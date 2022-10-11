ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Echo online

Materials Unlimited closing after 50 years

After 50 years in business, Ypsilanti’s Materials Unlimited will be closing. Loyal patrons buy items while they can during a closing sale with everything 25% off, with whatever items remain to be held at an auction. Now, while the business is 50 years old and is seen as a...
YPSILANTI, MI
Echo online

Felony charges against star recruit Emoni Bates to be dropped after plea deal

Basketball standout Emoni Bates can resume activity at Eastern Michigan University after plea negotiations resulted in the dismissal of felony weapons charges filed in September. Steve Haney, the attorney representing Bates, said Thursday he negotiated a plea deal with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's office that drops felony weapons charges issued...
YPSILANTI, MI

