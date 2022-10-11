Read full article on original website
N.J. man charged in fatal shooting after gun, ammunition found at his home, prosecutor says
A Trenton man has been charged with the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another on a city street last spring, authorities said Friday. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Ali Abdullah, 25, of Trenton, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
Woodbury officials: 22-year-old man held his girlfriend at knifepoint in her car
Authorities in Woodbury say a 22-year-old man is under arrest for holding his girlfriend at knifepoint in her car.
Ex-Con Gets 10 Years As Accomplice To Still-Unidentified Killer Of Beloved Paterson DoorDasher
An ex-con was sentenced to a plea-bargained 10 years in state prison for his role in the cold-blooded killing of a DoorDash driver as she made a delivery in Paterson three years ago, authorities said. Authorities haven’t said whether Quadir Whitaker, 37, of East Orange has cooperated with their attempts...
N.J. man gets 14 years after admitting to manslaughter charge, prosecutor says
A Union County man has been sentenced to serve 14 years in a New Jersey prison for the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in Linden two years ago, authorities said Friday. Dion M. Johnson, 40, must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole for the death of Darrell Q. McKoy, 38, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.
Driver arrested after hitting 2 NYPD officers and civilian at Bronx mall
A man hit two uniformed NYPD officers and a civilian while driving near a mall in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The driver slammed into the pedestrians at The Shops at Marble Hill around 7:15 p.m., authorities said.
Paterson man wounded in Chadwick Street shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Chadwick Street on Thursday afternoon. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on Chadwick and Braun streets at around 2:29 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police continue to...
Prosecutor: Convicted serial killer indicted for 4th murder
A convicted serial killer from New Jersey has been indicted in a fourth murder.
Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
Police: Thieves broke off gate lock at NJ church, hooked up trailer to their vehicle and drove away
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help after thieves are broke the lock off the gate at Temple Rock Church, and then broke into a trailer on the church grounds.
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources
Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street and Straight Street Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, and shots were fired soon after police arrived at the scene.
Judge Refuses To Release Garfield Ex-Con Charged With Threatening Adult, Child With Scissors
A judge ordered that a Garfield ex-con remain jailed after authorities said he put a pair of scissors to the neck of an adult and threatened a child during a domestic assault. Several Garfield officers who responded to reports of a domestic dispute found Hugo A. Orejuela, 39, hiding behind a Lincoln Place garage shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 29, Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.
Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark
A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
Man found in N.Y. after allegedly moving girlfriend’s body in suspicious death case, officials say
A Mercer County man charged in the death investigation of a Trenton woman — who authorities now say was his girlfriend — was apprehended Wednesday near Albany, New York, officials said. Alton Eubanks, 48, is charged with disturbing, moving or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death...
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
Driver Fleeing Crash Scene With Handgun Killed By Paterson Police: AG
A driver who crashed his car then fled from the scene with a handgun while trying to enter other nearby vehicle was shot and killed by a Paterson police officer in broad daylight, state officials said. Police responding to the crash near Straight and Van Houten Streets noticed the fleeing...
Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
