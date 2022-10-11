ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Average Nebraska ACT score drops to 19.4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s average ACT score slipped to 19.4 out of a possible 36 among 2022 graduates. State education officials attribute that in part to the huge number of grads tested. In Nebraska, 94% of 2022 graduates took the ACT. According to the Nebraska Department of...
NEBRASKA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
IOWA STATE
Kearney Hub

Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license

LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
LEXINGTON, NE
klkntv.com

Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska agency stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday to discuss open enrollment for Medicare, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Nebraska SHIP, the state’s health insurance assistance program, will help you find the ideal plan for you and your family.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Proposal to raise Nebraska's minimum wage draws debate

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska initiative 433 would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Some business owners, like Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market Garden, say a higher minimum wage would help businesses keep employees. "I don't want turnover," Rosser...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

Iowa to receive $96M in federal aid for small businesses, entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON (IOWA CAPITAL DISPATCH) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states, including Iowa, will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes

Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska launches human trafficking hotline

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new hotline to report suspected sex and labor trafficking became available on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol worked with Attorney General Doug Peterson to implement the new service. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline will direct information from tips to local investigators.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s first lady appears on video for Pansing Brooks as election nears

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Appearing in a video for the campaign, Nebraska’s first lady is reaffirming her endorsement of Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress. Susanne Shore, wife of Gov. Pete Ricketts, endorsed Brooks earlier this year. With mere weeks left before Nov. 8, this is the first appearance Shore has made for Brooks.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska man hunts for gun bag refund

HALLAM, Neb. (WOWT) - Many hunters are gearing up for the season that’s not far away. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Nine months after buying an expensive gun bag...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Northeast Nebraska Harvest Affected by Drought

Nearly a third of the Nebraska corn harvest is completed and the soybean harvest is more than half done with reported yields across the board. Tim Gubbels is the president of the Northside Grain Company at Laurel, Nebraska. He says farmers in his area were affected by the summer drought, and he talks about the soybean harvest in northeast Nebraska. Gubbels says dryland corn is being harvested and is starting to be delivered to the grain elevator. The Northside Grain Company official says he has not yet needed to start with any artificial drying. He says so far, he has only had fans blowing air on the grain. Gubbels says farmers have a lot of available on-farm storage capacity this year and have not needed to bring much grain to the country grain elevator. He says it may prove difficult to obtain corn and soybeans in the future, especially since he hasn’t had any farmers ask about forward contracting. Gubbels says his is concerned about the weather forecast for the next couple of days calling for strong winds that may have the dry corn ears fall from their stalks.
NEBRASKA STATE

