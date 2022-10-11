ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland, MO

Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI

A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash

ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
HAZELWOOD, MO
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
TROY, IL
Two motorcycle crashes cause backup in Eureka

Two separate motorcycle crashes led to a backup on westbound I-44 west of Lewis Road in Eureka on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the patrol said the accidents were separate but those involved in the crashes were traveling partners. The first...
EUREKA, MO
Woman hit by car, killed in Overland Monday night

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed on Woodson Road in Overland Monday evening, police tell News 4. The accident happened north of Tennyson Road just after 8:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a 2018 Mercedes-Benz went off the right side of the road, hit three parked cars, and then hit 34-year-old Kristin Freebersyser, of Maryland Heights. The Mercedes then hit a road sign, returned to the roadway and hit another parked car. All of the parked cars were unoccupied.
OVERLAND, MO
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
School bus and car crash in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A car and a school bus crashed early Wednesday morning in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis City. The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and North Broadway. The Missouri Central school bus was carrying four St. Louis Public Schools students. The bus was heading to Soldan High School. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Woman hit by car, injured Monday night in Jennings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Editor's note: Police previously said the woman struck by a car on Jennings Station Road had died. In an update Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman said the woman is still alive and being treated at an area hospital. JENNINGS, Mo. – A woman is being...
JENNINGS, MO
St. Louis teenager injured in car crash on Seckman Road

A St. Louis teenager was injured in a one-car crash on Seckman Road west of the West Outer Road on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Hunter Gross of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road, and traveled off the roadway and overturned. While Gross was not injured, a passenger in his vehicle, 19-year-old Brandi Kennedy, who was was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 11:20 Friday night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
