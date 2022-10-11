Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Mass. Reports 7,865 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,865 new COVID-19 cases and 60 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,894,995 cases and 20,401 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 293 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
How Rude! Massachusetts Resident Vote Themselves the Rudest State in The County
The term "Masshole" has always affectionally been one of my favorites. Growing up in Massachusetts, I almost take strange pride in the nickname. Some would say we're a little rough around the edges, a little aggressive in traffic, and a little bitter from the cold, harsh winters, but the question is, are we actually a**holes?
Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents
It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
bunewsservice.com
Changing liquor license laws are on the ballot this Midterm in Massachusetts. What does this mean?
A silent battle has been ensuing between major grocery corporations and local liquor organizations in the Massachusetts legislature over the past few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, arms were dropped. But the time for confrontation is approaching. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will flock to their local polling places...
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Massachusetts losing residents, along with tax dollars
A new report shows that Massachusetts is losing residents, and therefore tax dollars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Illegal to Live in This in Massachusetts?
Ever planned on possibly finding a new way to live here in the commonwealth? Here we cover the question that seems to get asked a lot if it's illegal or not to live in an RV here in the Baystate. Especially now that cooler weather is here, and everyone already misses camping.
Here Is How To Piss Someone Off From Massachusetts
People who live here in Massachusetts have run across someone, I'm sure who either thought they were being funny, witty, or intelligent by saying something really dumb to us who live here. One of my big pet peeves is how some people even say the name of our state, it...
10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong
Commonly used phrases that have been misheard over the years get inadvertently repeated wrong and the cycle continues. If you're saying the following ten phrases wrong, we're here to help. 😁. 10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong. 1. "For All Intensive Purposes" is WRONG. "For All Intents And...
A Certain Time Of The Year Domestic Violence Goes Up In Massachusetts
As we get closer to the holidays one thing that can rear its ugly head is domestic violence. And unfortunately, Massachusetts is one of the states where it occurs. People stress out more during the holidays, and that added stress when the holidays start creeping up on us can lead to an increase in domestic violence perpetrated by abusers who turn their stress into anger, and often they take it out on their families.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
Rating agency sounds warning on Massachusetts coastal exposure
The big three credit rating agencies had largely good things to say about Massachusetts this month, but one firm warned that the strong economic fundamentals and growing state reserves have a counterweight in the state's vulnerability to coastal storms and flooding.
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
Five Delicious Western MA Restaurants Make “Top 100 Places to Eat in New England”
Massachusetts is filled with so many amazing eateries, it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness. Yelp recently put together...
Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl
Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?
We're almost halfway through October and Massachusetts residents are preparing for the upcoming holiday. While hundreds of thousands of people flock to Salem, Massachusetts, another 1.5 million pass through the Berkshires for fall foliage. Visitors to our state come to embrace the autumn season and enjoy what residents know is the best time of the year in Massachusetts.
Cold viruses hitting keiki hard in Hawaii
Kids with respiratory illness are filling the hospital, much sicker than normal.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12