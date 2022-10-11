ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Mo’s House to reopen following weekend murder

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1wyT_0iUKzz0B00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mo’s House is reopening today following a murder at the bar over the weekend.

30-year-old Colin McHargue died after being stabbed in the bar’s restroom in the Haynie’s Corner Art District. Police responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Saturday Evening after someone found McHargue on the ground covered in blood. The suspect, 29-year-old Zachary Parksey, was found also covered in blood and was arrested outside of the bar.

Man who died after being stabbed in a bar identified

Adam Allford, who works with businesses in Haynie’s Corner, says a violent crime like this does not happen often in the area.

“This area is a nicer part of downtown- as far as the city has put a lot of time in and money and resources into revitalizing this area and make it a hipper spot- but if you go a few blocks one way or another- stuff like this does happen .”

Evansville Police react to recent stabbings

Parksey is charged with murder and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect

A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD looking for endangered runaway juvenile

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for what they say is an endangered runaway. OPD says Aaliyah Graves has been missing from Owensboro since October 12, and she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. Police say Graves is 14, has brown eyes, black hair and is […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man and girlfriend arrested after fleeing incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, law enforcement observed a motorcyclist traveling east at 70 mph in the posted 50 mph zone. Law enforcement attempted to stop the motorcycle near Boeke Road, but the rider accelerated and continued east at a high […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of coercion charged with failure to register

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says it charged a man for failure to register as a sex offender. FPD says on October 12, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South First Street. It was reported that Jesse O. Hedden, 56, was there trying to coerce someone into […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Late night crash hospitalizes 4 in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say a single vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital late Wednesday night. Dispatch tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Bayou Creek and Seminary Road. According to deputies, four people were involved but only one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Sheriff […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Alleged door-to-door thief wanted in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help identifying a man who is currently under investigation for an alleged theft. The sheriff’s office shared what appears to be surveillance video that captured images of the man and his truck. The photos show him wearing black shorts, orange shirt with […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Law enforcement react to ‘swatting’ incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Evansville Police are looking for those responsible for a recent ‘swatting call.’ Evansville- Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says they received a call on Tuesday night from someone claiming they had shot their mother on North Colony Drive, north of Morgan Avenue. “Dispatcher: Is you mom alive?  Is she breathing? Caller: I’m not sure […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Art#Violent Crime#House#Haynie S Corner#Evansville Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
city-countyobserver.com

Old Henderson Road Fatality

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters battle a structure fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Henderson battled a structure fire on Wilson Lane early Friday morning. Several departments responded, including Cordyn, Cairo, Smith Mills, and Henderson City/County rescue. Wilson Lane was closed for several hours, but was reopened just after 5 a.m. Friday Morning.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family ‘swatted’ after prank 911 call, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family is shocked and confused tonight after police say family members were targeted by a prank ‘swatting’ call. For the unaware, the term ‘swatting’ is described by police as “an act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man arrested on several child molesting charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police accuse a 49-year-old of child molestation spanning all the way back to 2015. Police say two children, aged 12 and 14-years-old, came to Holly’s House near the end of September for an interview with detectives. According to an affidavit, the children told detectives Mario Terrell DeJournett had sexually assaulted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
14news.com

Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Fire award civilians and first responders alike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Merit Commission hosted an awards ceremony Wednesday in which first responders and civilians were honored. Officials gathered them at Civic Center for the ceremony, awarding them for their quick thinking and actions in the line of duty. One of the honorees, Tah Jarrel Fields, was recognized for helping […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man identified in Old Henderson Road crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Officials say the victim from the fatality accident on Old Henderson Road has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, 38, of Evansville. Officials say Flowers was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police react to recent stabbings

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) Police in Evansville are investigating two deadly stabbings that happened within hours of each other over the weekend. Police say it is not un-heard of, but it is out of the norm. The first stabbing happened on Friday night in the 1200 block of Park Street on the southside of the city. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Man wanted for aggravated battery; reward offered

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is offering a cash reward for locating a man wanted on aggravated battery. WCSO says Anthony S. Harms, 38, is wanted on an active Wabash County warrant for Aggravated Battery. Deputies say Harms’ warrant was issued on September 29 with no bond. WCSO says […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy