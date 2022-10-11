Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
butlerradio.com
Pastore To Stop In Evans City Friday
Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Pastore will make a stop in Butler County tonight. The Erie County businessman will be holding a town hall at the VFW in Evans City beginning at 6 p.m. Pastore is challenging Republican Congressman Mike Kelly in the race for the newly formed 16th Congressional District,...
butlerradio.com
Presentation On Addiction Happening Sunday
The public is invited to attend a community prayer gathering in downtown Butler this weekend. First Church is partnering with a few other local churches as well as the Butler County Drug and Alcohol Program for “Speaking Light into the Darkness of Addiction” on Sunday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Diamond Park.
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. The post Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
butlerradio.com
City Approves BASA Deal
Butler City Council has taken another major step this morning in approving the multi-million dollar sale to the Pennsylvania American Water Company. At their Thursday meeting, Council voted unanimously to move forward with the $231.5 million deal for PA American Water to purchase the Butler Area Sewer Authority. “I think...
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday. Guests gathered at Hangar 3...
butlerradio.com
BC3 Hosting Suicide Prevention Activist For Two Talks
A man who survived a suicide attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge is scheduled to make an appearance next week in Butler. Kevin Hines will present two free public lectures next Monday (Oct. 17th) at Butler County Community College’s Succop Theater. The talks are set for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
butlerradio.com
SRU’s Foundation Making Final Push To Bring Back “Rocky”
Slippery Rock University is making its final fundraising push before Homecoming Weekend which could lead to the return of a former beloved mascot. The university says if they hit $22,000 in fundraising before Friday, Rocky the Rock will make an appearance this Saturday. The gray colored mascot is known for...
pghcitypaper.com
New study labels $2 billion ALCOSAN plan insufficient, calls for additional improvements
The county sanitary authority has committed $2 billion to a series of ambitious upgrades over the next 15 years, but the authors of a new study say even then the improved system will continue to leak nearly 3 billion gallons of wastewater into rivers and streams every year. Speaking this...
Come to Braddock, Pa. and see why I am not for Fetterman
I run a restaurant and business in Braddock, Pa. where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman once served as mayor. This was my experience in Braddock when Fetterman was in charge.
butlerradio.com
Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation
A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
2 political candidates with same name causing confusion among some western Pennsylvania voters
PITTSBURGH — In western Pennsylvania, there is Democrat Mike Doyle, and there is Republican Mike Doyle — two politicians who share the same name and practically the same congressional district — but it’s the name that is causing confusion among voters. “Do you know the difference...
butlerradio.com
BookFest Returns To Farm Show Grounds
Four Butler County libraries are teaming up for another major book sale that begins tomorrow. The four-day Butler Bookfest will feature around 150,000 used books for sale at the Butler Farm Show grounds. There will also be used DVDs and LPs for sale at the event. BookFest runs from 10...
butlerradio.com
Cocktails With Candidates In Cranberry
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to get to know candidates in the upcoming election at an event later this week. Cocktails with Candidates will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Grill in Cranberry. Those planning to attend will have the...
butlerradio.com
Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion
A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
wtae.com
Push continues for urban search and rescue team in western Pennsylvania
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County leaders are working to increase public safety in the event of a natural disaster. Elected officials, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, spoke on Tuesday about the push to create an urban search and rescue team. The effort began following...
butlerradio.com
Moose Event To Support City Firefighters
An event this weekend to benefit local firefighters will include fierce competition as well as delicious food and drink. The Butler Moose Lodge 64 is hosting a Pasta Dinner as well as Bar Olympics on Saturday beginning at noon. The dinner will continue until 6 p.m. at a cost of...
DEP fines Shell $670K for erosion, spills during Falcon pipeline construction
Pipeline will feed Beaver County ethane cracker; company failed to report several spills. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is fining Shell and a subcontractor it hired $670,000 for violations along a Western Pennsylvania pipeline that will feed its brand-new ethane cracker. Shell built the Falcon pipeline to carry ethane,...
butlerradio.com
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
