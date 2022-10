NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a baby was found during a hotel fire. The Nashville Fire Department originally responded to the fire call in the 700 block of Spence Lane near Murfreesboro Pike Wednesday night. A caller told dispatchers there was a possible fire in a hotel room with a baby inside. Continue reading here.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO