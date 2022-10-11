ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor

Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
‘House of the Dragon’ obsessives praise a rare pure soul in a sea of malicious intent

House of the Dragon fans think they’ve finally found a pure-hearted innocent character in the prequel show, and now they want to protect her at all costs. Game of Thrones is known for its morally gray characters, but even in the endless sea of powerful nobles who were out for themselves, we had the Starks to cherish as our righteous protagonists. House of the Dragon doesn’t even have that, and you might be hard-pressed to find a side that you can actually root for because of their moral virtues. Most fans are simply on the side of the Blacks because they’re more charismatic and we’re willing to die on that hill.
3 Things Netflix’s ‘Jeffery Dahmer Tapes’ reveals about the mind of a murderer

When Netflix released its limited series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story viewers were captivated, and it quickly became Netflix’s second-biggest series–ever! Monster revealed all the gory details of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer and his 13-year crime spree. One of the things that kept viewers so captivated was the enduring question: how did this happen? What could cause a seemingly normal man with a seemingly normal upbringing to become one of the world’s most notorious and disturbing serial killers? Those questions are answered in the new series Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffery Dahmer Tapes.
Will Evan Peters return for ‘American Horror Story’ season 11?

Evan Peters has carved himself a wonderful niche into the horror and thriller genres Hollywood loves to churn out for fans. His latest hit, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has solidified his career in acting. The question on American Horror Story fans’ minds is, will he be back for the new season of AHS?
Who is Skaar, the MCU’s newest Hulk?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law certainly went out of its way to give the fans a treat, offering up so much to enjoy in its final half-hour episode. That includes delivering the cameo that comic book aficionados have been waiting on all season. Ever since Bruce Banner ventured off-world to return to Sakaar in the second episode, folks have been expecting some tease at a Planet Hulk/World War Hulk storyline to come.
Who are the three witches in ‘The Rings of Power?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. We hadn’t expected the final The Rings of Power episode to answer every question we have about this new narrative. Even knowing who the Stranger is, and what Sauron has been up to, is enough to quench the thirst of every Tolkienist, but that doesn’t mean we’re particularly looking forward to waiting another two years to learn the truth about some of the other questions that are boggling our nerd brains, the least of which is the identity of the three mysterious white-robed figures who have been giving our brave Harfoot ensemble grief.
Did the Stranger just create the Shire in ‘Rings of Power?’

Quite a bit went down over the last few episodes of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Episode seven, titled “The Eye,” detailed the aftermath of the creation of Mount Doom. It largely followed the survivors from Tirharad, a nearby town that was utterly demolished by the volcano’s eruption, but Bronwyn’s people weren’t the only Middle-earth favorites to be affected.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: GRRM says Paddy Considine’s Viserys is better than his own, and ‘House’ tests the bounds of morality

A lot of viewers are comparing House of the Dragon to the early Game of Thrones seasons to determine the definitive Westerosi experience. While the prequel series has yet to stack up to all the brilliant storylines and potent characters in the first four seasons of the original show, creator George R.R. Martin has recently admitted that the new kid in town is even better than his Fire & Blood novel in certain ways.
‘Andor’ star teases dark truths for a classic Star Wars character

Andor doesn’t like to allude too much to the Skywalker Saga or other past Star Wars projects, but the inclusion of Mon Mothma as a symbol of the Rebel Alliance definitely harkens a lifeline to familiar territory. Of course, the Mon Mothma we see in the Disney Plus show,...
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos

It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
