Knoxville, TN

Johnnie Robinson
4d ago

and this is why I say the ncaa isn't going to punish Tennessee to bad over Pruitt violations. I think Tennessee might get scholarship restrictions and maybe a 2 yr probation period. not right but vols nation bring in major money to the ncaa and colleges cause. vol fans travel. go vols

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday

Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sports
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
#Espn#Volunteers#American Football#College Football#Tennessee Vols#The Nc State Syracuse#Entire#Litt
247Sports

It's Official: Georgia Tech Has Their Man

The search to name a replacement for former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury ended late Friday afternoon when J Batt was named as the new Tech athletic director. Batt is departing the role of executive deputy director of Athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer at the University of Alabama and will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
ATLANTA, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC announces Week 8 TV schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators have a bye week during Week 8 of the college football season. The SEC East rivals typically have byes before the Georgia-Florida game. What is Week 8’s best SEC game?. The conference’s Week 8 schedule features Mississippi State at Alabama, Texas A&M at...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Former Georgia star David Pollack makes case for Tennessee as new No. 1 team

Might’ve played well enough Saturday night to beat any team in the country Saturday night. The Vols have proven themselves a legitimate threat to Georgia in the SEC East, and after upsetting Alabama for the first time in 15 years, former UGA star and College GameDay host David Pollack is calling for Tennessee to be the new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll heading into Week 8.
KNOXVILLE, TN

