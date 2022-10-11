Read full article on original website
Christian Pulisic Says He’s Looking Forward to Facing Off Against England—and His Chelsea Teammates—in the World Cup
You may know Christian Pulisic as the youngest USA soccer captain to defeat Italy or as an attacking midfielder (sometimes winger) for the English Premier League club Chelsea. What you may not know is that the young athlete’s life goal is to get a 2,000 rating on online chess. “I mainly play Blitz, which is like three-minute, five-minute online chess and my rating’s almost 1,350,” says Pulisic. “I’ve come a long way from being just a little 500 when I first started.”
Soccer-French soccer chiefs to check migrant workers' conditions in Qatar
Oct 14 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) said on Friday it will send a delegation to Qatar to carry out checks on the working conditions of migrant workers after a documentary revealed poor living conditions at the team's World Cup base in Doha.
Actually Me
Christian Pulisic Replies to Fans on the Internet | Actually Me. On this episode of Actually Me, Christian Pulisic goes undercover on the Internet and replies to real comments from fans on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, TikTok and more. How does he feel to be playing in his first World Cup? Is he looking forward to playing against his Chelsea F.C. teammates when the US faces off against England in Qatar? What's the story behind his Twitch name (nuttyfigo10)?
Paul Pogba Always Comes Back
It has been a strange year for Paul Pogba. In April, Pogba’s longtime agent and mentor Mino Raiola passed away. In June, Amazon Prime released The Pogmentary, a film that ignited as much controversy (see its IMdB reviews) as it did cement Pogba’s rep as one of the most unique and outspoken players in football. Then, in July, Pogba returned to the Italian giants Juventus after six seasons at Manchester United—only to suffer a serious knee injury during the club’s summer tour of the United States. In early September, after a slew of non-surgical interventions (and, as it happens, in the middle of this story) Pogba and the club decided he would undergo a knee operation with an unpredictable recovery time, just two months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, which his national side, France, will begin as defending champions.
