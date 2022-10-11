Alibaba Cloud Steps Up Rivalry With Latest Move, Launches Data Center Equivalent To Google's Silicon Valley Headquarters

Read full article on original website
Engine Gaming and Media's Influencer Marketing Platform Partners With Popular Marketing Platforms Awin and ShareASale
Engine Gaming and Media, Inc's GAME end-to-end influencer marketing platform Sideqik collaborated with Awin and ShareASale, North America's fastest-growing affiliate marketing platforms. Sideqik's database of over 60 million influencers across the ten most popular social networks will allow Awin's 21,000 retailers to identify relevant, brand-safe influencers better, streamline relationship management...
Bull Market In Chinese Stocks Like Alibaba Is Round The Corner, Hedge Funds Say
Top Chinese macro hedge fund Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center said the nation's stocks rout had run its course, predicting a bull market is around the corner. The firm rebuilt net-long positions in the mainland-traded A-share market to 40%, according to its September investor letter, Bloomberg reports. The firm had...
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot
Moderna Inc MRNA has received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, in children and adolescents 6 - 17 years. The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $290M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $290,442,178 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xe4d0b9a7c48a661065148ca996f5b649e3eaf2e8. $290 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xb7b9526e61738032cefaaaea37164e279ab87c76. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
This Multibagger Semiconductor Stock Has Sharp Upside Despite Capex Headwinds and US Embargo, Analyst Writes
ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc posted preliminary revenue for the September 30, 2022 quarter between $119 million and $131 million, representing growth of 84% - 101% Y/Y, above the consensus of $110.9 million. With over 90% of its business going to Chinese customers, mainly DRAM manufacturers, ACM’s shares have been under...
Vitalik Buterin Reacts To Tweet Calling Elon Musk 'Tyrant-Bro' — Says It Could Be Liberating To Ask 'What If The Dictator Is Good?'
Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin weighed in on a tweet on Monday that took a dig at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s alleged transformation into a “Tyrant-bro.”. What Happened: Buterin, responded to a tweet from Dennis Pourteaux, a surgeon and blogger, which said, “Fascinating: Elon’s journey from being an HCQ-bro, to being a Dogecoin-bro, to his current stint as a Tyrant-bro.”
Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening
Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Wall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as the earnings season kicked off with a drop in profit for big banks, while worsening inflation expectations added to fears of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle tipping the economy into a recession.
Wall Street hires more bankers despite economic gloom
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) had a blunt answer: "No."
Take-Two To Shut Down Major Gaming Studio In A Surprise Move; Closure To Cost 65 Jobs
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO shared its plans to shut down the New York-based studio behind the popular mobile game Dots. The closure will eliminate 65 jobs, Bloomberg reported. Best known for its Grand Theft Auto franchise, Take-Two acquired Playdots for $192 million in 2020. Playdots developed four mobile games,...
Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision, Elon Musk Faces Federal Probe Over Twitter Deal, Netflix Ad-Supported Plan: Top Stories Friday, Oct. 14
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities over his bid to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. Twitter said in a court filing released Thursday that Musk’s attorneys claimed “investigative privilege” while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company.
PayPal Holdings Whale Trades For October 14
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened...
3 Analysts Provide Takeaways From Walgreens' Upbeat Results
Management’s guidance implies a greater impact from Covid than expected, an analyst said. The Walgreens story is now about execution, another analyst mentioned. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA swung to a loss in the third quarter but managed to beat Street expectations. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported that its...
Microsoft To $325? Plus This Analyst Sees BlackRock Dropping By 15%
Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $354 to $325. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $233.50 in pre-market trading. BMO Capital cut the price target for BlackRock, Inc. BLK from $495 to $481. BlackRock shares fell 0.2% to $565.00 in pre-market trading. B. Riley Securities lowered...
Micron Will Get Pricier With Improving DRAM Fundamentals, Analyst Anticipates
Loop Capital analyst Charles Park initiated coverage on Micron Technology, Inc MU with a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Memory remains a cyclical industry, and since peaking in 3Q21, the industry has been in a prolonged downturn and accelerated in recent months. Park writes that DRAM fundamentals...
Value-Add Real Estate Fund Reopens With 17.5% Target IRR
The Palladius Real Estate Fund I LP is once again open for funding and has set a target IRR of 17.5%. “While we have exceeded our target capital raise of $100 million, we decided to reopen our offering on RealtyMogul to take advantage of the highly attractive investment opportunities we are seeing in the market,” Palladius Senior Managing Director Manish Shah said. “This strategic decision aligns with our goals to position ourselves to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors and to further democratize real estate investing.”
