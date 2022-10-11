ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Severe weather potential continues until midnight

Bands of rain and heavy downpours continue to cross North Alabama this evening. Some of the fast-moving storms could bring gusty winds up to 60 mph with the potential to spin up tornadoes between 4 and 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Rain chances decrease by midnight. Temperatures drop to about 60...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Clearing skies later today, next cold front arrives this weekend

Rain has moved out of North Alabama and drier air is settling in. Expect clearing skies throughout much of your Thursday. With a good bit of sunshine this afternoon, highs reach the mid 70s. Sunshine continues Friday and most of Saturday before another cold front brings spotty showers Saturday night and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
AL.com

Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week

Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Strong To Severe Storms Possible For Wednesday Evening Into Overnight

We go from no rain to the potential for severe storms across the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has northwest Alabama under a *SLIGHT RISK* (Level 2/5) for severe storms late Wednesday evening into the overnight. Gusty winds, hail, and possible tornadoes will be the main threats. Futurecast has...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
WSFA

First Alert: Showers & storms sweeping across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heavy, soaking rain continues across parts of Central and South Alabama. We are tracking multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms sweeping across the state from west to east. A few of the storms could pack a punch with isolated pockets of hail and strong gusty winds.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Past La Niña Winter’s In Northern Alabama

Since the 2000-2001 Winter Season, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has been in the La Niña phase 9 times. This means within the past 20 winter seasons La Niña conditions have been present 45 percent of the time. When looking at data from these past number of seasons, there are certain things that stand out!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#North Alabama#Severe Weather
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color. That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama could actually get some rain this week

Alabama’s long dry spell may end this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the dome of high pressure that has brought beautiful fall weather to the state for days to shift eastward this week and allow several disturbances to bring some much-needed rain. A seven-day precipitation...
ALABAMA STATE
styleblueprint.com

What’s New at Alabama’s Lake Martin?

People typically find Lake Martin one of three ways: word of mouth throughout the South, their kids go to Auburn, or by visiting Wind Creek State Park. This article adds a fourth way; it’s just too magical a lake not to share. Russell Lands is synonymous with Lake Martin. The multifaceted company owns, operates, and supports a vast chunk of lake life, so I sat down with two of their directors to learn more about this lake people seem to adore with almost cult-like devotion.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

Teamwork to the classroom at Riverton Elementary!

Teamwork makes the dream work! Today WAAY 31's own Brittany Harry and Meteorologist Grace Anello teamed up to bring storm tracking and weather fun to the classroom!. Brittany and Grace spoke to over 40 third graders at Riverton Elementary! They talked about several different weather phenomena that take place around the globe and especially focused on thunderstorms and tornadoes that are found right here in North Alabama, Dixie Alley.
ENVIRONMENT
WSFA

Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy