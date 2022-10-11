Read full article on original website
Three men arrested in Beloit drug house raid
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men have been taken into custody on narcotics charges after police raided a home in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue on Wednesday. The Beloit Police Department said officers with the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team and Patrol executed the search warrant at 1:05 p.m. Eric Brooks, 51, was charged with […]
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin...
Taser, ammunition taken from squad car; Janesville police investigating
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are searching for a person or people who they say stole a Taser, tactical vest and ammunition from a squad car in Janesville sometime between Friday and Tuesday morning. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Police Department said the items were taken from...
Delivery van driver robbed in Janesville
Janesville police are investigating an armed robbery from a delivery van driver on the city’s northeast side. Police responded to the 1700 block of Green Forest Run a little after 9:00 p.m. Thursday. Officers say three young males approached an Amazon package delivery van and demanded money from the driver. One of he suspects displayed a black handgun and threatened the driver to hand over his wallet. When they found the driver had no cash, they began stealing packages. Police say the suspects are described as black and in their late teens or early twenties. One was wearing a red hoodie, gray jogger sweat pants, with socks and sandals. Another was wearing a black shiny jacket with a red symbol on the front, jeans with a rip in the knee, and red and black tennis shoes. The other suspect was wearing a gray and black puffy coat, mask showing only his eyes, and light colored tennis shoes. The driver was not hurt.
Ammo, body armor stolen from police car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say someone stole handgun ammunition, a Taser, body armor and more items from an unlocked police car. Police said the car, belonging to an employee with an unnamed law enforcement agency besides the Janesville Police Department, was parked in front of a residence in the area of Birdsong Lane […]
Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6. Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame. If...
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
Rock County domestic violence suspect found dead in police standoff
HARMONY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County S.W.A.T. team said a domestic violence suspect was found dead inside a residence after a standoff lasting several hours. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. on Monday, the 911 call center received a request for a welfare check on a man in the 5100 […]
Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
4-year-old dead after being struck by driver in Beaver Dam
A four-year-old is dead after being struck by a driver in Beaver Dam on Wednesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the child was hit on private property in rural Beaver Dam around 5 p.m.
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
Law enforcement equipment stolen from unlocked vehicle in Janesville
Janesville Police are investigating the theft of law enforcement equipment from a citizen’s vehicle. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Birdsong and Lapidary Lanes on the report of a theft from a vehicle that was parked in front of the home.
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
Police: South Beloit drug dealer arrested, charged with child endangerment
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a man said to be the source of drug trafficking in a South Beloit neighborhood. According to the South Beloit Police Department, officials received multiple complaints of drug dealing going on at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Cheney Drive. Police investigated the issue and […]
Teens crash into tree, rollover while racing in Greendale
Three teens were involved in a racing crash on Monday, the Village of Greendale Police Department said.
Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding southbound on US Highway 151.
Man found dead after hours-long stand off with Rock County SWAT team
HARMONY, Wis. — A man was found dead Monday following an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, Rock County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies went to a home in the 5100 block of North Buckskin Drive Monday just before 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check. A man at the house came outside the home to let a dog out but went back inside after the deputies tried to talk to him. He was last seen at a window at 11:14 a.m.
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
