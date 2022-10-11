Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor closes portion of Glen Avenue for emergency repairs
ANN ARBOR – The city has issued an alert that a portion of Glen Avenue has been shut down for emergency maintenance. The stretch of road impacted is between Ann and Catherine streets, near University of Michigan’s central and medical campuses. The city did not provide a reason...
Ann Arbor street closed for emergency repair to address nearly 2-foot bump
ANN ARBOR, MI — A near-downtown Ann Arbor street is closed to traffic after the roadway heaved upward Thursday, Oct. 13. A city inspector was on the scene examining the damage on Glen Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. It looks like the lifting of the roadway ranges from 18...
New marijuana consumption lounge poised to open in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor could soon get a new marijuana consumption lounge on the books — and potentially the first with open doors. At a September meeting, Ann Arbor Planning Commission approved a marijuana consumption facility at 3860 Research Park Drive, a little more than a year after it approved a provisioning center at the same address.
Hello, Ann Arbor: City renters rejoice; parking structure safety reviewed after suicide
Every year, it seems like half of Ann Arbor moves out and a new half moves in. The rental churn in a college town is unavoidable. But exactly how and when renters can renew their lease and when landlords can show an apartment has created some dissension in the city.
These two Ann Arbor streets will see traffic restrictions for construction projects
Tour remodeled Ann Arbor homes at upcoming showcase
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eight remodeled Ann Arbor-area homes will be available to tour at an upcoming show. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Oct. 22 and 23, visitors can tour the different homes as part of the Remodelers Home Tour, hosted by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor.
Bottoms up! New cocktail lounge, tasting room seeks city approval to open in Dexter
DEXTER, MI -- Bottoms up! Dexter is now one step closer to having a craft cocktail lounge and tasting room. Following approval, Highline Spirits Tasting Room is hoping to renovate a nearly 2,400 square-foot suite in the former Encore Musical Theatre building at 3126 Broad St, Suite 102. The business also plans to operate with an outdoor area.
hourdetroit.com
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
MDOT rejects Ann Arbor’s call to address M-14 highway noise
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Department of Transportation has declined to take up Ann Arbor’s request to look into ways to abate M-14 highway noise. “The type of actions being requested are not ones MDOT would normally engage in,” MDOT Director Paul Ajegba wrote in a Sept. 6 letter to the city, obtained by MLive/The Ann Arbor News this week.
Ann Arbor’s new curbless-design State Street opens to traffic
ANN ARBOR, MI — Downtown Ann Arbor’s first curbless street is now open to vehicle traffic. As the first phase of a major State Street redesign and rebuild winds down, the Downtown Development Authority announced the street’s reopening Saturday, Oct. 8, after four months of construction. Crews...
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
Explore Ypsilanti at this craft store’s second annual scavenger hunt
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Puzzle lovers and creatives alike can build a mascot and explore Ypsilanti at a second annual scavenger hunt hosted by a local crafting store. SCRAP Creative Reuse, 4567 Washtenaw Ave., will be hosting its second annual Reuse Road Rally from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
Washtenaw County set to provide $3.2M to 11 groups tackling housing, child care access
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A slew of community organizations, including those working with veterans, people dealing with substance use issues and children, are set to be on the receiving end of $3.2 million in COVID relief dollars from Washtenaw County. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, county leaders gave a preliminary OK...
Oso Oso bringing melodic pop punk music to Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig
ANN ARBOR, MI - Touring on the heels of another critically acclaimed album, Long Island band Oso Oso will bring their brand of melodic emo rock to Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig this weekend. Oso Oso will perform at the Blind Pig on Saturday, Oct. 15, with guest performances from...
wcsx.com
Cider Mills – The Top 8 in Cider Mill Madness
Meet your Top 8 Cider Mills in the WCSX Cider Mill Madness. All of our contenders have amazing histories and ciders. Remember, when you vote, you’re looking at the overall experience of the cider mill. It’s definitely about the cider, but it’s also about your overall love or liking of that cider mill. Our cider mills are welcome to take the graphic below and use it for social media. Nothing wrong with rallying your troops and letting them know that you would like their support. There’s a lot on the line!
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
See aerial photos of human chain moving 2K+ books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch opens in November, hundreds of hands will have helped stock its shelves. On Saturday, Oct. 8, an estimated more than 400 volunteers showed up to pass books and other materials one by one down a human chain along Harris Road in Superior Township, carefully shepherding them from their current home at a tiny library location in a nearby fire station to the new Superior branch.
