Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 14th
CHS - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days. Chico's FAS, Inc. Price...
Wall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as the earnings season kicked off with a drop in profit for big banks, while worsening inflation expectations added to fears of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle tipping the economy into a recession.
CWCO or GWRS: Which Utility Water Supply Stock to Buy Now?
A continuous supply of clean potable water and reliable sewer service are essential for a healthy and hygienic lifestyle. Water utility operators in the United States own and utilize more than 2 million miles of pipeline that are getting old to provide 24x7 services. Therefore, utilities continuously replace old pipelines and add new ones to expand operations.
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks Under $20 to Watch in 2022
It’s been a volatility-packed year in the market so far. Year to date, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have plunged 17.3%, 31.9% and 23%, respectively. The downturn in stocks has made it difficult for growth investors as valuations of high-flying stocks have crashed significantly...
MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
4 Toxic Stocks That May Stress You Out Amid Market Turmoil
Wall Street has witnessed severe volatility so far this year, thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war, Fed’s ultra-hawkish stance and inflationary concerns. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded the sixth consecutive day of declines yesterday. The FOMC Minutes from September's meeting were released yesterday.It was noted that inflation was declining slower than expected and the pressure is expected to persist in the near term. The minutes also suggested that the Fed is likely to keep to its pace of 75 basis points at the next meeting in November. Investors are getting increasingly worried as aggressive rate hikes could push the economy into a recession.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th
AHEXY - Free Report) offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days. Bellway (. BLWYY - Free Report) is engaged in building of residential houses and...
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Lowe's (LOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
LOW - Free Report) closed at $193.16, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy The Bancorp (TBBK) Now
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Here's Why We Should Bet on Midstream Stocks to Beat Volatility
Stubbornly high inflation is keeping the broader equity market under pressure. Thus, to rein in inflation, which is at the 40-year high mark, the Federal Reserve is likely to opt for continued large interest-rate increases, thereby raising fears of recession and spurring market volatility. The energy sector is known for its volatile business scenario, and a slowdown in economic activities could significantly dent energy fuel demand.
3 Breakout Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Solid Returns
PARR - Free Report) , AVEO Pharmaceuticals (. HTBK - Free Report) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today. In order to select the right breakout stock, one has first to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.
Huge 1500-Point Swing on the Dow After Disappointing CPI
Wow! We thought we had an interesting week of trading before today — we hadn’t seen anything yet. A jaw-dropping swing of more than 1500 points on the Dow today illustrates the topsy-turvy environment we’ve experienced, and without any major catalyst for reversing the downward trajectory. Well,...
Datadog (DDOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DDOG - Free Report) closed at $80.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 15.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 15.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.
4 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now
CSL - Free Report) stands to gain from robust strength in its businesses, acquired assets, a solid product portfolio and a sound capital-deployment strategy. Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that might make investing in this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) player a smart choice now. Brisk Business:...
This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Here's Why Investors May Consider Betting on TELUS (TU) Stock
TELUS Corporation (. TU - Free Report) is one stock investors may want to keep an eye on in the current volatile market conditions, given its upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (. WPC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.16, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.25% over the past month, lagging...
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
HHS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.90, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the marketing company had...
