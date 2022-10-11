Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
WIBC.com
Man Killed on Indy’s East Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis in a neighborhood. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Fox 59
‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
Nobody injured after IMPD officer shoots at armed man on city's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating after an officer shot at an armed man on the city's northwest side Thursday morning. No officers were injured, according to IMPD, nor were any members of the public. The incident happened at The George apartment complex in the 5600 block of Sebring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that escalates into a gunfight in the middle […]
Fox 59
Suspect in Purdue dorm killing officially charged with murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 22-year-old Purdue student from South Korea, who is accused of stabbing and killing his dorm roommate, was officially charged with murder by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday. Ji Min Sha was taken into custody on Oct. 5 after he reportedly called...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing with unoccupied car on Indy's Near Southside
A motorcyclist died when he crashed with a car Wednesday afternoon in the city's Near Southside area, police say.
Fox 59
IMPD officers begin responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week IMPD officers are actively responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology in parts of the city. IMPD says officers sitting in their squad cars won’t have to wait for a 911 call about shots fired, but will get notifications directly to their laptop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Officer fired shot as IMPD responded to domestic dispute involving armed man, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer fired a gun as IMPD responded to a domestic violence case early Thursday morning. According to Samone Burris, a public information officer with the department, officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to he 5600 block of Sebring Drive after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.
Two men sentenced to prison for death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg
A man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Brownsburg. Another has been sentenced to 95 years.
wyrz.org
IMPD Investigates Shots Fired at Undercover IMPD Officer While in Unmarked Vehicle
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, shots were fired at an undercover officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) who was in an unmarked undercover police vehicle at the time. The information provided is preliminary and subject to change. Shortly before 1:00 a.m., an IMPD North District Violence Reduction Team...
cbs4indy.com
67-year-old man dies in Indianapolis motorcycle crash
INDIANAPOLIS – A 67-year-old man died in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash on the south side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Southeast District officers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a reported crash in the 1700 block of S. Madison Avenue. Police said the crash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
Fox 59
Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
Fox 59
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
Fox 59
Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
Current Publishing
2 teens injured in alleged drive-by shooting in Lawrence
The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Oct. 10 that left two teens injured. Officers responded to a 911 call saying a person had been shot at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Hartman Drive. Once on the scene, officers came in contact with two teenage males who appeared to have gunshot wounds. One teen had been struck in the leg, and the other appeared to have been struck in the shoulder, according to police.
WISH-TV
A woman found pinned under pickup truck after fatal rollover crash in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police says it is investigating a fatal vehicle rollover crash that had a woman pinned underneath a truck Thursday morning. Dispatchers were called at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 65 at County Line Road about a serious crash that happened. Police arrived and saw a pickup truck on its side and woman pinned under the truck.
Comments / 0