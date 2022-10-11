Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
The difference between race and ethnicity–and why it matters
By the year 2045, the majority of the U.S. population will be racially diverse. Already, this reality is impacting our culture, politics, businesses, and national sense of identity. Companies are particularly eager to get ahead of the change and ensure they’re catering to a rapidly diversifying market and workforce. Gen...
Fast Company
‘Quiet quitting’ isn’t the problem. Exhausted workers are just too afraid to leave their jobs
Inflation rose by 9% this June as salaries increased by only 5%. Meanwhile, the housing market is down and employees everywhere are taking stock of their wallets and budgets. Joblist, an AI-powered job search platform, conducted a study of 19,000 job seekers across the United States to get their thoughts on the current job market, along with their hopes and fears. Below are the key findings from the survey:
Fast Company
A Harvard career adviser explains how managers can bridge the Gen-Z generation gap at work
Gen Z is still young, but this demographic cohort has already weathered a global pandemic, rampant inflation, and the ever-present rise of climate change. The oldest among them have had to enter their first jobs while the world was adjusting to remote work and the ramifications of COVID-19, not to mention endless worker shortages, a youth mental health crisis, and unprecedented levels of workplace burnout.
Fast Company
Asking essential questions is critical to solving our most complex problems. Here’s why
Humans express curiosity by asking questions. But so much of our day is filled with tasks that go unquestioned. The speed of modern life, the convenience of socially coded behavior, and the consolidation of power have created conditions of autopilot. Far too many of us spend our workday doing tasks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
How to write truly inclusive job descriptions to find the best talent
I see a lot of companies emphatically advertising their commitment to diversity in their job descriptions. They leverage words like “belonging” and “inclusion” and “justice.” Because they want to make it clear to candidates that DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) is in fact a priority for their company.
Fast Company
The employment rate for disabled workers is higher than it has been in years
In 2020, disabled people were among the hardest hit by pandemic-related job losses. The employment rate for workers with disabilities fell to 17.9%, eventually yielding a record high unemployment rate of 17.7% in late 2020—a major blow for a community that has long faced workplace discrimination and other barriers to gainful employment. At the same time, many disabled workers who had previously been denied remote accommodations by potential employers watched as companies scrambled to support far-flung employees who suddenly needed to work from home.
Fast Company
The science of resting (well)
Workers everywhere are exhausted and need recovery time. According to a recent Gallup survey, three out of four workers experience burnout at work. The COVID-19 pandemic and all its accompanying threats and uncertainties have reoriented people’s value systems toward focusing more on life, especially on fun and downtime outside work. Furthermore, widely spread hybrid and flexible working arrangements have (in theory) created more hours for people to spend resting.
Comments / 0