Lansing, MI

CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Rainy, windy afternoon and Frappuccinos and flights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk and looks at the rain chances for the rest of the week and previews the weekend. We talk about a massive dust devil caught on camera, a coffee giant and an airline team up for a rewards incentive, and more. Plus we look at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

How to close your garden for fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are well into Fall and with it comes the natural slowing of activity in the garden. Depending on your location, perennials may be blushing with color or starting to drop their leaves. Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop shared some tips and...
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Rain and cooler air on the way, a unique ‘ranch’ house and a long-awaited reunion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews some rain and cooler air the way after a good-looking Tuesday. We talk about some of the day’s trending headlines including an update on the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a major railroad union’s move that renews the possibility of a strike, a hot sauce lawsuit, a unique ranch home, and a long-awaited musical reunion breaks the internet.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

CATA free rides to polls service expand

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will offer free rides to the Township Clerk’s Office and ballot drop box. Beginning Oct. 25 through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, residents can ride CATA for free to their local clerks’ offices and ballot drop boxes to register to vote and to vote in the general election.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

WILX Partners with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for Make an Impact Campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX Made an Impact partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on September 10th by helping to build sixty two beds at the Lowes on South Cedar in Lansing. The South Lansing Lowes donated all of the supplies for the beds and fifty volunteers worked together to assemble beds that are donated to local families with children 3-17 years old, who are currently sleeping on the floor.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Homecoming Parade to shut down numerous roads Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Homecoming Parade gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday evening. The parade will feature the Spartan Marching Band along with high school marching bands and Sparty. Their are numerous road closures happening Friday night along the parade route. According to MSU, there are...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Two Michigan cats shot, will have legs amputated

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cats at the Jackson County Animal Shelter were wounded after they were hit in the legs by a shotgun. The animals are staying at the vet overnight and will both have a leg amputated Friday morning, officials said. In the mean time, they are getting pain medication, and are both […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Rite Aid is offering convenient flu and other vaccines in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As flu cases continue to become more prevalent, Rite Aid is offering additional ways for families to get their flu shots before the end of October. Rite Aid is hosting “Family Immunization Days” in Lansing. Customers can walk in to receive their flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 and other routine immunizations.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown

LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE

