How to check your voter registration status

Many people have gone to check their voter registration status online before elections, but some voters have seen this message pop up when they go to the Texas Secretary of State website to check their voter status and poll information:

Hinojosa, Tiffany

Back in 2019, the state flagged many records to be purged or checked for citizenship. Flagged voters can provide documentation such as a driver's license, passport and/or election ID certificate in order to keep their registrations. You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website .