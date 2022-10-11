Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Average Nebraska ACT score drops to 19.4
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s average ACT score slipped to 19.4 out of a possible 36 among 2022 graduates. State education officials attribute that in part to the huge number of grads tested. In Nebraska, 94% of 2022 graduates took the ACT. According to the Nebraska Department of...
klkntv.com
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
Kearney Hub
Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license
LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Federal funding will connect Nebraska Tribal community with broadband access
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Broadband access will soon be coming to the Tribal village of Winnebago, Nebraska thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. The Winnebago tribe is receiving over $35,000,000 in funding to build fiber infrastructure for the village’s 901 residents. Sen. Deb Fischer says this funding will...
klkntv.com
Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska agency stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday to discuss open enrollment for Medicare, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Nebraska SHIP, the state’s health insurance assistance program, will help you find the ideal plan for you and your family.
KETV.com
Proposal to raise Nebraska's minimum wage draws debate
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska initiative 433 would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Some business owners, like Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market Garden, say a higher minimum wage would help businesses keep employees. "I don't want turnover," Rosser...
klkntv.com
Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
RELATED PEOPLE
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying they cannot handle these out of control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media, after at least a dozen departments from across the state...
3 News Now
Iowa to receive $96M in federal aid for small businesses, entrepreneurs
WASHINGTON (IOWA CAPITAL DISPATCH) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states, including Iowa, will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their...
WOWT
Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes
Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Nebraska launches human trafficking hotline
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new hotline to report suspected sex and labor trafficking became available on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol worked with Attorney General Doug Peterson to implement the new service. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline will direct information from tips to local investigators.
klkntv.com
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
Iowa kids getting more pandemic emergency food assistance benefits
More federal money is coming to help feed hungry kids in Iowa.
Western Iowa seniors struggle to manage inflation: 'It's just hard'
Retirees on a fixed income are having trouble making ends meet compared to people in the workforce right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s first lady appears on video for Pansing Brooks as election nears
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Appearing in a video for the campaign, Nebraska’s first lady is reaffirming her endorsement of Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress. Susanne Shore, wife of Gov. Pete Ricketts, endorsed Brooks earlier this year. With mere weeks left before Nov. 8, this is the first appearance Shore has made for Brooks.
WOWT
Nebraska man hunts for gun bag refund
HALLAM, Neb. (WOWT) - Many hunters are gearing up for the season that’s not far away. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Nine months after buying an expensive gun bag...
wnax.com
Northeast Nebraska Harvest Affected by Drought
Nearly a third of the Nebraska corn harvest is completed and the soybean harvest is more than half done with reported yields across the board. Tim Gubbels is the president of the Northside Grain Company at Laurel, Nebraska. He says farmers in his area were affected by the summer drought, and he talks about the soybean harvest in northeast Nebraska. Gubbels says dryland corn is being harvested and is starting to be delivered to the grain elevator. The Northside Grain Company official says he has not yet needed to start with any artificial drying. He says so far, he has only had fans blowing air on the grain. Gubbels says farmers have a lot of available on-farm storage capacity this year and have not needed to bring much grain to the country grain elevator. He says it may prove difficult to obtain corn and soybeans in the future, especially since he hasn’t had any farmers ask about forward contracting. Gubbels says his is concerned about the weather forecast for the next couple of days calling for strong winds that may have the dry corn ears fall from their stalks.
Local pharmacies can give out naloxone to Iowans for free
With drug overdose prevention tools becoming more prevalent in metro schools, a local pharmacy wants to remind Iowans that you can get naloxone for free and without a prescription.
Comments / 0