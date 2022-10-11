Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Severe weather potential continues until midnight
Bands of rain and heavy downpours continue to cross North Alabama this evening. Some of the fast-moving storms could bring gusty winds up to 60 mph with the potential to spin up tornadoes between 4 and 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Rain chances decrease by midnight. Temperatures drop to about 60...
WAAY-TV
Clearing skies later today, next cold front arrives this weekend
Rain has moved out of North Alabama and drier air is settling in. Expect clearing skies throughout much of your Thursday. With a good bit of sunshine this afternoon, highs reach the mid 70s. Sunshine continues Friday and most of Saturday before another cold front brings spotty showers Saturday night and Sunday.
Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week
Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
WHNT-TV
Strong To Severe Storms Possible For Wednesday Evening Into Overnight
We go from no rain to the potential for severe storms across the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has northwest Alabama under a *SLIGHT RISK* (Level 2/5) for severe storms late Wednesday evening into the overnight. Gusty winds, hail, and possible tornadoes will be the main threats. Futurecast has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
First Alert: Showers & storms sweeping across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heavy, soaking rain continues across parts of Central and South Alabama. We are tracking multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms sweeping across the state from west to east. A few of the storms could pack a punch with isolated pockets of hail and strong gusty winds.
WAAY-TV
Residents have essential preparations to make as 2nd severe weather season begins in North Alabama
As the leaves change color and the temperatures begin to dip, the second severe weather season is soon to arrive. According to the National Weather Service, the second season typically starts in November and goes until mid-December, but it can start as early as October. This is the case in...
WAAY-TV
Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
We will be closely monitoring a line of strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front later today. The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 for the Shoals, Madison, Giles, and Morgan Counties, while the rest of North Alabama remains under a Level 1 risk.
WHNT-TV
Past La Niña Winter’s In Northern Alabama
Since the 2000-2001 Winter Season, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has been in the La Niña phase 9 times. This means within the past 20 winter seasons La Niña conditions have been present 45 percent of the time. When looking at data from these past number of seasons, there are certain things that stand out!
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
WSFA
Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color. That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions...
Alabama could actually get some rain this week
Alabama’s long dry spell may end this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the dome of high pressure that has brought beautiful fall weather to the state for days to shift eastward this week and allow several disturbances to bring some much-needed rain. A seven-day precipitation...
styleblueprint.com
What’s New at Alabama’s Lake Martin?
People typically find Lake Martin one of three ways: word of mouth throughout the South, their kids go to Auburn, or by visiting Wind Creek State Park. This article adds a fourth way; it’s just too magical a lake not to share. Russell Lands is synonymous with Lake Martin. The multifaceted company owns, operates, and supports a vast chunk of lake life, so I sat down with two of their directors to learn more about this lake people seem to adore with almost cult-like devotion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
WAAY-TV
Teamwork to the classroom at Riverton Elementary!
Teamwork makes the dream work! Today WAAY 31's own Brittany Harry and Meteorologist Grace Anello teamed up to bring storm tracking and weather fun to the classroom!. Brittany and Grace spoke to over 40 third graders at Riverton Elementary! They talked about several different weather phenomena that take place around the globe and especially focused on thunderstorms and tornadoes that are found right here in North Alabama, Dixie Alley.
Gulf rescue, water works, Ivey’s approval rating: Down in Alabama
The U.S. Coast Guard responded this week to a commercial tug boat that had picked up two boaters stranded on a raft in the Gulf of Mexico off the Alabama coast. The Alabama attorney general’s office has reportedly requested documents from the Birmingham Water Works Board. Kay Ivey wasn’t...
WSFA
Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Ivey announces improvement grants for North Alabama communities
On Thursday, Ivey announced $19.3 million for 49 towns, cities, and counties across the state in the form of community development block grants.
WSFA
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
Comments / 0