together in a unique way to raise money for funeral expenses. Johnathan Hunter Newport, 22, and Garrett Baird, 22, were riding in a...
