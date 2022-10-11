Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI
A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
1 killed, others injured in 4-car crash in St. Louis that police say may have involved street racing
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead and multiple others injured in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the crash happened at around 5:05 p.m. Monday on Kingshighway Boulevard near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue. Police said two Ford Mustangs were...
Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash
ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
Woman carjacked of rental car outside bar in The Grove Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman said her rental car was stolen in a carjacking outside a bar in The Grove. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and South Taylor. The woman was not injured and police have not said if the black Dodge Challenger she was renting has been located.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
KMOV
Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
Woman dies in crash on I-64, police say boulder may have broken through windshield before crash
ST. LOUIS — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after police said a boulder may have crashed through her windshield while she was driving on the highway. St. Louis police said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 64 near Grand Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the woman's car crashed into a concrete pillar.
myleaderpaper.com
Two motorcycle crashes cause backup in Eureka
Two separate motorcycle crashes led to a backup on westbound I-44 west of Lewis Road in Eureka on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the patrol said the accidents were separate but those involved in the crashes were traveling partners. The first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UMSL student mourns loss of dad from deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road
St. Louis County Police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday morning.
‘You’re not alone’ eyewitness describes harrowing moments comforting pedestrian killed in Overland
An eyewitness describes how he comforted the pedestrian killed in Overland Monday night during her last moments.
Charges filed in Hazelwood double shooting
A Florissant man has been charged in connection with a recent double shooting in Hazelwood.
KMOV
Police: Piece of metal went through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a single-car crash in St. Louis Tuesday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 when a piece of metal went through her windshield. Police said the driver then hit the concrete wall several times near the Vandeventer exit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Woman hit by car, killed in Overland Monday night
OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed on Woodson Road in Overland Monday evening, police tell News 4. The accident happened north of Tennyson Road just after 8:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a 2018 Mercedes-Benz went off the right side of the road, hit three parked cars, and then hit 34-year-old Kristin Freebersyser, of Maryland Heights. The Mercedes then hit a road sign, returned to the roadway and hit another parked car. All of the parked cars were unoccupied.
Police correction: Woman still alive after being hit by vehicle
St. Louis County police have issued a correction and apology over a prior statement about a crash involving a pedestrian in Jennings.
KMOV
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
School bus and car crash in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – A car and a school bus crashed early Wednesday morning in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis City. The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and North Broadway. The Missouri Central school bus was carrying four St. Louis Public Schools students. The bus was heading to Soldan High School. […]
Soulard bar owner says break-ins are bringing down business
ST. LOUIS — A Soulard bar owner is fed up with thieves driving his customers away after his business, and dozens of cars, were broken into. For the past 15 years DB’s Sports Bar has been a Soulard fixture. “The Cardinals and Blues always bring a lot of...
Driver killed in five-car crash in north St. Louis City
Another deadly accident Monday night, this one in north St. Louis.
Woman hit by car, injured Monday night in Jennings
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Editor's note: Police previously said the woman struck by a car on Jennings Station Road had died. In an update Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman said the woman is still alive and being treated at an area hospital. JENNINGS, Mo. – A woman is being...
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis teenager injured in car crash on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a one-car crash on Seckman Road west of the West Outer Road on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Hunter Gross of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road, and traveled off the roadway and overturned. While Gross was not injured, a passenger in his vehicle, 19-year-old Brandi Kennedy, who was was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 11:20 Friday night.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0