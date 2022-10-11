Read full article on original website
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
1,000 homes now under evacuation from Nakia Creek Fire
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire is spreading rapidly with dry, windy conditions and fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations on Sunday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke containment lines and is moving towards the west and southwest. A larger level 3, “go now” evacuation order is in effect as seen in the photo below. The level 1, “get ready” evacuation now extends to the city of Camas and the Columbia River.
Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver
Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
Crews battling 80-acre wildfire near Fishhawk Lake in Clatsop State Forest
An estimated 80-acre fire has sprung up in Clatsop State Forest, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.
Crash closes portion of SE 282nd Ave. near Troutdale
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A portion of Southeast 282nd Avenue is closed near Troutdale as deputies investigate a crash on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a crash at Southeast 282nd Avenue near Southeast Division Street. They say the vehicle crash team is investigating.
WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees. Firefighters...
Hundreds ‘Light the Night’ in Portland’s South Waterfront
Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland's South Waterfront to Light the Night.
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight
Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting in the press over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan that creates three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The city of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is...
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
Newborn Dies Weeks After Rollover Crash in Cowlitz County
A newborn is dead weeks after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash in Longview that also took the life of the baby’s 26-year-old mother and injured two others. The single rollover crash occurred in the early morning of Sept. 19 on Industrial Way near 26th Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on state Route 432, or Industrial Way, when the SUV rolled over multiple times and crash-landed upside down on its roof near a drainage slough.
Authorities: Man arrested for eluding deputies, believed he wouldn’t be pursued
A Vancouver man was arrested after ignoring several traffic rules and attempting to escape a police chase on Friday night, which resulted in a crash, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Newborn dies at hospital nearly 1 month after rollover crash
Authorities announced Friday that the newborn involved in a fatal rollover crash last month has died.
Neighbors, business owners pack Vancouver City Hall to speak on proposed 3rd Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - City Hall was a packed house Saturday morning, filled with Vancouver community members eager to comment on the latest proposed Safe Stay site. There are two Safe Stay Communities in Vancouver already, one at Northeast 51st Circle and another on East Fourth Plain Boulevard. The third...
2 injured in crash when driver pulls over to rest on I-5 near Longview
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-car, chain reaction crash on I-5 south of Longview early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-5 northbound at milepost 36. They learned a driver was tired,...
Men found dead in car after apparent Clackamas County shooting identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified two men who were found dead in a vehicle on Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County. The men were identified as 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The men were found...
Thieves smash truck through vape store wall in SE Portland, swipe armfuls of merchandise
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A brand new business called the House of Vape off of Southeast Powell Boulevard was scheduled for their grand opening Friday, but instead they were burglarized. Sami Hales, who owns the shop, said he lost roughly $100,000 in products and damages. However, it’s nothing new.
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
Evacuations ordered for Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain
Evacuation notices were issued for more than 100 homes in Clark County Monday night as the wildfire burning near Larch Mountain exploded to 250 acres.
