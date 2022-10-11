ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

Recognition for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

MGH Institute of Health Professions was recognized today as the only health professions college in New England that demonstrates an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, according to Insight into Diversity magazine. The Boston graduate school is one of just 65 higher education institutions in the United States to receive...
