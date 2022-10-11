ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Germany struggles to find housing for more than 1M refugees

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HijA2_0iUL1sHU00

The German government pledged Tuesday to provide more support to cities and towns struggling to house the more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants who have arrived in the country this year, mostly from war-torn Ukraine but also other countries such as Syria and Afghanistan.

After meeting with state and local officials, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said while the government already allocated federal real estate for tens of thousands of refugees earlier this year, it would immediately provide additional property for about 4,000 refugees to ease the current housing crisis. Faeser also promised financial support but did not give any concrete figures.

Several cities have recently started putting up tents and turned convention centers into temporary accommodation as regular migrant centers have become overcrowded.

“I don’t want to downplay this, we have a tense situation,” Faeser told reporters in Berlin. "That’s why we discussed today how to best coordinate our assistance to refugees ... also in view of the winter months that lie ahead.”

More than 1 million people have entered Germany from Ukraine since Russia attacked the eastern European country on Feb. 24. About a third of them are children and teenagers, and more than 70 percent of the adults are women.

“It’s a big humanitarian effort to take good care of the refugees from Ukraine, to provide shelters, to provide daycare centers and schools for the children and to give them social support,” Faeser said. She added that Germany was expecting more refugees from Ukraine as Russia escalates its brutal attacks on Ukraine and people there may be struggling even more to survive during the cold winter months.

While the interior minister stressed that Germany was ready to welcome more Ukrainians despite the difficult housing situation, she struck a significantly different tone regarding asylum-seekers from other countries, especially those trying to reach Germany via the so-called Balkans migration route.

“The number of asylum applications has increased in recent months, as has the number of unauthorized entries. Not only in Germany, but overall along the European Unions' external borders, the pressure is currently increasing," Faeser said. "That’s why we also have to clearly ensure a limit.”

As of the end of September, 134,908 people had applied for asylum in Germany in 2022. That is around a third more than in the same period last year, according to figures from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees. However, it's still a far call from 2015-16, when more than 1 million migrants from countries like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan applied for asylum in Germany.

The figures for asylum applications in 2022 are much lower than the total number of refugees because Ukrainians can enter Germany without a visa and do not need to apply for asylum.

In an effort to keep other migrants from crossing into the country, the interior minister said Germany would extend and increase its border controls to Austria for another six months and also intensify controls to the Czech Republic.

The move comes after Austria and the Czech Republic introduced temporary border controls to Slovakia last month to keep migrants from entering their countries.

Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia all belong to the European Union’s visa-free Schengen zone, where residents of member nations typically can cross borders without presenting passports or visas. However, Schengen countries have adopted temporary border controls in the past for various reasons, including to curb illegal migration and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Germany also sharply criticized Serbia — which is an EU candidate country but not a member yet — for its visa-free regime with some non-EU countries. Citizens from India, for example, are increasingly flying to Serbia, where they don't need visas unlike for EU countries, and then trying to cross into wealthier western European countries via the Balkans route.

“To be clear, Serbia’s visa practice is unacceptable," Faeser said. "This also contributes to the movements on the Balkan route. Serbia must adapt its visa rules to those of the European Union. This is a clear expectation of the German government.”

———

Follow all AP stories on migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Zelenskiy promises victory as Ukraine marks Defenders Day

KYIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's Defenders Day holiday on Friday by promising victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine. In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending their country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#European Union#Serbia#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Iraq
BBC

New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK

Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
U.K.
BBC

Isle of Man chief minister hopes Bahrain visit could forge new links

There are "real opportunities" for business between the Isle of Man and Bahrain, the chief minister has said. Alfred Cannan was invited to visit the gulf state by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who came to the island this year to watch the TT races. The Manx delegation...
WORLD
The Associated Press

West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers pledged to supply Ukraine with more potent air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes, including one that temporarily knocked Europe’s biggest nuclear plant off the invaded country’s electrical grid Wednesday. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said. The power loss increased the risk of a radiation emergency because the plant needs electricity to prevent its reactors from overheating. Energoatom said the external power source was repaired after about eight hours and that the plant’s emergency diesel generators — which rely on uncertain fuel deliveries in the war zone — provided backup in the meantime, but a similarly hazardous interruption could happen at any time. “Russia has seized the plant and is not taking any steps to deescalate. On the contrary, it is shelling important infrastructure daily,” the company’s press service told The Associated Press.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Truss promises to slash EU red tape – what’s the truth behind the rhetoric?

Liz Truss has promised to “consign to history” all EU red tape within the next year, axing to up to 2,400 laws on British statute books. It was not just party conference rhetoric. Her government is planning to pass legislation to give itself the power to simply switch off 40 years of EU harmonisation legislation at the stroke of midnight 31 December 2023. No list of laws targeted has been published.
POLITICS
wanderingeducators.com

Hope for refugees: We deserve the right to feel safe

During one of my classes at the University of Stirling, we were asked what our decision would be if we had the power to grant asylum to a woman seeking asylum in our country on the grounds of consistent domestic violence from her husband. Being a woman and coming from a background where multiple women have died as a result of domestic violence, either directly or indirectly, I naturally want to offer her respite, but I also know that the answer depends on the substantive laws of both my country and her home country. If the two countries are signatories to the 1951 United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees, then the next step is to determine the conditions stipulated in the said treaties.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

868K+
Followers
183K+
Post
487M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy