It’s almost time for ice: Riverview Ice House in Rockford marks key milestone in renovations
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District marked a milestone Thursday in its efforts to bring the downtown Riverview Ice House back to life. Concrete was poured Thursday on the main ice rink at the facility, 324 N. Madison St. That comes after months of work to install several components of a new refrigeration system and new piping and insulation in the floors of both the studio rink and the main ice rink at the facility. The concrete floors on the studio rink have already been poured and are curing.
Developers break ground on $30M project in Winnebago County
ROCKFORD — Developers broke ground Thursday on a roughly $30 million, 350,000 square-foot facility on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of Baxter and Mulford roads. The name of the business that will occupy the site has not yet been disclosed, but construction is expected to be complete in spring 2024. The county said it’s working with Clayco Construction and DB Schenker to build “a zero-waste, carbon negative and energy-efficient warehouse.”
Nicholas Conservatory in Rockford listed among America’s 51 most romantic places
ROCKFORD — Want to visit one of the most romantic places in the country? You don’t have to go far, according to a new list from Travel + Leisure magazine. The magazine included Nicholas Conservatory among its 51 most romantic locations in the United States. In an article...
Former Rockford police officer Eric Thurmond dies at 29
ROCKFORD — Former Rockford police officer Eric Thurmond, who for years was one of the department’s most recognizable faces for his work with youth, has died at age 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennessee. The Davidson County coroner confirmed his death, WTVO first reported. The cause of his death has not been confirmed by the coroner, but a friend said he suffered a head injury after a fall.
Masquerade ball, fall fun, art shows and more: Here are 14 things to do this weekend in Rockford
ROCKFORD — This weekend you can attend charity events, partake in spooky fall festivities and buy original artwork downtown, so we better not catch you at home. Here are 14 events in Rockford that you can attend this weekend:. Walk to end hunger. The Rockford Area CROP Hunger Walk...
Rockford awarded more than $1M in federal grants for domestic violence prevention, trauma recovery
ROCKFORD — The Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention has won two federal grants designed to help the city develop programs to prevent domestic violence and help youth recover from trauma. The grants from the Department of Justice total more than $1 million over 36 months.
Rockford School Board called on for answers after video of Auburn student being slammed by officer
ROCKFORD — Parents, educators and other community members called upon the Rockford School Board for answers and accountability on Tuesday following a news report that showed video of an Auburn High School freshman being slammed to the ground by a school resource officer last year. The CBS 2 Chicago...
More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023
BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
A tiny gallery in a vault, a display of diversity and a tribute to video games: Get ready for Fall Art Scene
ROCKFORD — Businesses across the city will turn into art galleries this weekend for the biannual Art Scene, which provides the opportunity to buy original work and speak one-on-one with the artists who created it. Fall Art Scene happens Friday and Saturday at 29 venues where visitors can peruse...
Help wanted: Rockford area prep sports need more officials
ROCKFORD — The local high school football schedule has been a little wonky this season, to say the least. While most of the games have been played under Friday night lights, high school athletic directors and coaches have had to be a little creative when it comes to scheduling.
