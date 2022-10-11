NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery is closing its doors after serving Nicholasville for 25 years. The owners said after more than two decades of winemaking, serving food and drinks and entertaining the public, they’ve decided to “slow down a bit” and move back to Texas. For the past year, they tried to find new owners for the winery but weren’t successful.

