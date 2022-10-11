Read full article on original website
James Jackson
3d ago
he mad he didn't get enough under the table cash. Thank God Pruitt, the biggest fraud in college coaching history is gone and Tootoot is gone also.
2
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols football has finally arrived after taking a 15 year break
For the last 10 or so years, we’ve spent a lot of time talking about Tennessee Vols football being “back”. While having those conversations about whether or not Tennessee is back, there’s one thought that’s always crept into my mind — what does being back actually look like?
atozsports.com
Nick Saban makes strong statement about Tennessee ahead of matchup with Vols
The No. 6 Tennessee Vols are set for a massive showdown in Knoxville on Saturday against No. 3 Alabama. Earlier this week, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban sat down with ESPN’s Marty Smith to discuss the matchup with the Vols. Saban referred to Tennessee as one of the...
atozsports.com
One thing the Vols must do on offense to neutralize Alabama’s biggest strength
If the Tennessee Vols are going to beat Alabama on Saturday, there’s one thing they absolutely must do on offense. When Tennessee gets into a third-down situation, under no circumstances can they slow down the tempo and allow Alabama to substitute. The Crimson Tide’s “cheetah package“, which features pass...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
atozsports.com
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roddy Jones calls Tennessee's offense a pretender against Alabama
Roddy Jones is not a buyer of the Tennessee offense this week against Alabama, and on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” called the Vols a “pretender” during a segment with Matt Barrie. It’s not to say the Vols don’t have a good offense, and won’t have success, but...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gives incredible and hilarious answer to question about the Vols punting
The Tennessee Vols have punted just 12 times so far this season, which is tied with Florida for the fewest punts in the SEC. During Vol Calls on Wednesday night, Heupel was asked by host Bob Kesling about Tennessee’s lack of punts. Heupel told Kesling that they try to...
atozsports.com
Alabama media outlet gets massively trolled before matchup against Tennessee Vols
A media outlet that covers Alabama got massively trolled this week ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Bama Insider, which is part of the On3.com network, had an entire segment devoted to discussing a one-game suspension for Vols safety Jaylen McCollough, who was arrested over the weekend.
College Football News
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin is trolling Vols fans again
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but it feels like Rocky Top is still on his mind every day. Kiffin loves to poke and prod at Vols fans on social media. Rarely does a week go by that he doesn’t send a tweet directed at Tennessee.
Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism
Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans have a new reason to be stressed and anxious
Josh Heupel is one of the hottest head coaches in the country after leading the Tennessee Vols to a 5-0 start this season (with wins over Florida at home and LSU on the road). A couple of years ago, when Heupel was hired by Tennessee, he was blasted by folks for getting fired at Oklahoma and going 6-4 in his final season at UCF.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant had an amazing response when a player made a huge mistake against LSU
Tennessee Vols running backs coach Jerry Mack met with reporters on Tuesday and his response to a question about true freshman running back Dylan Sampson stuck out to me. Mack was asked about Sampson’s mistake in pass protection against LSU that resulted in quarterback Hendon Hooker taking a huge hit and fumbling.
wgnsradio.com
