ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

John Muhammad will represent St. Pete’s District 7

After several weeks of turmoil, District 7, which includes several predominantly African-American neighborhoods in southwest St. Petersburg, has a new representative. St. Petersburg City Council members selected John (Muhammad) Malone, a community activist and president of the Childs Park Neighborhood Association, to represent District 7 from a pool of six candidates after a four-and-a-half hour Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday. His appointment followed two rounds of voting.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Commissioners approve $9 million for behavioral health

Pinellas County residents experiencing behavioral health issues will soon have a new, innovative resource to utilize. Commissioners unanimously approved over $9 million in funding during Tuesday’s board meeting for the Pinellas County Behavioral Health Coordinated Access Model. The money will support the implementation and operation of the technologically advanced system by the selected contractor, Unite Us.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
Pinellas County, FL
Government
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Elections
Pinellas County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Preservation grant will help secure historic Williams House

October 13, 2022 - University of South Florida St. Petersburg officials announced Wednesday that the John C. Williams house will undergo significant renovations and upgrades over the next two years. The university received a $280,640 matching grant from the Florida Division of Historical Resources. The $561,280 in total funding will help ensure the house, located on the USFSP campus, is more resilient to major storms. Built in 1891 by General John C. Williams, one of St. Petersburg’s founders, the Williams House was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1975. It was moved to 511 2nd Street South in 1997 and has been a campus landmark ever since. Upgrades will include bolstering the foundation, a new roof, hurricane panels and various other repairs. According to the release, wood is rotting in the house and its foundation is shifting.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#National Elections#Election Local#City Council#Dali Museum
fox13news.com

Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises

TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside Tampa Bay’s first bus rapid transit service

The long-awaited SunRunner is ready to debut in St. Petersburg, connecting the city and beaches with semi-dedicated lanes and attention to minor details. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 for the $44 million bus rapid transit (BRT) service – the first in the region. The SunRunner will make its maiden voyage transporting the public Friday, Oct. 21, and offer free rides for the first six months. Ahead of the festivities, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) offered media a peek behind its teal sliding doors for a quick trip.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County commissioners name Fire Professionals of the Year

October 12, 2022 - During Tuesday’s board meeting, Pinellas County Commissioners honored the 2022 Fire Professionals of the Year for going above and beyond the call of duty. Michael Ross, a firefighter and paramedic with Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, received the top honor. While off-duty, Ross saved the life of a neighbor whose car slipped into the water at a county boat ramp. Calvin Hunsinger, regional 911 supervisor, was named Fire Dispatcher of the year for helping a panicked resident as flames and smoke engulfed their home. The Pinellas County Technical Rescue Team, comprised of 120 members from the St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Largo and Clearwater Fire Departments, was named the Special Operations Team of the Year. According to the release, the team uses special equipment and techniques to perform high-risk rescues.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
stpetecatalyst.com

Space Florida, Venture Forum award startups

The Florida Venture Forum, Florida’s largest statewide support organization for investors and entrepreneurs, and Space Florida awarded a total of $100,000 to several entrepreneurs this week. During the annual Florida Early Stage Capital Conference Wednesday in Tampa, the investors and organizers announced EVQLV, Novineer Inc. and Revterra Corporation as...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Red Apple tower progress; Marriott sells

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Construction of Red Apple Group’s 400 Central project progresses to next phase. Red Apple Group’s 46-story residential condo tower at 400 Central will now enter the next phase of construction. The Suffolk Construction Co. team spearheading the construction of the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Applications open for Bayfront Health’s community grants

October 11, 2022 - Bayfront Health St. Petersburg officials announced applications for the 2023 Community Grant Program opened Monday. According to the release, the grants support important work addressing health inequities, with over $107,000 awarded during the 2022 cycle. Interested organizations must first submit a letter of intent by Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 11:59 p.m. Program organizers encourage applicants to request grants between $500 and $50,000. The release states that a limited number of applicants will receive an invitation to participate in the second phase of the process. That requires a grant proposal that is due by Monday, Nov. 7. For more information, visit the website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders

Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
CLEARWATER, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port

Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County's disaster recovery center opens

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy