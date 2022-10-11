ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Cheap Bank Stocks in 2022

(0:45) - Will The Bank Stocks Benefit From The Continued Higher Rates?. (7:15) - Tracey’s Top Picks: What To Keep On Your Watchlist. (21:50) - Episode roundup: C, BK, STT, WFC, ASRV, CADE. Welcome to Episode #301 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of...
Trading, Higher Rates, Loans to Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Q3 Earnings

JPM - Free Report) in the third quarter of 2022 as well. Thus, market revenues (comprising nearly 20% of the company’s total revenues) might have offered some support to its earnings, scheduled to be released on Oct 14, before the opening bell. The developments since the start of 2022,...
Robust Trading, Higher Rates to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q3 Earnings

SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 17, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In second-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were aided by increased net interest...
Linus Stocks Stock Linus Investment Linus Business Business Personal Finance Allete Price Movement
3 Breakout Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Solid Returns

PARR - Free Report) , AVEO Pharmaceuticals (. HTBK - Free Report) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today. In order to select the right breakout stock, one has first to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.
EQT Corp (EQT) Signals $1.63B Derivatives Losses for Q3

EQT Corporation (. EQT - Free Report) announced that it expects billions of hedging losses in the latest SEC filing. The upstream energy player expects to report a $1.63-billion loss on derivatives in the third quarter of 2022, resulting in a total loss of $5.55 billion for the first nine months of this year.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 14th

COUP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading providers of Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.0% over the last 60 days. Coupa Software, Inc. Price and Consensus. Coupa Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Coupa...
5 Attractive Relative Price Strength Plays in Today's Market

Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the recently released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for September, the figure stood at 8.2%. While it’s officially the third-straight down month — and lower notably from June’s record 9.1% — it’s high enough for the Fed to continue hiking interest rates.
Huge 1500-Point Swing on the Dow After Disappointing CPI

Wow! We thought we had an interesting week of trading before today — we hadn’t seen anything yet. A jaw-dropping swing of more than 1500 points on the Dow today illustrates the topsy-turvy environment we’ve experienced, and without any major catalyst for reversing the downward trajectory. Well,...
Will AGNC Investment (AGNC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

AGNC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry. This real estate investment trust has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 28.18%. For...
Nutrien's (NTR) Stock Up 15% in 3 Months: What's Driving It?

NTR - Free Report) shares have gained 15.1% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 13.2% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 6.3% decline over the same period. Let’s dive into the factors behind...
Here's Why We Should Bet on Midstream Stocks to Beat Volatility

Stubbornly high inflation is keeping the broader equity market under pressure. Thus, to rein in inflation, which is at the 40-year high mark, the Federal Reserve is likely to opt for continued large interest-rate increases, thereby raising fears of recession and spurring market volatility. The energy sector is known for its volatile business scenario, and a slowdown in economic activities could significantly dent energy fuel demand.
4 Toxic Stocks That May Stress You Out Amid Market Turmoil

Wall Street has witnessed severe volatility so far this year, thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war, Fed’s ultra-hawkish stance and inflationary concerns. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded the sixth consecutive day of declines yesterday. The FOMC Minutes from September's meeting were released yesterday.It was noted that inflation was declining slower than expected and the pressure is expected to persist in the near term. The minutes also suggested that the Fed is likely to keep to its pace of 75 basis points at the next meeting in November. Investors are getting increasingly worried as aggressive rate hikes could push the economy into a recession.
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Provisions & Mortgage Hurt

WFC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. Results excluded a $2 billion or 45 cents per share of charges related to a number of “historical matters, including litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters.”. Shares of WFC have...
Progressive (PGR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y

PGR - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 49 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 as well as our estimate of $1.38. The bottom line however improved more than threefold from 14 cents earned in the year-ago quarter. Shares of Progressive lost 1.3% in the pre-market...
Morgan Stanley (MS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Decline

MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. The bottom line reflects a decline of 25% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.52. The performance of the investment banking (“IB”) business was not good. Equity underwriting...
RBB (RBB) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

RBB - Free Report) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $21.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% loss over the past four weeks. Shares...
Washington Federal (WAFD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

WAFD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.58%. A...
Uniti (UNIT) Surges 10.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

UNIT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.5% higher at $7.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.5% loss over the past four weeks. The increased optimism stems from the...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 14th

IBA - Free Report) : This Sonora, Mexico-based company which is the country's undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the world's top ten producer, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
