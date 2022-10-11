ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

NESN

NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder ‘Has Dirt’ On Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Life is pretty good right now for Jerry Jones, whose Dallas Cowboys can secure first place in the NFC East with a primetime win in Philadelphia over the Eagles on Sunday. However, Dan Snyder apparently has the ability to bring Jones back down to earth with the snap of a finger.
The Spun

Look: Rival Coach Apologizes For His Deion Sanders Incident

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has cleared the air with Deion Sanders following their run-in last weekend. Robinson Jr. and Sanders had a brief confrontation during their postgame handshake, with Robinson rejecting a hug from the Jackson State head coach. During an appearance on ESPN this week, Robinson...
profootballnetwork.com

Justin Fields Is What Happens When the Walls Come Crumbling Down

Justin Fields has failed miserably so far through 15 NFL starts. Only Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Zach Wilson have been less accurate relative to expectations since the start of 2021. Through five games in 2022, only Mac Jones had a higher interception rate, and only Mayfield had a lower completion percentage.
profootballnetwork.com

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pitt | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda is one of the most explosive breakout stars of the 2022 season, and by extension, his 2023 NFL Draft scouting report is drawing more and more attention. NFL teams and fans alike are looking at Abanikanda to join their ranks at the next level. But what does he truly provide, and what kind of player can he be in the pros?
profootballnetwork.com

Louisiana vs. Marshall Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More

Marshall (-10.5) Moneyline: Marshall (-410); Louisiana (+330) Predicted weather at kick: 71 degrees, scattered thunderstorms (49%), 7-10 mph winds. States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI, VA, WY, TN, WV. NEW PLAYER BONUS. $50 FREE BET + $1,000 DEPOSIT BONUS. FREE BET + DEPOSIT BONUS.
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer Cody Jackson no longer with Houston program

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson, who transferred to Houston earlier this year, is no longer with the Cougars program, sources tell On3. Jackson, who left Oklahoma and entered the transfer portal in April, announced his intention to transfer to Houston in May. He appeared in the Cougars’ first four games but doesn’t have any catches and hasn’t played the last two weeks.
profootballnetwork.com

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include J.D. McKissic and Justin Fields

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stats. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Larry Brown Sports

ACC commissioner makes very unpopular suggestion

The power brokers in the college football world are working on expanding the field for the College Football Playoff. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is hoping to have expansion for another NCAA postseason event. Phillips spoke at an ACC basketball tip-off event and said he wants to expand the NCAA Tournament...
