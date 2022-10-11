Dr. Christopher Vongvithayamathakul (Mathakul) joined Shoreline Community College in the 2022-23 academic year as a full-time music faculty member and director of the Shoreline Concert Band.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
UW professor named MacArthur Fellow, known as the genius award
A University of Washington professor is now officially a genius. Computer science and engineering professor Yejin Choi was just named a MacArthur Fellow.
Seattle School District announces make-up days from teacher’s strike
The Seattle School District announced make-up days to account for missed time due to the teacher’s strike. The days have been approved by the board of directors, according to a news release from the school district. The five make-up days are February 2, June 27, 28, 29, and 30.
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
KOMO News
Meteor in the skies above the Pacific Northwest caught on video in Oak Harbor
A doorbell camera in Oak Harbor captured a meteor traveling across the sky overnight Wednesday. The American Meteor Society has several reports of people spotting the meteor in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Did you see the meteor? Send us your videos here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KING-5
Olympic Peninsula mushroom grower launches first-ever Fungi Festival
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — There's a farm on the Olympic Peninsula that grows something usually found in forests — mushrooms. David Rogers, owner and cultivator at Maddie’s Mushrooms, says he grows gourmet mushrooms for restaurants and home cooks all over the North Olympic Peninsula. “Seems like there...
knkx.org
Bassist and music educator Chuck Deardorf has died
Seattle's "first-call" bassist for nearly four decades, Chuck Deardorf also served as the jazz program director at Cornish College of the Arts. He died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. A mainstay of the Seattle music scene, Deardorf also worked with nationally-touring artists. He was almost as well-known for his...
mltnews.com
Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools
“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
q13fox.com
Abandoned hotel on Hosmer St. center of crime in Tacoma
An abandoned hotel on Hosmer Street seems to be the center of crime in Tacoma. Officials are trying to vacate the hotel and eventually reopen it as an option for affordable housing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
centerforhealthjournalism.org
Washington youth facing mental health crises are stuck living in hospitals, waiting for care
Charlie Edgmon missed huge milestones the year he spent locked inside Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle. He didn’t celebrate his 18th birthday. He missed his high school graduation. Nearly every holiday was spent alone. But for all those months inside Seattle Children’s, Charlie wasn’t receiving the psychiatric care...
capitolhillseattle.com
Calhoun Properties, mother of the aPodment, puts its Seattle portfolio up for sale including Capitol Hill, First Hill, and Central District buildings
Calhoun Properties has reshaped many blocks of Capitol Hill and the Central District. Now the Seattle developer that made aPodment a Kleenex-level brand has put its entire microhousing portfolio including at least nine holdings across Capitol Hill, First Hill, and the Central District on the market. The Seattle Times reported...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Underground Beer Festival this weekend in Bothell
There’s a beer fest this Saturday afternoon in Bothell. Actually, it’s under Bothell. The Underground Bothell Beer Fest takes place in the parking garage below City Hall this Saturday, October 15th, from 1:00 – 6:00. The event features beer and cider from 20 producers, listed below. Also,...
q13fox.com
Study ranks Seattle and Tacoma among least safe cities in the U.S.
Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
It's so hard to find Covid boosters in WA, experts worry people will give up
As the season for respiratory illnesses approaches, public health officials in Washington state are encouraging people to get updated Covid booster shots as soon as possible. But many locations are booked weeks out and residents say they’re struggling to find appointments. That’s because Washington does not have enough booster...
southsoundmag.com
Air Tahiti Nui Becomes First and Only Direct Flight Service from Seattle to Tahiti
Air Tahiti Nui debuted its first non-stop service connection between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Papeete, Tahiti, last week. In its new partnership with Alaska Airlines, Air Tahiti Nui is the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and Pacific Northwest. The new service will operate twice weekly using the 787-9 Dreamliner, with fares starting at $769 with tax excluded. The flight is 9.5 hours and all-inclusive — providing meals, drinks, and amenities in all cabins.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: Half a Tudor House with Vintage Details
You can own a slice of classic Seattle Tudor Revival architecture without buying an entire house. This picture-perfect brick home in West Seattle’s Admiral District, just a short block from the neighborhood center at California and Admiral, was converted to townhomes sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. The work is nearly seamless: each half gets its own fireplace, recessed shelves, fun top-floor alcoves, and other period delights.
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
rentonreporter.com
School canceled after car crashes into Hazen High School
School was canceled Oct. 13 at Hazen High School after a car crashed into the front of the school early Thursday morning. The car had presumably been driven into the front of the main building at around 5 a.m Thursday morning, said Randy Matheson of the Renton School District. The front end of the car went through the glass wall, but was stopped by steel structures within the wall and a steel bench on the other side of the glass.
WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures ‘Fireball’ Soaring Through Seattle Sky
This doorbell camera in Seattle, Washington captured a fireball shooting across the evening sky.Michael Snyder… The post WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures ‘Fireball’ Soaring Through Seattle Sky appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0