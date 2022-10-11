Read full article on original website
John Muhammad will represent St. Pete’s District 7
After several weeks of turmoil, District 7, which includes several predominantly African-American neighborhoods in southwest St. Petersburg, has a new representative. St. Petersburg City Council members selected John (Muhammad) Malone, a community activist and president of the Childs Park Neighborhood Association, to represent District 7 from a pool of six candidates after a four-and-a-half hour Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday. His appointment followed two rounds of voting.
The race for Charlie Crist's former congressional seat heats up
It’s going to be a tight race for the congressional seat that Charlie Christ has vacated to run for governor. What's happening: A new poll shows Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna in a tied race for Florida's 13th district, which covers most of Pinellas County. David...
Commissioners approve $9 million for behavioral health
Pinellas County residents experiencing behavioral health issues will soon have a new, innovative resource to utilize. Commissioners unanimously approved over $9 million in funding during Tuesday’s board meeting for the Pinellas County Behavioral Health Coordinated Access Model. The money will support the implementation and operation of the technologically advanced system by the selected contractor, Unite Us.
Judge rejects Hillsborough County's one-cent tax referendum, nullifying measure on November ballot
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County voters will not get to vote on a transportation tax on the November ballot. A judge rejected the one-cent tax referendum on the November ballot, nullifying the measure. This comes as absentee and mail-in ballots are starting to go out to voters. The measure is...
Bay News 9
‘It’s called the trickle-down effect’: Hillsborough County teacher speaks on the need in classrooms
Hillsborough County is ranked among the top 25 districts in the state of Florida, but they still face challenges that can be seen across the nation. A local educator says funding, or the lack thereof, is still a widespread issue throughout Florida school districts. Hillsborough County is ranked among the...
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
Civil lawsuit against Tampa councilman dismissed again
A judge has permanently dismissed two of three counts in a civil lawsuit against Councilman Orlando Gudes, but ruled that a third count could be reworked and refiled.
Preservation grant will help secure historic Williams House
October 13, 2022 - University of South Florida St. Petersburg officials announced Wednesday that the John C. Williams house will undergo significant renovations and upgrades over the next two years. The university received a $280,640 matching grant from the Florida Division of Historical Resources. The $561,280 in total funding will help ensure the house, located on the USFSP campus, is more resilient to major storms. Built in 1891 by General John C. Williams, one of St. Petersburg’s founders, the Williams House was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1975. It was moved to 511 2nd Street South in 1997 and has been a campus landmark ever since. Upgrades will include bolstering the foundation, a new roof, hurricane panels and various other repairs. According to the release, wood is rotting in the house and its foundation is shifting.
Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises
TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
Inside Tampa Bay’s first bus rapid transit service
The long-awaited SunRunner is ready to debut in St. Petersburg, connecting the city and beaches with semi-dedicated lanes and attention to minor details. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 for the $44 million bus rapid transit (BRT) service – the first in the region. The SunRunner will make its maiden voyage transporting the public Friday, Oct. 21, and offer free rides for the first six months. Ahead of the festivities, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) offered media a peek behind its teal sliding doors for a quick trip.
School Board Candidate Backed By Dark Money From National Conservative Group
Jill Sessions’ bid to join the Polk County School Board is backed by a national conservative political action committee that funded a video mentioning her and three other Polk County School Board candidates in August ahead of the primary, according to an article in The Daily Caller. Despite the...
County commissioners name Fire Professionals of the Year
October 12, 2022 - During Tuesday’s board meeting, Pinellas County Commissioners honored the 2022 Fire Professionals of the Year for going above and beyond the call of duty. Michael Ross, a firefighter and paramedic with Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, received the top honor. While off-duty, Ross saved the life of a neighbor whose car slipped into the water at a county boat ramp. Calvin Hunsinger, regional 911 supervisor, was named Fire Dispatcher of the year for helping a panicked resident as flames and smoke engulfed their home. The Pinellas County Technical Rescue Team, comprised of 120 members from the St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Largo and Clearwater Fire Departments, was named the Special Operations Team of the Year. According to the release, the team uses special equipment and techniques to perform high-risk rescues.
Florida Attorney General, law enforcement officials to announce ‘massive’ fentanyl bust
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will hold a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday.
Space Florida, Venture Forum award startups
The Florida Venture Forum, Florida’s largest statewide support organization for investors and entrepreneurs, and Space Florida awarded a total of $100,000 to several entrepreneurs this week. During the annual Florida Early Stage Capital Conference Wednesday in Tampa, the investors and organizers announced EVQLV, Novineer Inc. and Revterra Corporation as...
Places This Week: Red Apple tower progress; Marriott sells
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Construction of Red Apple Group’s 400 Central project progresses to next phase. Red Apple Group’s 46-story residential condo tower at 400 Central will now enter the next phase of construction. The Suffolk Construction Co. team spearheading the construction of the...
Applications open for Bayfront Health’s community grants
October 11, 2022 - Bayfront Health St. Petersburg officials announced applications for the 2023 Community Grant Program opened Monday. According to the release, the grants support important work addressing health inequities, with over $107,000 awarded during the 2022 cycle. Interested organizations must first submit a letter of intent by Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 11:59 p.m. Program organizers encourage applicants to request grants between $500 and $50,000. The release states that a limited number of applicants will receive an invitation to participate in the second phase of the process. That requires a grant proposal that is due by Monday, Nov. 7. For more information, visit the website here.
Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders
Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
Thanksgiving Grazing Boards and Goods from Tampa Bay Markets
Grazing boards – a cold snack but very hot right now. What’s not to love about a delightful and themed combo of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and other delicious treats. Whether you’re looking to DIY or have one made for you, Tampa Bay is full of great options for your Thanksgiving grazing board.
Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port
Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
Polk County's disaster recovery center opens
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
