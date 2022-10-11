In December 2018, the manga artist Tatsuki Fujimoto published the first chapter of Chainsaw Man, a modern twist on the figurative deal with the devil, in Japan’s Weekly Shonen Jump. A couple of years into its run, Chainsaw Man topped best-seller lists and sold out volumes all over the world. It was the rare manga series to build a substantial readership in the U.S. even before it had been adapted into an anime series, which tends to boost book sales. But the anime would indeed follow not longer after. In late 2020, the acclaimed studio MAPPA announced its plans to adapt Chainsaw Man into a television series. The earliest trailer was an exquisitely grim and blood-splattered showcase of some of the most striking animation of its generation. These first impressions lingered for more than a year without confirmation of a premiere date, while the manga series wrapped its first story arc (known as the Public Safety Saga) and went on hiatus. The hype for Chainsaw Man snowballed into a critical mass.

