ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor closes portion of Glen Avenue for emergency repairs

ANN ARBOR – The city has issued an alert that a portion of Glen Avenue has been shut down for emergency maintenance. The stretch of road impacted is between Ann and Catherine streets, near University of Michigan’s central and medical campuses. The city did not provide a reason...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New marijuana consumption lounge poised to open in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor could soon get a new marijuana consumption lounge on the books — and potentially the first with open doors. At a September meeting, Ann Arbor Planning Commission approved a marijuana consumption facility at 3860 Research Park Drive, a little more than a year after it approved a provisioning center at the same address.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Milan, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Food & Drinks
Ann Arbor, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Government
MLive

Tour remodeled Ann Arbor homes at upcoming showcase

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eight remodeled Ann Arbor-area homes will be available to tour at an upcoming show. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Oct. 22 and 23, visitors can tour the different homes as part of the Remodelers Home Tour, hosted by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Commercial Area#Early Summer#Bakery#Food Drink#Botanical Bakeshop#Sic Transit Cycles
MLive

MDOT rejects Ann Arbor’s call to address M-14 highway noise

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Department of Transportation has declined to take up Ann Arbor’s request to look into ways to abate M-14 highway noise. “The type of actions being requested are not ones MDOT would normally engage in,” MDOT Director Paul Ajegba wrote in a Sept. 6 letter to the city, obtained by MLive/The Ann Arbor News this week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor’s new curbless-design State Street opens to traffic

ANN ARBOR, MI — Downtown Ann Arbor’s first curbless street is now open to vehicle traffic. As the first phase of a major State Street redesign and rebuild winds down, the Downtown Development Authority announced the street’s reopening Saturday, Oct. 8, after four months of construction. Crews...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wcsx.com

Cider Mills – The Top 8 in Cider Mill Madness

Meet your Top 8 Cider Mills in the WCSX Cider Mill Madness. All of our contenders have amazing histories and ciders. Remember, when you vote, you’re looking at the overall experience of the cider mill. It’s definitely about the cider, but it’s also about your overall love or liking of that cider mill. Our cider mills are welcome to take the graphic below and use it for social media. Nothing wrong with rallying your troops and letting them know that you would like their support. There’s a lot on the line!
PLYMOUTH, MI
MLive

See aerial photos of human chain moving 2K+ books to new Ypsilanti-area library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch opens in November, hundreds of hands will have helped stock its shelves. On Saturday, Oct. 8, an estimated more than 400 volunteers showed up to pass books and other materials one by one down a human chain along Harris Road in Superior Township, carefully shepherding them from their current home at a tiny library location in a nearby fire station to the new Superior branch.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy