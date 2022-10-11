Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Downtown trick-or-treating set for Halloween Day in Hopkinsville
Halloween is fast approaching and downtown trick-or-treating will be taking place in Hopkinsville on the day itself. Downtown Trick-or-Treating gets underway October 31 at 3:30 p.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m.—Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says they’re excited to welcome families back for candy and fun, and they’re expecting a huge turnout.
whopam.com
Chili Cook-Off, Sounds at Six takes over downtown Friday
The Military Affairs Committee Chili Cook-off and the Sounds at Six are combining to create a family-friendly event this Friday in downtown Hopkinsville. Twenty-four chili teams have registered to compete and Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Coordinator Toby Hudson and Superintendent Tab Brockman say while the cooking starts in the morning, the public will be able to sample the chili for $3 starting around 4:30 p.m.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Sango Pumpkin Patch offers free admission, family fun
Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch is selling its pumpkins through October. Customers have a choice of purchasing already picked pumpkins or they can pick their own. Owner Keith Boyd has had a pumpkin patch, just off I-24’s Exit 11 since 1984. He was recently featured with Stefanie Miller on This Week in Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Organizers Say Ham Festival A Community Homecoming
City officials and Trigg County Country Ham Festival Committee members are working to make the 2022 festival a huge homecoming event. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says excitement is building for activities that begin Friday morning. Johnson thanks city employees and volunteers who make the Trigg County Ham Festival possible...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
Urban Ministries helps with food, clothing, bills, and provides SafeHouse for shelter from abuse
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – When you think of Clarksville Area Urban Ministries, what comes to mind? Of course, a local nonprofit that has been helping those in need for close to 40 years. Jodi McBryant, executive director of Urban Ministries, said she wants people to know there is...
clarksvillenow.com
450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Greenville, KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
whopam.com
Public library to host book signing for local author
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is hosting a book signing for local author Quinton Walker on October 22. A Hopkinsville native, Walker tells a story of the struggle between right and wrong in his debut mystery and thriller novel, “A Friend Indeed”. According to a news release, Walker battled addiction during his teenage years—but even during that time, Walker says he always felt he had great potential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
400+ students qualified as homeless in Montgomery County
The school system has a team called the Families in Transition or F.I.T. team, to help those families. The lack of affordable housing and the high-cost of childcare is complicating the problem.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
WBKO
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
wkdzradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday
BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
whopam.com
West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate
The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
clarksvillenow.com
What’s behind pink neon lights downtown? Meet the owner of Higher Level Plaza | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Have you seen the pink neon light at the corner of Franklin and Second Street downtown? Maybe you’ve stopped to peek in the window or scan the QR code. We sat down with Clarksville native and celebrity stylist Ava Freeman to learn about her newest project, Higher Level Plaza on Franklin.
whopam.com
Patricia Beard
(72, of Cadiz) There will be no services at this time. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Laura Kay Eltringham-Hartwell
(46, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday at Hillcrest Baptist Church with private burial to be held at a later date. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whvoradio.com
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Home Badly Damaged In Oak Grove Fire (w/VIDEO)
A home on Linda Drive in Oak Grove was badly damaged and the family’s cat is unaccounted for after a fire started in the home Wednesday afternoon. Oak Grove Firefighters say the fire is believed to have started in a back bedroom with a candle causing extensive fire damage to the room and smoke damage to the rest of the home.
Comments / 0