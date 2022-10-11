ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Markets Insider

The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says

The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
BUSINESS
CNN

‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning

London CNN Business — The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to...
BUSINESS
The Verge

China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country

In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Jamie Dimon warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 20%, predicts a US recession within a year, and welcomes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a new interview. Here are the JPMorgan CEO's 12 best quotes.

Jamie Dimon warned the S&P 500 could slump another 20%, and predicted a US recession within a year. JPMorgan's CEO criticized US energy policy, and rang the alarm on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dimon welcomed Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and noted markets are showing some signs of strain. Jamie Dimon...
STOCKS
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
INCOME TAX

