It has been a strange year for Paul Pogba. In April, Pogba’s longtime agent and mentor Mino Raiola passed away. In June, Amazon Prime released The Pogmentary, a film that ignited as much controversy (see its IMdB reviews) as it did cement Pogba’s rep as one of the most unique and outspoken players in football. Then, in July, Pogba returned to the Italian giants Juventus after six seasons at Manchester United—only to suffer a serious knee injury during the club’s summer tour of the United States. In early September, after a slew of non-surgical interventions (and, as it happens, in the middle of this story) Pogba and the club decided he would undergo a knee operation with an unpredictable recovery time, just two months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, which his national side, France, will begin as defending champions.

