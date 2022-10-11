Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
New York CNN Business — The Federal Reserve’s fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US faces a 'perfect storm' of problems - and predicts more pain for markets and the economy
The US faces a "perfect storm" of debt, political strife, and an overseas war, Ray Dalio said. Dalio warned the Fed will have to hurt markets and the economy to conquer stubborn inflation. The billionaire investor also spoke about currencies and China, and offered portfolio advice. Ray Dalio has warned...
The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says
The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning
London CNN Business — The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Fed is draining the stock market and even the 'healthy fish' will die, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
The Fed's scramble to hike rates and lower liquidity is draining the stock market, Barry Sternlicht warned. The billionaire investor pointed to the Fed's delayed response to inflation, which risks tipping the economy into a recession. "So you thought the healthy fish would survive and the sick fish would die....
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
POLITICO
A top Senate Republican is urging the Biden administration to maintain the U.S. security alliance with Saudi Arabia.
Democrats, meanwhile, are devising plans to limit that partnership. What happened: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is urging the Biden administration to continue partnering with Saudi Arabia on security matters in the Middle East, as Democrats push to dramatically scale back the U.S.-Saudi relationship amid an OPEC+ oil production cut. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Russian oil price cap will backfire on the global economy and the plan likely influenced OPEC's production cut, Indonesian finance minister says
A price cap on Russian oil could backfire on the global economy, Indonesia's finance minister warned. If a price cap is met with retaliation from Russia, it could result in oil prices being pushed higher. The move could also set a precedent for other commodities, which would hurt some of...
We're Heading for a Stagflationary Crisis Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Roubini, a professor of economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the founder and chairman of Roubini Global Economics, is the author of MegaThreats: Ten Dangerous Trends That Imperil Our Future, and How to Survive Them, from which this essay is adapted. Inflation is back, and...
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
The huge OPEC+ oil output cuts could push the global economy into recession, IEA warns
OPEC+'s decision to slash output could tip the global economy into recession, the IEA warns. The agency said higher oil prices from reduced supply combined with inflation will be damaging. The IEA added that market volatility and energy security are set to worsen as a result of higher prices. Deep...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Australia predicted to avoid worst of downturn as IMF warns of global recession
The federal budget will benefit from an upswing in revenue due to “cyclical serendipity” but “storm clouds” are gathering, as the International Monetary Fund warns a third of the global economy could contract this year or next. Deloitte Access Economics predicts the budget’s cash deficit will...
Jamie Dimon warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 20%, predicts a US recession within a year, and welcomes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a new interview. Here are the JPMorgan CEO's 12 best quotes.
Jamie Dimon warned the S&P 500 could slump another 20%, and predicted a US recession within a year. JPMorgan's CEO criticized US energy policy, and rang the alarm on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dimon welcomed Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and noted markets are showing some signs of strain. Jamie Dimon...
IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments
The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
Comments / 0