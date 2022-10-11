The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Oct. 10 that left two teens injured. Officers responded to a 911 call saying a person had been shot at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Hartman Drive. Once on the scene, officers came in contact with two teenage males who appeared to have gunshot wounds. One teen had been struck in the leg, and the other appeared to have been struck in the shoulder, according to police.

LAWRENCE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO