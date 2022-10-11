ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas voter registration deadline nears for November election

By Makenzie Koch
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zur8y_0iUL07M900

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – The 2022 November election is just weeks away, and Kansans have just a few days left to register to vote.

The state’s deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 18.

Residents can register to vote online . A valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card is required. Without one of those forms of ID, Kansas residents must register using a paper application .

Kansans can also register to vote in person at their county election office, the Secretary of State’s Office, or at their local Department of Motor Vehicles.

Driver killed in K-15 crash on Monday identified

Once you submit your voter registration application, your local county election office will notify you.

You must re-register every time you change your name, address or party affiliation for voting, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

Not sure if you’re registered or if the information is up-to-date? You can check your voter registration online here.

One day after the registration deadline, advance voting will begin in Kansas for the general election.

Kansas counties can open advance voting up to 20 days before Election Day, but they don’t have to start early voting precisely on Oct. 19.

Early voting dates and locations vary by county, but every Kansas county is required to allow residents to cast their ballot ahead of time in person or by mail.

If you choose to vote by mail in Kansas, you’ll have to apply to have a ballot sent to you . Make sure you make that request by Nov. 1, one week before the election.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday. Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Keep Kansas Free coalition travels to inform Kansan voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keep Kansas Free coalition held four press conferences, one in each congressional district, informing voters about their main objectives for the upcoming general election. The bi-partisan group is comprised co-chairs, former Topeka mayor and democrat Joan Wagnon and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and...
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Beacon

Kansas general election 2022: A guide for Wichitans

Election Day is Nov. 8. The Wichita Beacon will get answers to your questions. Visit the Kansas Voter Help Desk. The Wichita Beacon has your Kansas General Election Toolkit ready for Nov. 8. Here’s everything you need to know in one place about how to vote, who is running and how to make sense of justice retention questions, constitutional amendments and the school board ballot initiative.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
KSN News

Are Kansas students ‘chronically absent’?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New findings by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) revealed one in four Kansas students is chronically absent from school. According to KSDE, the number of students who are “chronically absent” from school significantly jumped from 13% in 2018, to 25.7% in 2022. Students are considered “chronically absent” when they miss more […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Election Day#Dmv#Kansans#State S Office
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers hear medical marijuana testimony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas lawmakers are meeting twice in October to discuss the medical marijuana bill that was stalled earlier this year. According to KTKA, the first hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 will hear testimony by law enforcement, state agencies and local governments. Public testimony will be heard on Oct. 19. The bill was discussed earlier this year but lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement. However, next year’s legislative session could be the year that a final plan is made.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
MISSOURI STATE
fortscott.biz

Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54

FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

‘This is an intervention’: KS lawmakers decry ‘lies, inconsistencies’ with foster care system

TOPEKA (KSNT)— Kansas lawmakers have announced plans to hold an emergency meeting to discuss recent shortfalls in the state foster care system. The controversy is surrounding one foster family’s ongoing battle with Cornerstones of Care, a non-profit organization in the Kansas City area. The DeHaven family from Gardner testified at a Child Welfare Committee meeting […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy