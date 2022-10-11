ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Killed on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis in a neighborhood. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Suspect in Purdue dorm killing officially charged with murder

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 22-year-old Purdue student from South Korea, who is accused of stabbing and killing his dorm roommate, was officially charged with murder by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday. Ji Min Sha was taken into custody on Oct. 5 after he reportedly called...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

67-year-old man dies in Indianapolis motorcycle crash

INDIANAPOLIS – A 67-year-old man died in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash on the south side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Southeast District officers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a reported crash in the 1700 block of S. Madison Avenue. Police said the crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

2 teens injured in alleged drive-by shooting in Lawrence

The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Oct. 10 that left two teens injured. Officers responded to a 911 call saying a person had been shot at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Hartman Drive. Once on the scene, officers came in contact with two teenage males who appeared to have gunshot wounds. One teen had been struck in the leg, and the other appeared to have been struck in the shoulder, according to police.
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

A woman found pinned under pickup truck after fatal rollover crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police says it is investigating a fatal vehicle rollover crash that had a woman pinned underneath a truck Thursday morning. Dispatchers were called at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 65 at County Line Road about a serious crash that happened. Police arrived and saw a pickup truck on its side and woman pinned under the truck.
GREENWOOD, IN

