Coldwater, MI

103.3 WKFR

Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw

Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
PAW PAW, MI
WANE-TV

Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
WOOD

What’s new at the Battle Creek Community Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you haven’t been to Battle Creek lately, you might be surprised at the transformation happening there. The Battle Creek Community Foundation recently purchased the 32West Michigan building in Battle Creek to help businesses flourish in the downtown area. They’re working toward building 32 Enterprises inside of the building – a program to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and succeed, and to increase small businesses and foot traffic in downtown Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wkzo.com

UPDATE: Consumers Energy crews restore power in Battle Creek: More than 1,100 customers affected

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy Power crews restored power to some 1,160 customers who were left in the dark for around 2.5 hours on Thursday, October 13. Outages were reported with the bulk of them occurring just northeast of downtown Battle Creek in the area of Van Buren Street, Capitol Avenue Northeast, Emmett Street, along with portions of West Michigan Avenue which affected businesses in that area.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wtvbam.com

Bronson Rental Housing Ordinance changes approved by City Council

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council approved some changes to the city’s Rental Housing Ordinance this past Monday night. City Attorney Chuck Lillis said he along City Manager Brandon Mersman and SAFEbuilt worked together to come up with amendments to add clarity and address a few issues that have come up over the past year.
BRONSON, MI
WWMTCw

Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson could spend $6.8 million resurfacing three roads next year

JACKSON, MI – Road construction projects totaling $6.3 million could be coming to Jackson next year. At a regular meeting Sept. 27, Jackson City Council unanimously approved requests to establish public hearings on three local street construction projects. Potentially parts of Wildwood Avenue, Wisner Street and Pearl Street could see improvements, according to a memo to city council.
JACKSON, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Portage residents display frustration over I-94 overpass reconstruction and Winters Drive detour

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There are a lot of frustrated folks in Portage as the reconstruction of the I-94 overpass at Portage Road is now well into its second year. Homeowners on Winters Drive have complained to the City Council that commuters have turned their quiet street into a major detour creating noise and traffic jams. And throw in those who have a need for speed.
PORTAGE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Amtrak “Hell Train” Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

