Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Is Hybrid Work Doomed?
Stanford University professor Nicholas Bloom joins the show to talk about how the hybrid work revolution is going, and how the weakened connection between work and home continues to change where Americans live, how they travel, how they spend their time, how they raise their kids, and even how much time they spend combing their hair (survey says: less!).
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
The Ringer
‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Premiere With Bill Simmons
On this auspicious day, the premiere of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, superfan Bill Simmons joins Johnny to break down the first episode of Season 38, how he became a fan of the show, and so much more. Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Bill Simmons. Producers: Sasha Ashall and Mike Wargon.
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Discussion and Thoughts
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode (1:36). Then, they answer some listener questions (12:19) before talking about this week’s poll: Which character would you least want to make your enemy (42:52)? Later they head into The Storm, where they discuss—in book-spoiling detail—what’s to come in the final two episodes of the season and how future seasons could play out (58:15).
RELATED PEOPLE
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 9
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty have already been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Deep Dive
Time to hear your petitions and join Mal and Joanna for the biggest episode of House of the Dragon yet. First, they give their brief overall impressions of this important episode (07:40). Then, they dive into the Dragonpit and go deep into the plot details and analysis of the episode (14:36). Later, they give out the episode’s awards, as well as look into book spoilers and see what they can predict for the future (03:06:10).
The Ringer
‘She-Hulk’ Season Finale Reactions
Ben is joined by the Mint Edition duo of Steve and Jomi to discuss the fourth-wall-breaking season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (02:00). The guys discuss what the episode could’ve been without Jen’s visit to the Marvel writer’s room (30:00). Later, they look at how the She-Hulk season finale holds up against all other Marvel Phase Four finales (57:00).
The Ringer
The Unfunny Decline of Comedy Central
In light of Trevor Noah’s recent announcement that he will be exiting The Daily Show, Matt and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw discuss what has happened to Comedy Central and why the once-beloved comedy hub has been reduced to a channel for reruns. They also discuss the value the network brings to Paramount and what the future looks like for The Daily Show and other late-night television shows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Ringer
‘Chainsaw Man’ Could Be the Biggest Anime Breakthrough Since ‘Attack on Titan’
In December 2018, the manga artist Tatsuki Fujimoto published the first chapter of Chainsaw Man, a modern twist on the figurative deal with the devil, in Japan’s Weekly Shonen Jump. A couple of years into its run, Chainsaw Man topped best-seller lists and sold out volumes all over the world. It was the rare manga series to build a substantial readership in the U.S. even before it had been adapted into an anime series, which tends to boost book sales. But the anime would indeed follow not longer after. In late 2020, the acclaimed studio MAPPA announced its plans to adapt Chainsaw Man into a television series. The earliest trailer was an exquisitely grim and blood-splattered showcase of some of the most striking animation of its generation. These first impressions lingered for more than a year without confirmation of a premiere date, while the manga series wrapped its first story arc (known as the Public Safety Saga) and went on hiatus. The hype for Chainsaw Man snowballed into a critical mass.
The Ringer
The Athletic-New York Times Marriage, Nikki Finke, and Late Night in Peril
Bryan and David break down the merger between The Athletic and The New York Times. They discuss the policies and standards enforced for both outlets, the evolution of the sports section at the Times, and the importance of finding identity (6:26). Later, they say goodbye to reporter Nikki Finke (34:06) before switching gears and diving into the transition of the late-night show from cable, with figures such as James Corden and Trevor Noah leaving their respective shows (48:16). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
The Ringer
You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show
Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter have thoughts on Episode 4 of The Kardashians. After the latest Kardashian news, the two discuss Kim’s homage to Grandma MJ by having sex in front of a fireplace (0:00), Kris befriending Martha Stewart on her quest to buy Khloe a peacock (0:00), and much more.
Comments / 0