Tuscaloosa, AL

James Jackson
3d ago

he mad he didn't get enough under the table cash. Thank God Pruitt, the biggest fraud in college coaching history is gone and Tootoot is gone also.

2
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Roddy Jones calls Tennessee's offense a pretender against Alabama

Roddy Jones is not a buyer of the Tennessee offense this week against Alabama, and on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” called the Vols a “pretender” during a segment with Matt Barrie. It’s not to say the Vols don’t have a good offense, and won’t have success, but...
NASHVILLE, TN
College Football News

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin is trolling Vols fans again

It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but it feels like Rocky Top is still on his mind every day. Kiffin loves to poke and prod at Vols fans on social media. Rarely does a week go by that he doesn’t send a tweet directed at Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism

Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols fans have a new reason to be stressed and anxious

Josh Heupel is one of the hottest head coaches in the country after leading the Tennessee Vols to a 5-0 start this season (with wins over Florida at home and LSU on the road). A couple of years ago, when Heupel was hired by Tennessee, he was blasted by folks for getting fired at Oklahoma and going 6-4 in his final season at UCF.
NORMAN, OK
wgnsradio.com

HUGE college football game on tap in Tennessee

As most of you know…there is a college football game of epic proportions that will take place within the confines of our state. The great news is it is happening right here in Rutherford County when Western Kentucky visits Middle Tennessee State. To qualify our opening statement, let’s engage...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor

Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
BRENTWOOD, TN

