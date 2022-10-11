Read full article on original website
k105.com
Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing
A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
WTVQ
Investigation after deadly collision in Scott County
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle in Georgetown. The Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was traveling southbound on Lexington Road, when the driver of a car tried to turn left from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle.
wdrb.com
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
WKYT 27
Woman killed in Scott County crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene. We’re...
fox56news.com
Semi-truck full of Mountain Dew cans catches fire, shuts down Bluegrass Parkway
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Tuesday morning semi-truck fire shut down portions of the Bluegrass Parkway in Woodford County. The Anderson County Fire Department said they were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. for an accident on a bridge over the Kentucky River in Woodford County. When they arrived, the semi-truck involved was fully engulfed.
AOL Corp
1 person dead after two-vehicle collision in Central Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
One person in Scott County is dead after a two-vehicle collision, according to Sgt. Robert Tackett with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. Tackett said an SUV was traveling south on Lexington Road when it hit a passenger vehicle attempting to turn left from from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle.
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
AMBER Alert canceled for 16-year-old Kentucky girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday at College View campus in Elizabethtown, according to authorities.
somerset106.com
I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close
The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
WTVQ
Nicholasville winery closing after 25 years
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery is closing its doors after serving Nicholasville for 25 years. The owners said after more than two decades of winemaking, serving food and drinks and entertaining the public, they’ve decided to “slow down a bit” and move back to Texas. For the past year, they tried to find new owners for the winery but weren’t successful.
WKYT 27
New program launched to help families of Lexington homicide victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Victim advocates within the Lexington Police Department launched a new program called Surviving Onward Sessions, or SOS for short. Its purpose is to help families who have lost loved ones to homicide, and drug and/or alcohol-related deaths. When a loved one dies, the victim’s family may...
fox56news.com
Nicholasville resident concerned after Pride flag vandalized
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — People in Nicholasville said they want answers after police said a minor intentionally damaged a Pride flag. A member of the LGBTQ community is questioning why someone would damage the flag. Some are now left with fears they could be the next victim of a Pride flag vandalism.
wdrb.com
Man arrested after body of former Louisville Metro Corrections cellmate found in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday, months after police say the duct-taped body of a 40-year-old man was found covered with garbage bags in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim had previously been cellmates when they both...
WKYT 27
WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books. This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out. The winner of this year’s dream...
Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash
Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
WKYT 27
Police investigating vandalism of Halloween decorations in Kentucky town
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police say they need your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Officials say that the suspects have been destroying Halloween decorations. Residents tell us there have been a couple of different neighborhoods that were hit. The Burley Ridge neighborhood and the Southbrook neighborhood. One woman...
fox56news.com
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
WTVQ
Nicholasville police searching for Neon Nights Bar burglary suspects
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three burglary suspects of a local bar. According to police, three people are wanted in connection to the burglary of Neon Nights Bar on Oct. 7 around 5 a.m. One suspect was wearing a...
