Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
Dolores & Frank Catania Are Joined by Their Significant Others for Frankie’s Birthday Dinner

Frankie Catania’s 24th birthday celebration included an over-the-top steak dinner with his parents and their new partners. Dolores Catania and Frank Catania always go all out to honor their kids’ special life moments, and that continued to be true as they recently celebrated the 24th birthday of their son, Frankie Catania, with an incredibly lavish dinner.
Robert Cormier's Heartland Costar Says He Was a 'Joy to Be Around' in Touching Tribute After His Death

"He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart," Amber Marshall wrote of her costar Robert Cormier, who died unexpectedly Friday at age 33 Amber Marshall is mourning her Heartland costar and on-screen love interest, Robert Cormier, after his unexpected death at age 33. On Wednesday, Marshall shared a touching tribute to her late costar on Instagram, featuring photos of them together on the set of the long-running family drama series. As fans may know, Marshall plays protagonist Amy Fleming on the show while Cormier played Finn Cotter,...
Watch: Till Student Screening Q&A at NYFF60 Featuring Nationwide Simulcast

We were thrilled to recently host a special NYFF60 screening of Till, a Spotlight selection of this year’s festival, for students, both in person (throughout New York City) and around the United States (via simulcast). In total, more than one thousand high school students from Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dayton, Louisville, and Philadelphia participated in the special screening event.
Are Married at First Sight UK's Chanita and Jordan still together now?

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita and Jordan have been this year's power couple, with some drawing comparisons between their journey on the show and that of Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling (who met on a previous series, remained dedicated throughout, and have been going strong ever since). From the...
