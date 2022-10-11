Inflation rose by 9% this June as salaries increased by only 5%. Meanwhile, the housing market is down and employees everywhere are taking stock of their wallets and budgets. Joblist, an AI-powered job search platform, conducted a study of 19,000 job seekers across the United States to get their thoughts on the current job market, along with their hopes and fears. Below are the key findings from the survey:

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO