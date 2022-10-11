Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda is one of the most explosive breakout stars of the 2022 season, and by extension, his 2023 NFL Draft scouting report is drawing more and more attention. NFL teams and fans alike are looking at Abanikanda to join their ranks at the next level. But what does he truly provide, and what kind of player can he be in the pros?

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO