"He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart," Amber Marshall wrote of her costar Robert Cormier, who died unexpectedly Friday at age 33 Amber Marshall is mourning her Heartland costar and on-screen love interest, Robert Cormier, after his unexpected death at age 33. On Wednesday, Marshall shared a touching tribute to her late costar on Instagram, featuring photos of them together on the set of the long-running family drama series. As fans may know, Marshall plays protagonist Amy Fleming on the show while Cormier played Finn Cotter,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO