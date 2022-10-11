ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District marked a milestone Thursday in its efforts to bring the downtown Riverview Ice House back to life. Concrete was poured Thursday on the main ice rink at the facility, 324 N. Madison St. That comes after months of work to install several components of a new refrigeration system and new piping and insulation in the floors of both the studio rink and the main ice rink at the facility. The concrete floors on the studio rink have already been poured and are curing.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO