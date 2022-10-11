Michael J Fox explains why he kept Parkinson’s secret from fans for seven years

Michael J Fox has explained why he kept his Parkinson’s a secret from fans for seven years.

The legendary actor , who is best known for starring in the Back to the Future franchise, revealed he feared that if people knew he had the illness , they “wouldn’t be able to laugh” at his work.

“Over a period of seven years, I kept it to myself,” Fox explained.

“When I opened up to people they were incredibly receptive, incredibly supportive, and the audience did in fact continue to laugh and continue to watch my work.”

