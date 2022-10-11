ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

It’s almost time for ice: Riverview Ice House in Rockford marks key milestone in renovations

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District marked a milestone Thursday in its efforts to bring the downtown Riverview Ice House back to life. Concrete was poured Thursday on the main ice rink at the facility, 324 N. Madison St. That comes after months of work to install several components of a new refrigeration system and new piping and insulation in the floors of both the studio rink and the main ice rink at the facility. The concrete floors on the studio rink have already been poured and are curing.
Developers break ground on $30M project in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD — Developers broke ground Thursday on a roughly $30 million, 350,000 square-foot facility on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of Baxter and Mulford roads. The name of the business that will occupy the site has not yet been disclosed, but construction is expected to be complete in spring 2024. The county said it’s working with Clayco Construction and DB Schenker to build “a zero-waste, carbon negative and energy-efficient warehouse.”
Former Rockford police officer Eric Thurmond dies at 29

ROCKFORD — Former Rockford police officer Eric Thurmond, who for years was one of the department’s most recognizable faces for his work with youth, has died at age 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennessee. The Davidson County coroner confirmed his death, WTVO first reported. The cause of his death has not been confirmed by the coroner, but a friend said he suffered a head injury after a fall.
More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023

BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
Help wanted: Rockford area prep sports need more officials

ROCKFORD — The local high school football schedule has been a little wonky this season, to say the least. While most of the games have been played under Friday night lights, high school athletic directors and coaches have had to be a little creative when it comes to scheduling.
