Food Safety

New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies.

Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pie recall

Flowers Foods announced the Tastykake and Mrs. Freshleys recall this week. The press release is available from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at this link.

The Tastkykake and Mrs. Freshley’s products in the recall were available from September 26th, 2022, through October 6th, 2022. Buyers from the US, Canada, and Mexico might have purchased them from retail stores or vending machines.

The packages have an “Enjoy By” date of 10/28/2022 through 11/07/2022. Also, they feature product codes 307 2263 through 307 2274 on the front. UPCs in the table below are printed on the back of the packages.

Mrs. Freshley’s Apple Fruit Pie

0-72250-00817-4

0-72250-07393-6

Oct. 28, Oct. 31,

Nov. 4, and Nov. 7

307 2263 through 307 2274

Mrs. Freshley’s Cherry Fruit Pie

0-72250-00815-0

Oct. 28, Oct. 31,

Nov. 4, and Nov. 7

307 2263 through 307 2274

Tastykake Glazed Apple Pie 0-25600-00972-7

Oct. 28, Oct. 31,

Nov. 4, and Nov. 7

307 2263 through 307 2274

Tastykake Glazed Caramel Apple Pie 0-25600-08618-6

Oct. 28, Oct. 31,

Nov. 4, and Nov. 7

307 2263 through 307 2274

Tastykake Glazed Cherry Pie 0-25600-00969-7

Oct. 28, Oct. 31,

Nov. 4, and Nov. 7

307 2263 through 307 2274

Tastykake Glazed Lemon Flavored Pie 0-25600-00967-3

Oct. 28, Oct. 31,

Nov. 4, and Nov. 7

307 2263 through 307 2274

Flowers Foods initiated the TastyKake and Mrs. Freshley’s recall after discovering that certain pies contain soy. But the product labels don’t mention the allergen.

Soy allergies

The company hasn’t received any reports of illness or incidents to date. But people who are allergic to soy risk developing symptoms if they eat the Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s pies in this recall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJQtp_0iUKzq3e00
Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s recall: The package of an apple pie product. Image source: FDA

Soy allergies will cause symptoms similar to other food allergies. The most common ones include the following:

  • Tingling or itching in the mouth
  • Hives, itching, or eczema
  • Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body
  • Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing
  • Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting
  • Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

People with severe soy allergies can develop anaphylaxis, which can be fatal. Here are the signs and symptoms:

  • Constriction and tightening of the airways
  • A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe
  • Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure
  • Rapid pulse
  • Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you should do

Flowers Foods instructs customers to discard the Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s pies in this recall.

People who are not allergic to soy can still eat the pies safely. But storing products that contain undeclared allergens can be dangerous for other people in the household, including visitors.

People suffering from allergies will often check labels for allergens. They might eat the pies since the packages do not list soy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGQuB_0iUKzq3e00
Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s recall: The label on the back of a product. Image source: FDA

Finally, people who think they’ve experienced allergic reactions from the Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s products in this recall should reach out to their doctors.

Customers can contact Flowers Foods for more information by using the resources in the recall press release at this link.

