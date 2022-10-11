Read full article on original website
Is Caterpillar Stock (NYSE:CAT) a Buy?
Caterpillar is a fundamentally-solid company that has the ability to thrive during periods of economic growth while enduring bust cycles. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is known the world over for its heavy industrial equipment and earthmover systems. It is generally in its element if either mining or construction is going on. This gives Caterpillar versatility that lets it endure many difficult conditions and thrive in boom times. That being said, right now, I’m neutral on Caterpillar. If you’ve already got it, hold it. Adding to the position now may not be a hot idea due to a range of factors outside the company’s control.
This Insider Bought Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) Stock Worth $40M
One major owner at Viking Global Investors Lp, with more than a 10% holding, bought INBX stock worth $40 million yesterday. One of the major owners at Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1,333,333 shares of INBX stock at an average price of $29.99 per share, worth $40 million.
Here’s Why El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock is Trending Higher
The California-based chain of restaurants, El Pollo Loco, declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share, taking the stock 15.7% higher yesterday. El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) shares jumped 15.7% on October 12 after the company declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share. The special dividend is payable on November 9 to shareholders of record on October 24.
Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market
Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports – out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon.
Albertsons Acquired by Kroger For $24.6 Billion
On Friday, shares of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), were down in morning trading as the food and drug retailer announced that Kroger (KR) would be acquiring the company for $24.6 billion or at $34.10 per share. As a part of this acquisition, Albertsons will also pay a special cash dividend of...
Here’s What to Expect from Delta Air Lines’ (NYSE:DAL) Q3 Results
Delta Air Lines is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on October 13. Given the favorable Q3 revenue updates announced by United Airlines and American Airlines ahead of their respective results, there are high expectations from Delta. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday,...
Should You Bet on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock?
Domino’s stock spiked on better-than-expected domestic same-store sales in Q3. However, pressure on margins and earnings could limit the upside. Shares of the largest pizza company, Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), spiked following its Q3 financials. Investors cheered the company’s better-than-expected domestic same-store sales. While the company is showing signs of improvement, near-term margin headwinds and pressure on earnings could restrict the upside in DPZ stock.
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 14: What You Need to Know
Australian shares finish the week strong, closing the day higher, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street. ASX ends session up sharply, after Wall Street rally. The ASX closed up, locking in strong gains for the day, on the back of a late session rally on Wall Street. The S&P/ASX200...
Why are Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) shares falling today?
Mineral Resources’ shares fell after the company moved to clarify that it was not about to begin the construction of a lithium processing plant at its Wodgina mine. Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) shares were down as much as 4.3% in the morning before regaining some ground by midday. The stock fell after the company dismissed media speculation that it had already locked in a decision to build a lithium processing plant at its Wodgina mine.
How Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Plans to Return to Profitability by 2023
Goodfood provided updates regarding its profitability plans. While the company will have to scale back its operations by phasing out its on-demand business, this may be a necessary step to save Goodfood from burning lots of cash. Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE: FOOD) is on a quest to return to adjusted...
Here’s Why Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Spiked
VSCO stock spiked on updated Q3 profit guidance. Management sees its earnings to come in near the high end of the previous forecast. Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock got a boost from management’s Q3 guidance update. Citing the quarter-to-date trends, VSCO’s management said that Q3 operating income would come near the high end of its previously provided guidance range of $10 million to $40 million. Moreover, VSCO’s earnings are forecasted to be at the high end of its earlier guidance of $0.00 to $0.25 per share.
Albertsons Soars on Talk of a Deal with Kroger
Shares of food and drug store operator Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are on a tear today on talk of a possible combination with Kroger (NYSE:KR), according to Bloomberg. Kroger shares have taken a beating today in response. Further, a possible combination could be announced as soon as tomorrow, according to the...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt...
These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on Mattel and Amylyx
Here are two US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Two analysts have scored a 100% success rate on their recommendations for two companies: American multinational toy manufacturer Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) and clinical-stage pharma company Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX).
AstraZeneca stock still an analyst favourite – here’s why it’s a ‘Buy’
Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is currently sitting on a solid pipeline of products, along with Buy ratings from analysts. AstraZeneca Plc (GB:AZN) became a household name during the pandemic due to its groundbreaking vaccine – and is a well-diversified pharmaceutical company with a strong portfolio of drugs across three segments: oncology, biopharma, and rare disease.
CCL vs. NCLH: Which is the Better Stock to Cruise With?
Cruise line stocks were left bruised, but there are reasons for optimism going into 2023. Though debt loads are high, pent-up demand could continue to fuel moves toward 2019-level fundamentals over the next five years. Cruise lines have been an uncomfortably choppy ride over the past year. Therefore, in this...
CVS vs. WBA: Which is the Better Pharmacy Stock?
CVS Health’s and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s necessity-type business models make for a great perk in the current market landscape. The two companies offer respectable dividend growth track records. Still, Walgreen’s investment case appears more promising, as the stock is more attractive based on its dividend and valuation metrics.
YouGov posted higher revenues and profits amid management shake-up
Pollster YouGov announced annual results with higher profits along with an executive reshuffle. Pollster YouGov Plc (GB:YOU) today reported its full-year results for 2022 with strong sales growth in data products – the company also announced some changes in its board in line with company policy. The company’s chief...
Imara Merging With Enliven, Shares Pop
Shares of Imara (NASDAQ: IMRA) popped on Friday in morning trading after the company announced its merger with Enliven Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision oncology company. Imara is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious diseases. This merger is expected to create a...
Why did investors sell lithium stock Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) today?
Pilbara Minerals shares fell after speculation about dwindling lithium demand and prices. However, many within the market see strong long term prospects for lithium miners like Pilbara, given the global shift to renewables. Australian lithium miner, Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) shares were down more than 6% in the afternoon. The...
