ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael J Fox explains why he kept Parkinson’s secret from fans for seven years

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mZXa_0iUKz6yp00

Michael J Fox has explained why he kept his Parkinson’s a secret from fans for seven years.

The legendary actor , who is best known for starring in the Back to the Future franchise, revealed he feared that if people knew he had the illness , they “wouldn’t be able to laugh” at his work.

“Over a period of seven years, I kept it to myself,” Fox explained.

“When I opened up to people they were incredibly receptive, incredibly supportive, and the audience did in fact continue to laugh and continue to watch my work.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

881K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy