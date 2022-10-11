Janesville police are investigating an armed robbery from a delivery van driver on the city’s northeast side. Police responded to the 1700 block of Green Forest Run a little after 9:00 p.m. Thursday. Officers say three young males approached an Amazon package delivery van and demanded money from the driver. One of he suspects displayed a black handgun and threatened the driver to hand over his wallet. When they found the driver had no cash, they began stealing packages. Police say the suspects are described as black and in their late teens or early twenties. One was wearing a red hoodie, gray jogger sweat pants, with socks and sandals. Another was wearing a black shiny jacket with a red symbol on the front, jeans with a rip in the knee, and red and black tennis shoes. The other suspect was wearing a gray and black puffy coat, mask showing only his eyes, and light colored tennis shoes. The driver was not hurt.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO