ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three men arrested in Beloit drug house raid

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men have been taken into custody on narcotics charges after police raided a home in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue on Wednesday. The Beloit Police Department said officers with the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team and Patrol executed the search warrant at 1:05 p.m. Eric Brooks, 51, was charged with […]
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Delivery van driver robbed in Janesville

Janesville police are investigating an armed robbery from a delivery van driver on the city’s northeast side. Police responded to the 1700 block of Green Forest Run a little after 9:00 p.m. Thursday. Officers say three young males approached an Amazon package delivery van and demanded money from the driver. One of he suspects displayed a black handgun and threatened the driver to hand over his wallet. When they found the driver had no cash, they began stealing packages. Police say the suspects are described as black and in their late teens or early twenties. One was wearing a red hoodie, gray jogger sweat pants, with socks and sandals. Another was wearing a black shiny jacket with a red symbol on the front, jeans with a rip in the knee, and red and black tennis shoes. The other suspect was wearing a gray and black puffy coat, mask showing only his eyes, and light colored tennis shoes. The driver was not hurt.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Swat
nbc15.com

Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Law enforcement equipment stolen from unlocked vehicle in Janesville

Janesville Police are investigating the theft of law enforcement equipment from a citizen’s vehicle. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Birdsong and Lapidary Lanes on the report of a theft from a vehicle that was parked in front of the home.
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
UPMATTERS

4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding southbound on US Highway 151.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man found dead after hours-long stand off with Rock County SWAT team

HARMONY, Wis. — A man was found dead Monday following an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, Rock County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies went to a home in the 5100 block of North Buckskin Drive Monday just before 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check. A man at the house came outside the home to let a dog out but went back inside after the deputies tried to talk to him. He was last seen at a window at 11:14 a.m.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
GREENDALE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy