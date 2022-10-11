ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

butlerradio.com

Pastore To Stop In Evans City Friday

Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Pastore will make a stop in Butler County tonight. The Erie County businessman will be holding a town hall at the VFW in Evans City beginning at 6 p.m. Pastore is challenging Republican Congressman Mike Kelly in the race for the newly formed 16th Congressional District,...
EVANS CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Presentation On Addiction Happening Sunday

The public is invited to attend a community prayer gathering in downtown Butler this weekend. First Church is partnering with a few other local churches as well as the Butler County Drug and Alcohol Program for “Speaking Light into the Darkness of Addiction” on Sunday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Diamond Park.
BUTLER, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto

Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. The post Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

City Approves BASA Deal

Butler City Council has taken another major step this morning in approving the multi-million dollar sale to the Pennsylvania American Water Company. At their Thursday meeting, Council voted unanimously to move forward with the $231.5 million deal for PA American Water to purchase the Butler Area Sewer Authority. “I think...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

BC3 Hosting Suicide Prevention Activist For Two Talks

A man who survived a suicide attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge is scheduled to make an appearance next week in Butler. Kevin Hines will present two free public lectures next Monday (Oct. 17th) at Butler County Community College’s Succop Theater. The talks are set for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

SRU’s Foundation Making Final Push To Bring Back “Rocky”

Slippery Rock University is making its final fundraising push before Homecoming Weekend which could lead to the return of a former beloved mascot. The university says if they hit $22,000 in fundraising before Friday, Rocky the Rock will make an appearance this Saturday. The gray colored mascot is known for...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation

A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
SAXONBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

BookFest Returns To Farm Show Grounds

Four Butler County libraries are teaming up for another major book sale that begins tomorrow. The four-day Butler Bookfest will feature around 150,000 used books for sale at the Butler Farm Show grounds. There will also be used DVDs and LPs for sale at the event. BookFest runs from 10...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Cocktails With Candidates In Cranberry

The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to get to know candidates in the upcoming election at an event later this week. Cocktails with Candidates will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Grill in Cranberry. Those planning to attend will have the...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion

A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Moose Event To Support City Firefighters

An event this weekend to benefit local firefighters will include fierce competition as well as delicious food and drink. The Butler Moose Lodge 64 is hosting a Pasta Dinner as well as Bar Olympics on Saturday beginning at noon. The dinner will continue until 6 p.m. at a cost of...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park

A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

