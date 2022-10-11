Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Strong winds, heavy rain heading towards Lansing area
Showers with a history of producing strong winds will move into lower Michigan this afternoon.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Rainy, windy afternoon and Frappuccinos and flights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk and looks at the rain chances for the rest of the week and previews the weekend. We talk about a massive dust devil caught on camera, a coffee giant and an airline team up for a rewards incentive, and more. Plus we look at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
How to close your garden for fall
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are well into Fall and with it comes the natural slowing of activity in the garden. Depending on your location, perennials may be blushing with color or starting to drop their leaves. Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop shared some tips and...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Rain and cooler air on the way, a unique ‘ranch’ house and a long-awaited reunion
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews some rain and cooler air the way after a good-looking Tuesday. We talk about some of the day’s trending headlines including an update on the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a major railroad union’s move that renews the possibility of a strike, a hot sauce lawsuit, a unique ranch home, and a long-awaited musical reunion breaks the internet.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
WILX-TV
CATA free rides to polls service expand
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will offer free rides to the Township Clerk’s Office and ballot drop box. Beginning Oct. 25 through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, residents can ride CATA for free to their local clerks’ offices and ballot drop boxes to register to vote and to vote in the general election.
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
Barge unloading from Grand River to close down parts of Michigan Avenue
According to the Lansing Public Service Department, a barge unloading from the Grand River is scheduled for Thursday.
WILX-TV
WILX Partners with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for Make an Impact Campaign
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX Made an Impact partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on September 10th by helping to build sixty two beds at the Lowes on South Cedar in Lansing. The South Lansing Lowes donated all of the supplies for the beds and fifty volunteers worked together to assemble beds that are donated to local families with children 3-17 years old, who are currently sleeping on the floor.
WILX-TV
MSU Homecoming Parade to shut down numerous roads Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Homecoming Parade gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday evening. The parade will feature the Spartan Marching Band along with high school marching bands and Sparty. Their are numerous road closures happening Friday night along the parade route. According to MSU, there are...
Two Michigan cats shot, will have legs amputated
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cats at the Jackson County Animal Shelter were wounded after they were hit in the legs by a shotgun. The animals are staying at the vet overnight and will both have a leg amputated Friday morning, officials said. In the mean time, they are getting pain medication, and are both […]
WILX-TV
Department of State partners hold driver’s license restoration clinic in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General partnered with Union Missionary Baptist Church and DTE Energy in Lansing to host the latest in a series of free driver’s license restoration clinics. “At every stop along our Road to Restoration series,...
WILX-TV
Rite Aid is offering convenient flu and other vaccines in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As flu cases continue to become more prevalent, Rite Aid is offering additional ways for families to get their flu shots before the end of October. Rite Aid is hosting “Family Immunization Days” in Lansing. Customers can walk in to receive their flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 and other routine immunizations.
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown
LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
