wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation representatives to discuss pre-planning funerals
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Owner Tate Goodwin and Advanced Planning Manager Eric Purple will be hosting a Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. at their Union City location at 1276 Tate Trail. They will be discussing and answering questions regarding...
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
Indulge at These Lansing Area All-You-Can-Eat Buffets
Have you ever had one of those moments where you feel like you could eat a horse? Metaphorically, of course. Or maybe, you're someone like myself who just likes options...you want a little bit of this, a little bit of that, and just a smidge of that other thing. If...
Kalamazoo bicycle shop will close after 15 years of business
KALAMAZOO, MI — After 15 years of serving the Kalamazoo area, Zoo City Cycle & Sport announced Tuesday it would be closing permanently. The shop, located at 4308 S. Westnedge Ave. just north of the I-94 interchange, made the announcement on its website and on its social media accounts.
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
Barge unloading from Grand River to close down parts of Michigan Avenue
According to the Lansing Public Service Department, a barge unloading from the Grand River is scheduled for Thursday.
WOOD
What’s new at the Battle Creek Community Foundation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you haven’t been to Battle Creek lately, you might be surprised at the transformation happening there. The Battle Creek Community Foundation recently purchased the 32West Michigan building in Battle Creek to help businesses flourish in the downtown area. They’re working toward building 32 Enterprises inside of the building – a program to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and succeed, and to increase small businesses and foot traffic in downtown Battle Creek.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Exchange Club makes $5,000 donation to Children’s Museum project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A crowdfunding campaign to help relocate the Children’s Museum of Branch County to the Taylor’s building in downtown Coldwater is close to reaching its goal thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Coldwater Exchange Club. Officials say they are now less than $6,000...
wkzo.com
UPDATE: Consumers Energy crews restore power in Battle Creek: More than 1,100 customers affected
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy Power crews restored power to some 1,160 customers who were left in the dark for around 2.5 hours on Thursday, October 13. Outages were reported with the bulk of them occurring just northeast of downtown Battle Creek in the area of Van Buren Street, Capitol Avenue Northeast, Emmett Street, along with portions of West Michigan Avenue which affected businesses in that area.
Popular Jackson park to be relocated, get new basketball court
JACKSON, MI – Work to reconstruct and move a city of Jackson park could begin next year. The Jackson City Council voted 6-0 to award a $329,393 contract to R.W. Mercer to relocate and rebuild Optimist Park in a Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting. This stems from the city selling the former park property, and deciding to relocate it to an adjacent lot.
wtvbam.com
Road Commission reminding residents to check mail boxes before start of winter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Before the winter snowstorms arrive, the Branch County Road Commission is reminding residents to shake their mailboxes before the ground freezes to make sure they are sturdy. You’re looking for any loose screws or cracks in the post, but most of all, you want to...
wtvbam.com
Bronson Rental Housing Ordinance changes approved by City Council
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council approved some changes to the city’s Rental Housing Ordinance this past Monday night. City Attorney Chuck Lillis said he along City Manager Brandon Mersman and SAFEbuilt worked together to come up with amendments to add clarity and address a few issues that have come up over the past year.
WWMTCw
Jackson could spend $6.8 million resurfacing three roads next year
JACKSON, MI – Road construction projects totaling $6.3 million could be coming to Jackson next year. At a regular meeting Sept. 27, Jackson City Council unanimously approved requests to establish public hearings on three local street construction projects. Potentially parts of Wildwood Avenue, Wisner Street and Pearl Street could see improvements, according to a memo to city council.
Lime Green Camaro Stolen From White Pigeon Village in Southwest Michigan
The village of White Pigeon, Michigan is... small. VERY small. Right around 6,000 people. You've got Central Elementary School, White Pigeon Junior(SLASH)Senior High School, a post office, ONE bar, a McDonald's, and a couple of other local spots. In fact, the village is so small, (how small is it?) the...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Fort Wayne City Council to look into Mayor Henry situation
4th District City Councilman and current council president Jason Arp confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday that the council, through its attorney, will submit a list of questions to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration following his OWI arrest last weekend.
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Portage residents display frustration over I-94 overpass reconstruction and Winters Drive detour
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There are a lot of frustrated folks in Portage as the reconstruction of the I-94 overpass at Portage Road is now well into its second year. Homeowners on Winters Drive have complained to the City Council that commuters have turned their quiet street into a major detour creating noise and traffic jams. And throw in those who have a need for speed.
Amtrak “Hell Train” Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
Battle Creek police, fire help get pickup out of river
Firefighters used an engine and a boat to help get a truck out of the Battle Creek River after it swerved to miss a deer Saturday morning.
