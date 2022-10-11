Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Wiz
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be coming back for a third season of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for more of Wiz! The anime adaptation taking on Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima's original light novel series followed up its successful two season run with a full feature film effort, and thus fans have been waiting to see the franchise come back with something new. Soon we will actually get that wish with not only the return of the franchise with a new spin-off anime, but a new season of the series too.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Teases Season 2 Villain
The release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will come about later this week on October 14th, but the game's creators are already teasing a new Raider planned for Season 2 whenever that gets underway in the future. It appears that a Great Ape will be playable by those who play the side of the Raiders based on what was seen in a brief teaser trailer showing off gameplay and more, but we don't yet know specifics about this new Dragon Ball: The Breakers villain.
Gizmodo
Get a Look at the Wild Kingdom Hearts Animated Series That Never Was
Despite Kingdom Hearts’ seemingly endless capacity to continue existing, its relationship with Disney beyond the literal games themselves has always been a little distant—at least on the Disney side of things. You’re not going to see Sora in the theme parks perhaps any time soon, but once upon a time that wasn’t always going to be the case.
CNET
Live TV Streaming Services: A Look at the Top 100 Channels
The economy may have you making cutbacks to your budget, including entertainment expenses like cable. Tightening your financial belt doesn't necessarily mean missing out on live TV. Cutting the cord in favor of a live TV streaming service could be a less expensive alternative. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
MLB・
The Best Man: The Final Chapters: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Limited Series
The Best Man: The Final Chapters will bring an end to Malcolm D. Lee's successful franchise on Peacock later this year.
‘The Mole’: What Time Will the Final Episodes Premiere on Netflix?
The Mole took a whole lot of wild twists and turns in Week 2, with some surprise eliminations and a whole lot more clues as to the Mole’s secret identity. Do you know who the Mole is? We’ve got a big swing of a theory — and we’ll get to that in a second. You’re really here because you want to know when Netflix will release the rest of the season. The final two episodes of The Mole 2022 are coming to Netflix fast — but when? Here’s everything you need to know about The Mole’s release schedule as well as...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball to Team-Up With Kuroko's Basketball Creator Soon
Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and the series has been celebrating its latest milestone with a rather ambitious project. If you did not know, the franchise is in the middle of celebrating its 40th anniversary, and it is doing so by teaming up with beloved artists in the industry. These collaborations have resulted in some gorgeous Dragon Ball makeovers, and soon, the creator behind Kuroko's Basketball will join in on the project.
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2 Release Date & Where You Can Stream It
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finally arrived, and fans are excited to see Ichigo and other Soul Reapers battle the Quincy army. The anime adaptation of Tite Kubo's popular manga series is back after it concluded in March 2012, but there's one more arc (so far) that the anime hasn't fully adapted yet, and that's the Thousand-Year Blood War.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 Teases Its Jump Festa Plans
Demon Slayer's manga has already come to an end, bringing Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers to the end of their journeys, but the anime adaptation is still going strong thanks to the animators at Ufotable. Following season two and Mugen Train's wild success, it should come as no surprise that the television series has been confirmed for a third season which will arrive next year, and it seems that the Shonen juggernaut is hinting at some big plans for this year's Jump Festa event.
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Confirms New Trailer/Release Date Reveal
Vash The Stampede is set to return next year, with Studio ORANGE set to bring the Humanoid Typhoon back to the small screen as the franchise's creator, Yoshihiro Nightow, will play an active role in this new story dubbed Trigun: Stampede. While the series has shown us a younger version of the man with the Sixty Billion Double Dollar bounty hanging over his head and confirmed that the television series will arrive next year, the franchise is hinting at a new trailer arriving later this week as well as a release date.
epicstream.com
Where to Read Lycoris Recoil's Manga and Ordinary Days Novel After the Anime
The Lycoris Recoil ending left obvious hints of a new season. But while no official announcement has been made yet, fans have a manga and a novel to digest instead. If you're wondering which part of the Lycoris Recoil manga and Ordinary Days novel to read after the anime, we have the answers!
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Anime News: ‘Hunter X Hunter’ returns, ‘Chainsaw Man’ takes over, and ‘Dororo’ finds a new home
Big news for anime fans as new chapters for Hunter x Hunter have finally been announced. Meanwhile, fans instantly fell in love with Chainsaw Man after the show’s Crunchyroll premiere. On top of all that, the 2019 anime, Dororo has been acquired by HIDIVE. Here are some of the...
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season Three Stills Preview Episode Two
Mob Psycho 100 is in the beginning of its third season, and so far, all is going well for Shigeo. As the boy approaches his final days in middle school, Mob is ready to explore his interests in all-new ways, and Reigen helped him begin that journey in season three's premiere. Now, episode two is on the docket, and we have been given a new look at the update ahead of its release.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Previews Masters 8 Tournament's End
Pokemon Journeys is preparing to come to an end and it might just be the anime's biggest season finale to date as the Masters 8 Tournament is hyping its final match which will see Ash Ketchum fighting against the current world champion, Leon. With the final match set to take place over the course of four episodes, this might just go down as the biggest anime battle in Pokemon history and as these installments will also focus on Ash's career overall, this could hint at a passing of the torch.
Polygon
Barbarian will soon stream on HBO Max
Zach Cregger’s horror film Barbarian is coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween. The movie will be released on Oct. 25 on HBO Max. The digital release will happen alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, which will include bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and additional commentary, per Variety.
CNET
Remembering Angela Lansbury: How to Stream 'Murder, She Wrote' for Free
When news spread that beloved actress Angela Lansbury had died at 96, I wanted nothing more than to settle in front of the TV and watch her in one of her most iconic roles, that of charming widowed mystery author and sleuth Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote. Fletcher, of...
CNET
This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October
PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
CNET
The Best Halloween Costumes for 2022
Now that the smell of pumpkin spice is finally gracing the air and the pumpkin patches are opening up, it's about time to start planning your Halloween costume. Unless you've been planning your costume for months already, thinking of a Halloween costume can be stressful. Do you go funny or sexy? Elaborate or simple? Classic or current?
IGN
God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle Releases Alongside The Game on November 9, 2022
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that every single player can't wait to try out. Recently, we were informed that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold ahead of its November 9 release date. Moreover, we have learned additional information about the title, thanks to its ESRB rating. Now, we have been informed that a God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle is on its way alongside the game.
Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi died a hero — as reports reveal he was swept away trying to save three others
A NEW report has revealed the likely cause of death of Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi, who passed away in July this year. His body was found off the coast of Nago, Okinawa, Japan, where he had been travelling alone. He was wearing snorkelling gear, and his rental car with his...
