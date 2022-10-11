Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders delivers clear response to Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr.’s claim
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders responded to Alabama State's head coach Eddie Robinson Tuesday, marking the latest chapter in the pair's ongoing beef.
NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder ‘Has Dirt’ On Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Life is pretty good right now for Jerry Jones, whose Dallas Cowboys can secure first place in the NFC East with a primetime win in Philadelphia over the Eagles on Sunday. However, Dan Snyder apparently has the ability to bring Jones back down to earth with the snap of a finger.
Tri-City Herald
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Antonio Gibson vs. the Bears? Fantasy Outlook for Commanders Running Back
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Chicago Bears hosting the Washington Commanders. What is the status of the Commanders’ backfield, and can fantasy football managers start Antonio Gibson on Thursday night?. Underdog...
LOOK: Arch Manning tells priority Austin Westlake EDGE target and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek "stay home"
After Texas beat the brakes off of Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how would this result impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?
Look: Rival Coach Apologizes For His Deion Sanders Incident
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has cleared the air with Deion Sanders following their run-in last weekend. Robinson Jr. and Sanders had a brief confrontation during their postgame handshake, with Robinson rejecting a hug from the Jackson State head coach. During an appearance on ESPN this week, Robinson...
Deion Sanders motivates Jackson officials to push for new stadium
A sense of urgency to keep Deion Sanders has pushed the Jackson City Council to roll out a plan for new stadium. The post Deion Sanders motivates Jackson officials to push for new stadium appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WFAA
'Best in Texas': Led by four Division I recruits, Lovejoy football boasts one of the best WR groups in America
LUCAS, Texas — There are few public schools in America with better academics than Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Tex. AP-level classes. The average SAT score is higher than I can count. Lovejoy prepares kids for college. The football team does, too. They call it "Wide Receiver University." WRU...
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Week 6: Commanders vs. Bears Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 5. How much longer is Carson Wentz’s leash? Will Justin Fields take another step forward after the offense made some progress through the air last week?. And, which NFC squad in need of...
profootballnetwork.com
Justin Fields Is What Happens When the Walls Come Crumbling Down
Justin Fields has failed miserably so far through 15 NFL starts. Only Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Zach Wilson have been less accurate relative to expectations since the start of 2021. Through five games in 2022, only Mac Jones had a higher interception rate, and only Mayfield had a lower completion percentage.
profootballnetwork.com
Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pitt | NFL Draft Scouting Report
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda is one of the most explosive breakout stars of the 2022 season, and by extension, his 2023 NFL Draft scouting report is drawing more and more attention. NFL teams and fans alike are looking at Abanikanda to join their ranks at the next level. But what does he truly provide, and what kind of player can he be in the pros?
profootballnetwork.com
Alec Pierce Waiver Wire Week 6: Once a Sleeper, He’s Becoming a Starting-caliber Option for Fantasy
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 6, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Alec Pierce be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. the Jaguars?
profootballnetwork.com
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Player Props Include Eno Benjamin, Kenneth Walker III, and Kyler Murray
Week 6 of the NFL season offers playoff hopefuls the chance to prove themselves in a loaded slate of action. One of those games features the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, who both currently sit at 2-3. Will we get a star-studded performance from Kyler Murray, DK Metcalf, and Marquise...
profootballnetwork.com
Louisiana vs. Marshall Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More
Marshall (-10.5) Moneyline: Marshall (-410); Louisiana (+330) Predicted weather at kick: 71 degrees, scattered thunderstorms (49%), 7-10 mph winds. States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI, VA, WY, TN, WV. NEW PLAYER BONUS. $50 FREE BET + $1,000 DEPOSIT BONUS. FREE BET + DEPOSIT BONUS.
profootballnetwork.com
Giants vs. Ravens Player Props Include Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, and J.K. Dobbins
While no one expected the New York Giants to sit 4-1 at this point in the season, they’ll have their hands full with the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens this week. This matchup has some intriguing player prop bets to consider. We’re covering all sports betting aspects of this matchup, with lines courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oklahoma transfer Cody Jackson no longer with Houston program
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson, who transferred to Houston earlier this year, is no longer with the Cougars program, sources tell On3. Jackson, who left Oklahoma and entered the transfer portal in April, announced his intention to transfer to Houston in May. He appeared in the Cougars’ first four games but doesn’t have any catches and hasn’t played the last two weeks.
profootballnetwork.com
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include J.D. McKissic and Justin Fields
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stats. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 6: Buy Low on Ja’Marr Chase, Sell High on Brian Robinson and Darnell Mooney
The start of Week 6 is behind us, so it’s time to fire up the fantasy football trade analyzer and examine the value of five players. First, we’ll shine the spotlight on a couple of players from last night before switching our attention to Sunday and examining which players could see their value increase in Week 6.
ACC commissioner makes very unpopular suggestion
The power brokers in the college football world are working on expanding the field for the College Football Playoff. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is hoping to have expansion for another NCAA postseason event. Phillips spoke at an ACC basketball tip-off event and said he wants to expand the NCAA Tournament...
profootballnetwork.com
BetMGM Illinois promo code: bet $10, win $200 if Commanders-Bears score TD
Customers can activate the BetMGM Illinois promo code for the Commanders vs. Bears matchup on Thursday night that dishes out a 20 to 1 turn if either team reaches the end zone at least one time. BetMGM Sportsbook. States: AZ, KS, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA.
