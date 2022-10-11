ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Cowboys WR

The question of is CeeDee Lamb playing in Week 6 was not even in the mind of fantasy football managers until Friday afternoon. As he appeared on the Dallas Cowboys’ injury report on Friday as a non-participant with a hip injury, it immediately created a concern. Let’s take a look at the latest on Lamb’s status and the fantasy impact of the news.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Top Giants vs. Ravens DFS Lineup: Darius Slayton, Demarcus Robinson, and Daniel Bellinger Lead Under-the-Radar Recommendations

If you’re playing a New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Temple vs. UCF Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More

UCF (-23.5) Moneyline: UCF (-2400); Team (+1200) Location: “The Bounce House” FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL. Predicted weather at kick: 79 degrees, cloudy, 6-7 mph winds. Thursday night American Athletic Conference action dots the two-game slate of college football action. UCF’s high-octane offense against Temple’s stout defense...
ORLANDO, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Vikings vs. Dolphins Week 6 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins matchup in Week 6. How will rookie seventh-round quarterback Skylar Thompson fare in his first true NFL start? What will the Vikings do on defense to make things difficult for the first-year passer?. And, will Miami manage...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again

College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes | QB Matchup of the Week

Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network breaks down the quarterback matchup of Week 6: Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes. The Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in what Wingo describes as “the top two players in the history of the NFL in generating the most touchdowns per game.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Top Saints vs. Bengals DFS Lineup: Will Ja’Marr Chase Rebound? Should We Fade the Overvalued Taysom Hill?

If you’re playing a New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
CINCINNATI, OH
profootballnetwork.com

Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 7?

Then there were nine. With multiple all-undefeated matchups where someone’s unbeaten record had to fall and with some sensational shocks that stripped us of several teams, six teams fell by the wayside following College Football Week 7. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how...
COLLEGE SPORTS
profootballnetwork.com

NBA

