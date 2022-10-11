October 13, 2022 - University of South Florida St. Petersburg officials announced Wednesday that the John C. Williams house will undergo significant renovations and upgrades over the next two years. The university received a $280,640 matching grant from the Florida Division of Historical Resources. The $561,280 in total funding will help ensure the house, located on the USFSP campus, is more resilient to major storms. Built in 1891 by General John C. Williams, one of St. Petersburg’s founders, the Williams House was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1975. It was moved to 511 2nd Street South in 1997 and has been a campus landmark ever since. Upgrades will include bolstering the foundation, a new roof, hurricane panels and various other repairs. According to the release, wood is rotting in the house and its foundation is shifting.

