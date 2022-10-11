ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World conkers champion forced to deny ‘fix’ as it emerges father was competition judge

By Sports Staff
The World Conker Championships (WCC) organisers have denied allegations of wrongdoing after it emerged that the women’s world champion was the daughter of one of the judges.

Fee Aylmore secured victory in the women’s event in Southwick, Northamptonshire on Sunday at the 51st edition of the event, with more than 5,000 spectators attending.

Canada’s Randy Topolnitsky took the title in the men’s competition.

Aylmore ended a 31-year wait for the crown, but the WCC was forced to deny any accusations of bias due to her familial link to one of the judges.

The 49-year-old is the daughter of David Jakins, the official starter of the event, but the organising body insisted that her win was achieved “fair and square”.

Poking fun at the recent allegations of cheating by top chess player Hans Niemann, a WCC statement said: “Fee was the winner fair and square. We’re not chess - no one’s had any vibrating sensors inserted into their body to win our championships that we are aware of.”

Aylmore added: “I won thanks to practice, luck and pulling the right conkers out of the bag. And anyone who thinks it’s a fix is welcome to try their luck in next year’s championships.”

The event has raised more than £420,000 for charity since the inaugural edition in 1965, and returned last year after the coronavirus pandemic.

Played using the seeds of the horse chestnut tree, conkers is a game that sees two players compete to smash the other’s conker by striking it with their own on a piece of lace.

Competition rules see conkers and laces provided by volunteers and drawn blind from a bag, and cannot be tampered with or reused.

“It took me 31 years of playing but eventually I won this year and I am totally thrilled,” Aylmore, a school nurse, told the BBC.

“[My dad] is the chap who officially starts the championships off. Finally, all his efforts of teaching me how to play paid off.”

Event chairman James Packer, from Coalville in Leicestershire, added: “The women’s champion has been trying to win it for over 30 years - she’s finally managed to achieve that today.

“The men’s champion is from Calgary, Canada - it’s one of the few times the trophy has been taken abroad. It’s been a very friendly, fun, family afternoon.”

The Independent

Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’

A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Dutch crown princess Catherina-Amalia forced to move out of student flat over security threat

The Dutch crown princess has been forced to move out of her student accommodation and return to the royal palace due to heightened security threats, the royal family has said. Catherina-Amalia, 18, began studying a bachelor’s degree in politics, psychology, law and economics in the University of Amsterdam in September. However, her student life was reduced to only going out to attend classes after increased security risks emerged after it was feared she could be targeted and kidnapped by criminal gangs. “She can hardly leave the house,” Queen Maxima said during a state visit to Sweden with...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Neighbour is sent 'furious' letter from a stranger slamming him for using power tools on his lawn during the day in his ritzy new suburb

An Australian man has received a furious note from his neighbour blasting him for using power tools in his gated community of Sandhurst in Melbourne's south-east. Nick, who moved into the suburb three months ago, said he used his drop saw on the front lawn 'five times in the middle of the day' before an anonymous note was left at his door demanding 'respect for your neighbours'.
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case

An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Moment father steps in to defend son from Rolex thieves armed with stun gun

A US tourist on a visit to London tried to fend off thieves who attacked his son with a stun gun to steal his £100,000 Rolex watch. CCTV shows one of the victims, 31, being surrounded and pushed to the floor before being hit from behind with a stun gun in Chelsea.His father stepped in to fend them off and was threatened with a knife, which cut through his coat but did not cause any injuries. Their friend, also a visitor from the US, was threatened with a stun gun as well and forced to hand over her watch,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
