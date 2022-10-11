ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Is Caterpillar Stock (NYSE:CAT) a Buy?

Caterpillar is a fundamentally-solid company that has the ability to thrive during periods of economic growth while enduring bust cycles. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is known the world over for its heavy industrial equipment and earthmover systems. It is generally in its element if either mining or construction is going on. This gives Caterpillar versatility that lets it endure many difficult conditions and thrive in boom times. That being said, right now, I’m neutral on Caterpillar. If you’ve already got it, hold it. Adding to the position now may not be a hot idea due to a range of factors outside the company’s control.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

This Insider Bought Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) Stock Worth $40M

One major owner at Viking Global Investors Lp, with more than a 10% holding, bought INBX stock worth $40 million yesterday. One of the major owners at Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1,333,333 shares of INBX stock at an average price of $29.99 per share, worth $40 million.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Here’s Why El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock is Trending Higher

The California-based chain of restaurants, El Pollo Loco, declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share, taking the stock 15.7% higher yesterday. El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) shares jumped 15.7% on October 12 after the company declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share. The special dividend is payable on November 9 to shareholders of record on October 24.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market

Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports – out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bio Rad Laboratories#Qiagen N V#Rad#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Investment#Wall Street Journal#Qiagen Nv#Qiagen Stock A Buy#Tipranks
tipranks.com

Albertsons Acquired by Kroger For $24.6 Billion

On Friday, shares of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), were down in morning trading as the food and drug retailer announced that Kroger (KR) would be acquiring the company for $24.6 billion or at $34.10 per share. As a part of this acquisition, Albertsons will also pay a special cash dividend of...
RETAIL
tipranks.com

Here’s What to Expect from Delta Air Lines’ (NYSE:DAL) Q3 Results

Delta Air Lines is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on October 13. Given the favorable Q3 revenue updates announced by United Airlines and American Airlines ahead of their respective results, there are high expectations from Delta. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday,...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Should You Bet on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock?

Domino’s stock spiked on better-than-expected domestic same-store sales in Q3. However, pressure on margins and earnings could limit the upside. Shares of the largest pizza company, Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), spiked following its Q3 financials. Investors cheered the company’s better-than-expected domestic same-store sales. While the company is showing signs of improvement, near-term margin headwinds and pressure on earnings could restrict the upside in DPZ stock.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
tipranks.com

Why are Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) shares falling today?

Mineral Resources’ shares fell after the company moved to clarify that it was not about to begin the construction of a lithium processing plant at its Wodgina mine. Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) shares were down as much as 4.3% in the morning before regaining some ground by midday. The stock fell after the company dismissed media speculation that it had already locked in a decision to build a lithium processing plant at its Wodgina mine.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

How Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Plans to Return to Profitability by 2023

Goodfood provided updates regarding its profitability plans. While the company will have to scale back its operations by phasing out its on-demand business, this may be a necessary step to save Goodfood from burning lots of cash. Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE: FOOD) is on a quest to return to adjusted...
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Spiked

VSCO stock spiked on updated Q3 profit guidance. Management sees its earnings to come in near the high end of the previous forecast. Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock got a boost from management’s Q3 guidance update. Citing the quarter-to-date trends, VSCO’s management said that Q3 operating income would come near the high end of its previously provided guidance range of $10 million to $40 million. Moreover, VSCO’s earnings are forecasted to be at the high end of its earlier guidance of $0.00 to $0.25 per share.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Albertsons Soars on Talk of a Deal with Kroger

Shares of food and drug store operator Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are on a tear today on talk of a possible combination with Kroger (NYSE:KR), according to Bloomberg. Kroger shares have taken a beating today in response. Further, a possible combination could be announced as soon as tomorrow, according to the...
RETAIL
960 The Ref

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow

A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on Mattel and Amylyx

Here are two US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Two analysts have scored a 100% success rate on their recommendations for two companies: American multinational toy manufacturer Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) and clinical-stage pharma company Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX).
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

AstraZeneca stock still an analyst favourite – here’s why it’s a ‘Buy’

Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is currently sitting on a solid pipeline of products, along with Buy ratings from analysts. AstraZeneca Plc (GB:AZN) became a household name during the pandemic due to its groundbreaking vaccine – and is a well-diversified pharmaceutical company with a strong portfolio of drugs across three segments: oncology, biopharma, and rare disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
tipranks.com

CCL vs. NCLH: Which is the Better Stock to Cruise With?

Cruise line stocks were left bruised, but there are reasons for optimism going into 2023. Though debt loads are high, pent-up demand could continue to fuel moves toward 2019-level fundamentals over the next five years. Cruise lines have been an uncomfortably choppy ride over the past year. Therefore, in this...
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

CVS vs. WBA: Which is the Better Pharmacy Stock?

CVS Health’s and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s necessity-type business models make for a great perk in the current market landscape. The two companies offer respectable dividend growth track records. Still, Walgreen’s investment case appears more promising, as the stock is more attractive based on its dividend and valuation metrics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
tipranks.com

YouGov posted higher revenues and profits amid management shake-up

Pollster YouGov announced annual results with higher profits along with an executive reshuffle. Pollster YouGov Plc (GB:YOU) today reported its full-year results for 2022 with strong sales growth in data products – the company also announced some changes in its board in line with company policy. The company’s chief...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Imara Merging With Enliven, Shares Pop

Shares of Imara (NASDAQ: IMRA) popped on Friday in morning trading after the company announced its merger with Enliven Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision oncology company. Imara is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious diseases. This merger is expected to create a...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why did investors sell lithium stock Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) today?

Pilbara Minerals shares fell after speculation about dwindling lithium demand and prices. However, many within the market see strong long term prospects for lithium miners like Pilbara, given the global shift to renewables. Australian lithium miner, Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) shares were down more than 6% in the afternoon. The...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy