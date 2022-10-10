Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said They Should Stop Sending Buses to New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Are Debbie Johnson and Her Boyfriend Tony Still Together?
Are Debbie Johnson and her boyfriend, Tony, still together? Here's everything we know about the '90 Day: The Single Life' couple's current relationship, thanks to fan sightings.
Jenny From ‘90 Day Fiancé' Had a Long Divorce With Her First Husband Before Sumit
Since 2014, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has followed a cast of multiple couples navigating long-distance relationships. Some pairs find true love at young ages, while others meet their perfect match after facing heartbreak early on. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are one couple who fit into the latter...
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
bravotv.com
Dolores & Frank Catania Are Joined by Their Significant Others for Frankie’s Birthday Dinner
Frankie Catania’s 24th birthday celebration included an over-the-top steak dinner with his parents and their new partners. Dolores Catania and Frank Catania always go all out to honor their kids’ special life moments, and that continued to be true as they recently celebrated the 24th birthday of their son, Frankie Catania, with an incredibly lavish dinner.
Robert Cormier's Heartland Costar Says He Was a 'Joy to Be Around' in Touching Tribute After His Death
"He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart," Amber Marshall wrote of her costar Robert Cormier, who died unexpectedly Friday at age 33 Amber Marshall is mourning her Heartland costar and on-screen love interest, Robert Cormier, after his unexpected death at age 33. On Wednesday, Marshall shared a touching tribute to her late costar on Instagram, featuring photos of them together on the set of the long-running family drama series. As fans may know, Marshall plays protagonist Amy Fleming on the show while Cormier played Finn Cotter,...
filmlinc.org
Watch: Till Student Screening Q&A at NYFF60 Featuring Nationwide Simulcast
We were thrilled to recently host a special NYFF60 screening of Till, a Spotlight selection of this year’s festival, for students, both in person (throughout New York City) and around the United States (via simulcast). In total, more than one thousand high school students from Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dayton, Louisville, and Philadelphia participated in the special screening event.
Raye review – a matter-of-fact masterclass in poignant pop
The singer-songwriter fuses comedy and candour for a night of acoustic songs that tell the story of her remarkable career and escape from the mainstream pop machine
rsvplive.ie
Phillip Schofield steps out on red carpet with stunning daughter Molly for National Television Awards
Phillip Schofield has stepped out for the National Television Awards this evening and brought his stunning daughter Molly as his plus one. The This Morning presenter looked handsome in a navy blue velvet blazer, while Molly matched his outfit in a navy skirt and lacy top. Phillip's friend and co-presenter...
digitalspy.com
Are Married at First Sight UK's Chanita and Jordan still together now?
Married at First Sight UK's Chanita and Jordan have been this year's power couple, with some drawing comparisons between their journey on the show and that of Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling (who met on a previous series, remained dedicated throughout, and have been going strong ever since). From the...
Does 'Renovation Impossible' Star Paige Poupart Have a Husband? No, But She's Engaged!
We've all started a home improvement project, only to give up halfway through after it isn't turning out the way we wanted. That's where resident home design experts/Renovation Impossible co-hosts Russell Holmes and Paige Poupart step in. The pair's mission? To finish projects for their clients and save the renovation day.
