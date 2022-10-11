ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Chadwick Street shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Chadwick Street on Thursday afternoon. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on Chadwick and Braun streets at around 2:29 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police continue to...
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime#Auburn
Daily Voice

Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
CARTERET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources

Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street and Straight Street Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, and shots were fired soon after police arrived at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Judge Refuses To Release Garfield Ex-Con Charged With Threatening Adult, Child With Scissors

A judge ordered that a Garfield ex-con remain jailed after authorities said he put a pair of scissors to the neck of an adult and threatened a child during a domestic assault. Several Garfield officers who responded to reports of a domestic dispute found Hugo A. Orejuela, 39, hiding behind a Lincoln Place garage shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 29, Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.
GARFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark

A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
NEWARK, NJ
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy